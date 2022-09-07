Read full article on original website
Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin
Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
Oil Survives Epic U.S. Stockpile Build to Rise on Technicals
Investing.com -- The oil market has had its biggest U.S. stockpile build in nearly five months but crude prices rose Thursday instead of plunging, as traders compensated for this week’s brutal selloff by sending the market up — albeit, modestly, given the inventory data. U.S. fuel products gasoline...
WTI Crude Oil Has Finally Broken Through Its Summer Support
What are the macroeconomic, geopolitical and technical factors driving oil prices this week?. Despite Saudi-led OPEC+ output cuts, black gold has walked down the stairs to re-explore the lower floor after progressing in their July-August range between $85 and $100. Macroeconomics. On the macroeconomic view, the greenback explored a new...
Ukraine negotiating $1.5 billion U.S. loan for gas -prime minister
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine is negotiating for a $1.5 billion loan tranche from the U.S. Export-Import Bank to purchase natural gas, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Saturday in a summary of a call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Ukraine negotiating $1.5 billion U.S. loan for...
Long Before Russia, the U.S. Bombed a Civilian Population
James M. Scott’s Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb comes just when the deliberate targeting of civilians in war has again become a major issue for Americans. Over the last six months, hardly a day has gone by without nightly television offering up horrifying pictures of Russian missiles and artillery striking Ukrainian citizens in their workplaces and their homes.Black Snow tells us with great insight and detail what went into America’s thinking more than 75 years ago when it decided to target Japan’s citizens in World War II. The firebombing of...
Russia 'regroups' troops in east as Ukraine advances
Russia said it was pulling back troops from the eastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine as Kyiv announced massive territorial gains in its lightning counter-offensive. Observers expect Ukrainian forces to make further gains in the Kharkiv region, which borders Russia and has been either controlled by Moscow-backed authorities or shelled by its artillery for months.
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
German authority's probe finds 'abnormalities' in Tesla autopilot - WirtschaftsWoche
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's federal motor transport authority KBA has found "abnormalities" during its investigation focused on Tesla's autopilot function, reported WirtschaftsWoche business weekly, citing a KBA spokesperson. While some of the problems found during the investigation, which has been running since the start of the year, have meanwhile been...
Oil Loses Big Support, Aims For $75
Oil broke a major support line on Wednesday, falling to its lowest since January. The significance of the breakout is further underlined by its strength, with an intraday drop of more than 6%. Oil prices fell right below the highs of the previous momentum in October last year. The basis,...
Big banks to rake in record profits from commodities this year
LONDON (Reuters) - Investment banks are set to make a record-breaking $20 billion trading and financing commodities like oil , gas and metals in 2022, more than triple what they earned in the years before COVID-19, analytics firm Coalition Greenwich told Reuters. Banks such as Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ),...
Lloyd's of London building to close for Queen's funeral
LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London plans to close its building on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral as a mark of respect, a spokesperson for the commercial insurance market said on Friday. Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and Chief Executive John Neal will also no longer attend the global reinsurance industry's...
Biden recommends admitting 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2023 -State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is recommending a refugee admissions target of 125,000 for fiscal year 2023, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday. The proposed target - the same as for the current fiscal year - will "address the growing needs generated by humanitarian crises around...
Canadian Jobs Report: Implications on the Economy and Bank of Canada's Next Move
Investing.com -- In another sign that higher interest rates are beginning to cool the overheated domestic economy, Canada’s unemployment rate saw an unexpected jump, up to 5.4% in August compared to 4.9% in August. Analysts had expected an increase of only 0.1% to 5%. The Canadian economy also lost...
Trump legal team wants special master to review all documents seized in Florida search
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Attorneys for Donald Trump said in a court filing on Friday that all documents seized in an FBI search of the former president's Florida home should be reviewed by a special master, including those with classified markings, a position opposed by the Justice Department. In the filing,...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) - Moscow has abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine, a sudden apparent collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces moved to encircle the area in a shock advance. FIGHTING. * The state-run TASS news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying it had...
Three main rivals face off in Sweden's tight election race
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, the head of the opposition conservative Moderates Ulf Kristersson, and far-right leader Jimmie Akesson face off as the three main candidates in Sunday's general election. - Gambling with the far-right - Her main challenger for the prime ministership, conservative Moderates Party chief Ulf Kristersson hopes to end the Social Democrats' eight years in power.
Futures Keep Dogging Gold
Gold continues to languish near major lows after a rough summer, deeply out of favor with traders. Oddly this leading alternative investment seems oblivious to the first inflation super-spike since the 1970s. That should be driving big gold demand, fueling a major upleg. But that classic inflationary response has been temporarily delayed by heavy-to-extreme gold futures selling. When that reverses to buying, gold will soar.
Russian grip on northeast Ukraine collapses after Kyiv severs supply line
KYIV/HRAKOVE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after surging Ukrainian forces threatened to encircle the area in a shock advance. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Moscow's worst defeat...
Close Swedish election predicted as far-right surges
Swedes vote Sunday in legislative elections that will either pave the way for an unprecedented right-wing government supported by the far-right or a third straight mandate for the ruling Social Democrats. The previous 2018 election ended in a political stalemate that lasted four months until the Social Democrats managed to form a minority government.
France, Britain and Germany say Iran's stance on IAEA probe jeopardises nuclear talks
PARIS/VIENNA (Reuters) -France, Britain and Germany on Saturday vented their frustration at Iran's demand in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal that the U.N. nuclear watchdog close a probe into uranium particles found at three sites, adding that it was jeopardising the talks. Iran earlier this month sent its...
