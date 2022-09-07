Read full article on original website
Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax IncreasesTaxBuzzFort Worth, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
247Sports
Where to watch/listen: TCU vs. Tarleton
TCU will play their first home game at Amon G. Carter Stadium as they host the Tarleton Texans. The Frogs are coming off a big 38-13 win over Colorado last week in their 2022 season opener. The Frogs started slow but outscored the Buffaloes 31-7 in the second half, with Colorado's lone touchdown coming with just 1:13 remaining in the game. Tarleton enters the game coming off a 29-13 win over Mississippi Valley State last weekend. The meeting between the Frogs and Texans will be the first meeting between the two programs and the first time TCU head coach Sonny Dykes has coached against the school. Defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie's father Joe, coached at Tarleton for 44 years and is in the school's Hall of Fame.
CBS Sports
How to watch TCU vs. Tarleton State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Tarleton State Texans will square off against the TCU Horned Frogs at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Tarleton State didn't have too much trouble with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at home last Thursday as they won 29-13. Meanwhile, if there were any...
High School Football Scoreboard
The Guyer Wildcats rolled past Lancaster on Thursday night. The Wildcats got on the board first when Jackson Arnold hit Josiah Martin on a 9-yard touchdown pass three minutes into the game. Lancaster tied it up just before the end of the quarter, and it was 7-7 heading into the...
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa falls to Keller for first loss of the season
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa High Bronchos lost at home to the Keller Indians 50-21 for their first loss of the season. Watch the video above for highlights.
CW33 NewsFix
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SHOWDOWN: Justin Northwest vs. Aledo
Week three of Texas High School Football is officially underway as teams across the metroplex prepare to face off in their first games of district play! One of the games you’re going to want to pay attention to on Thursday is the CW33 High School Showdown game of the week: Justin Northwest vs. Aledo. This game has the potential to set the tone for district for both teams. VYPE DFW breaks down exactly what fans can expect from these two teams this week!
fox4news.com
4 To Watch: The top high school football games in North Texas this week
4 to Watch: Highland Park to retire Matthew Stafford's number. Friday Night Lights are brighter in Texas. Every week FOX 4's Jeff Kolb breaks down the four biggest high school football games in our area. See the highlights on Free4All every Friday night at 10:30 on FOX 4. Lake Highlands...
WATCH: Post-game interview with Aledo ISD head coach Tim Buchanan ‘I’ve changed my socks, my pants, my shirt, everything I could change. It is good to get a win’
"We'll get better as the year goes on. We're going to have to if we want to achieve the goals we've set for ourselves."
Security measures at football stadiums differ at Keller ISD, Northwest ISD
Fans packed into the Keller ISD Athletic Complex for the Indians' season opener Sept.1. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact Newspaper) High school football games bring out plenty of fans to stadiums at Keller ISD and Northwest ISD, and both school districts have different security measures in place to keep fans and student-athletes safe.
Texas Rangers giving away one-of-a-kind 50th anniversary pair of retro Jordan 5s
If you're a sneakerhead and are a fan of the Texas Rangers or just baseball in general, you're going to want to pay attention to a certain new pair of shoes.
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says
Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you've visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?
hometownbyhandlebar.com
The Fly-Eatin’, Dead-Playin’ Power Couple of Cowtown
If you were eight years old or thereabouts in Fort Worth in the late 1950s, when it came to local power couples, never mind your Nancy and Perry Bass, your Ruth Carter and J. Lee Johnson III, your Cornelia and Bayard Friedman. Nosiree. To the Hula Hoop-and-hopscotch set, the power couple was a he named “Mickey” and a she named “Amanda.”
checkoutdfw.com
The best places to visit in Texas this Fall
Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
dmagazine.com
Meet the Teenage Wimbledon Champ Who Lives in McKinney
Liv Hovde, 16, is the best female junior tennis player in all of McKinney. And also the country. In July, she won the Wimbledon girls’ championship, becoming only the second American in 30 years to do so. She was rewarded with a pretty cool trophy, a dinner with Novak Djokovic, and the No. 4 ranking in the world. Next up was the US Open, which she lost in qualifiers to Chinese player Wang Qiang. It won’t be the last you see of her. (The interview below happened prior to the tournament.)
Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas: Here’s when
DALLAS (KDAF) — In case you missed them last time they were in town, don’t worry, here is another chance to grab a bite of Chicago. Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas this month from Sept. 13-24. Officials say they will serve up classic food items including:
Highway closure adds to traffic troubles during busy weekend in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a big weekend for events in Arlington, which means there's going to be plenty of traffic. On top of that, a major highway closure is expected to add to the headache.In the Arlington entertainment district Friday night, Bad Bunny is playing a concert at AT&T Stadium, the Rangers take on the Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, and a high school football game between Martin and Allen is taking place at Choctaw Stadium. If that wasn't already enough to slow down traffic, the north and southbound lanes of Hwy 360 between Brown Blvd. and Six Flags Dr. will be closed between 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 for construction.The closure will also affect the Cowboys game on Sunday.It's best if you can avoid the area altogether, but if you're trying to get in and out of Arlington this weekend, avoid Collins St. and Ball Park Way at all costs. Instead, utilize Cooper St. off of I-30 or even the Bush Turnpike to get down to Division St., which usually turns into a one-way street when big events are being held at Globe Life Field or AT&T Stadium.
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
fox4news.com
Aqib Talib's brother indicted in deadly shooting of Lancaster football coach
LANCASTER, Texas - A Dallas County grand jury indicted Yaqub Talib in the deadly shooting of a Lancaster football coach during a game last month. According to the indictment, Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, "unlawfully" and "intentionally" shot coach Michael Hickmon. The grand jury went on...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BEWLEY, BENJAMIN WAYNE; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
