Fort Worth, TX

Where to watch/listen: TCU vs. Tarleton

TCU will play their first home game at Amon G. Carter Stadium as they host the Tarleton Texans. The Frogs are coming off a big 38-13 win over Colorado last week in their 2022 season opener. The Frogs started slow but outscored the Buffaloes 31-7 in the second half, with Colorado's lone touchdown coming with just 1:13 remaining in the game. Tarleton enters the game coming off a 29-13 win over Mississippi Valley State last weekend. The meeting between the Frogs and Texans will be the first meeting between the two programs and the first time TCU head coach Sonny Dykes has coached against the school. Defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie's father Joe, coached at Tarleton for 44 years and is in the school's Hall of Fame.
High School Football Scoreboard

The Guyer Wildcats rolled past Lancaster on Thursday night. The Wildcats got on the board first when Jackson Arnold hit Josiah Martin on a 9-yard touchdown pass three minutes into the game. Lancaster tied it up just before the end of the quarter, and it was 7-7 heading into the...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SHOWDOWN: Justin Northwest vs. Aledo

Week three of Texas High School Football is officially underway as teams across the metroplex prepare to face off in their first games of district play! One of the games you’re going to want to pay attention to on Thursday is the CW33 High School Showdown game of the week: Justin Northwest vs. Aledo. This game has the potential to set the tone for district for both teams. VYPE DFW breaks down exactly what fans can expect from these two teams this week!
The Fly-Eatin’, Dead-Playin’ Power Couple of Cowtown

If you were eight years old or thereabouts in Fort Worth in the late 1950s, when it came to local power couples, never mind your Nancy and Perry Bass, your Ruth Carter and J. Lee Johnson III, your Cornelia and Bayard Friedman. Nosiree. To the Hula Hoop-and-hopscotch set, the power couple was a he named “Mickey” and a she named “Amanda.”
The best places to visit in Texas this Fall

Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
Meet the Teenage Wimbledon Champ Who Lives in McKinney

Liv Hovde, 16, is the best female junior tennis player in all of McKinney. And also the country. In July, she won the Wimbledon girls’ championship, becoming only the second American in 30 years to do so. She was rewarded with a pretty cool trophy, a dinner with Novak Djokovic, and the No. 4 ranking in the world. Next up was the US Open, which she lost in qualifiers to Chinese player Wang Qiang. It won’t be the last you see of her. (The interview below happened prior to the tournament.)
Highway closure adds to traffic troubles during busy weekend in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a big weekend for events in Arlington, which means there's going to be plenty of traffic. On top of that, a major highway closure is expected to add to the headache.In the Arlington entertainment district Friday night, Bad Bunny is playing a concert at AT&T Stadium, the Rangers take on the Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, and a high school football game between Martin and Allen is taking place at Choctaw Stadium.   If that wasn't already enough to slow down traffic, the north and southbound lanes of Hwy 360 between Brown Blvd. and Six Flags Dr. will be closed between 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 for construction.The closure will also affect the Cowboys game on Sunday.It's best if you can avoid the area altogether, but if you're trying to get in and out of Arlington this weekend, avoid Collins St. and Ball Park Way at all costs. Instead, utilize Cooper St. off of I-30 or even the Bush Turnpike to get down to Division St., which usually turns into a one-way street when big events are being held at Globe Life Field or AT&T Stadium.
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BEWLEY, BENJAMIN WAYNE; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
