Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Russian grip on northeast Ukraine collapses after Kyiv severs supply line
KYIV/HRAKOVE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after surging Ukrainian forces threatened to encircle the area in a shock advance. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Moscow's worst defeat...
investing.com
After Kyiv visit, Blinken meets U.S. allies in Brussels in bid to maintain unity
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Brussels on Friday after a visit to Kyiv, as Washington seeks to strengthen unity as Europe faces a winter of raised energy costs. Blinken met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and ambassadors from the alliance, in part to report back...
investing.com
Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin
Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
investing.com
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) - Moscow has abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine, a sudden apparent collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces moved to encircle the area in a shock advance. FIGHTING. * The state-run TASS news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying it had...
RELATED PEOPLE
investing.com
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
investing.com
German authority's probe finds 'abnormalities' in Tesla autopilot - WirtschaftsWoche
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's federal motor transport authority KBA has found "abnormalities" during its investigation focused on Tesla's autopilot function, reported WirtschaftsWoche business weekly, citing a KBA spokesperson. While some of the problems found during the investigation, which has been running since the start of the year, have meanwhile been...
CARS・
investing.com
Lloyd's of London building to close for Queen's funeral
LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London plans to close its building on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral as a mark of respect, a spokesperson for the commercial insurance market said on Friday. Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and Chief Executive John Neal will also no longer attend the global reinsurance industry's...
investing.com
Biden recommends admitting 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2023 -State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is recommending a refugee admissions target of 125,000 for fiscal year 2023, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday. The proposed target - the same as for the current fiscal year - will "address the growing needs generated by humanitarian crises around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Biden says he will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he would attend the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Prince William pledges support for King Charles in every way he can By Reuters - Sep 10, 2022. LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Prince William said on Saturday he would honour the...
investing.com
Canadian Palladium Resources Inc (BULL)
Declan Cobalt Inc LAN.CD :* DECLAN COBALT ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO 21C METALS INC. AND CSE SYMBOL CHANGE TO BULL. EU attempting to revive Iran nuclear deal with market staying pessimistic Crude prices could rebound from oversold conditions but stay off 2022 highsBoth Iran, US likely looking... Industry. Sector. Employees.
investing.com
Futures Keep Dogging Gold
Gold continues to languish near major lows after a rough summer, deeply out of favor with traders. Oddly this leading alternative investment seems oblivious to the first inflation super-spike since the 1970s. That should be driving big gold demand, fueling a major upleg. But that classic inflationary response has been temporarily delayed by heavy-to-extreme gold futures selling. When that reverses to buying, gold will soar.
investing.com
Everyone’s talking about the Ethereum Merge: New report reveals the most interested countries
A new report released from CoinGecko uncovered the places around the world most interested in the upcoming Ethereum Merge. The data found Singapore as the country most interested and by a large margin at that. Singapore scored 377, which is nearly 100 points higher than the second place nations, Switzerland and Canada, both tied at 286 points. Germany, the United States and the Netherlands filled out the remaining top five spots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
France, Britain and Germany say Iran's stance on IAEA probe jeopardises nuclear talks
PARIS/VIENNA (Reuters) -France, Britain and Germany on Saturday vented their frustration at Iran's demand in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal that the U.N. nuclear watchdog close a probe into uranium particles found at three sites, adding that it was jeopardising the talks. Iran earlier this month sent its...
investing.com
Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, ending an era for Britain
BALMORAL, Scotland (Reuters) -Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness...
investing.com
Oil Loses Big Support, Aims For $75
Oil broke a major support line on Wednesday, falling to its lowest since January. The significance of the breakout is further underlined by its strength, with an intraday drop of more than 6%. Oil prices fell right below the highs of the previous momentum in October last year. The basis,...
investing.com
Oil Survives Epic U.S. Stockpile Build to Rise on Technicals
Investing.com -- The oil market has had its biggest U.S. stockpile build in nearly five months but crude prices rose Thursday instead of plunging, as traders compensated for this week’s brutal selloff by sending the market up — albeit, modestly, given the inventory data. U.S. fuel products gasoline...
investing.com
US lawmakers call on Mark Zuckerberg to address 'breeding ground' for crypto scams: Report
US lawmakers call on Mark Zuckerberg to address 'breeding ground' for crypto scams: Report. A group of Democrats from the United States Senate has reportedly asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to provide details on the social media giant’s policies addressing cryptocurrency fraud. According to a Friday report from the...
investing.com
Vice President Harris pushes to broaden U.S. space industry workforce
(Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday announced a new coalition of companies involved in the space industry, aimed at increasing job opportunities in the sector, notably for people from traditionally under-represented backgrounds. The coalition, to be launched next month with three pilot programs, will be anchored by...
investing.com
Copper Surges on Escondida Strike, Gold Steady
Gold prices traded above weekly lows on Friday as investors digested more hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve, while copper eyed a large weekly gain on supply concerns stemming from a strike in Chile’s Escondida mine. Copper futures rallied nearly 4% on Thursday after unionized workers at Chile’s Escondida,...
investing.com
WTI Crude Oil Has Finally Broken Through Its Summer Support
What are the macroeconomic, geopolitical and technical factors driving oil prices this week?. Despite Saudi-led OPEC+ output cuts, black gold has walked down the stairs to re-explore the lower floor after progressing in their July-August range between $85 and $100. Macroeconomics. On the macroeconomic view, the greenback explored a new...
Comments / 0