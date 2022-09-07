Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
One injured in 4 vehicle crash in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a four vehicle crash in Hastings Friday afternoon. The Hastings Police Department (HPD) said emergency personnel responded to a crash at Highway 281 and Kansas Avenue. They said one vehicle turned in front of southbound traffic, leading to the crash.
NebraskaTV
One person transported to trauma facility following Merrick County car-train crash
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — One person was transported to a trauma facility in Lincoln following a train-car crash in Merrick County Monday night. According to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash at the Highway 30 and Y Road crossing. The investigation found a Chevrolet...
Kearney Hub
Authorities seize eight pounds of meth after pursuit near Kearney, four in custody
KEARNEY — Four suspects are in custody after a pursuit Wednesday morning led to the seizure of eight pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Kearney Police Department notified the Nebraska State Patrol to be on the lookout on Interstate 80 for a black Buffalo County-licensed Chevrolet Impala believed to be headed to Kearney with a large amount of suspected meth. An NSP police report said the driver was believed to be Randall Lizer Jr., 49, of Kearney.
KSNB Local4
Smoke detectors alert occupants in early morning fire in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nobody was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Kearney. Just before 2:30 a.m., the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 300 block of East Lawn Trailer Court for a reported structure fire. Once on scene, firefighters had to deal with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man arrested after threatening with a gun
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is in jail after he reportedly threatened someone with a gun. According to Kearney Police, officers arrested 22-year-old Raider Arabie after he got into an argument with someone who was helping him move on Wednesday over on Meadow Lane in the west part of Kearney.
Sand Hills Express
Work Will Resume on I-80, Gothenburg to Cozad
NORTH PLATTE – Weather permitting, work will resume September 12 on I-80 between Gothenburg and Cozad, from reference post 212.69 to reference post 222.02, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Western Engineering Company, Inc. of Harlan Iowa is the prime contractor. Work includes permanent pavement marking and rumble...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man threatens woman with a gun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man remains in the Hall County Jail after he reportedly threatened a woman with a shotgun. Grand Island Police said the woman claimed after an argument with 32-year-old Evert Ramirez, that he pointed the firearm at her chest and threatened her life.
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football edges out Norfolk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island hosted Norfolk for their Friday night matchup. GISH wins a close one 20-16. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
News Channel Nebraska
Platte River runs dry again
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Driving down Highway 281, one may notice there’s not a single drop of water in the Platte River. Local hydrologists say there’s nothing to be concerned about, as this is something that happens more often than you think. The last time the Platte...
The Nebraska City News Press
Kregel Windmill Factory Museum installs windmill at Nebraska State Fairgrounds
The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the Nebraska State Fair have started a brandnew partnership called the “Saving Farm Culture Initiative,” which is a 10year pledge of partnership between the Nebraska State Fair, the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the greater Nebraska community that aims to preserve Nebraska history and agricultural heritage by utilizing windmills and educational community programs.
Sand Hills Express
Custer County 4-Hers’ State Fair Results
GRAND ISLAND – The numbers are in for Custer County 4-H from the Nebraska State Fair. Over 200 total ribbons were awarded to Custer County 4-Hers across everything from horticulture to quilting, from genealogy to welding, displaying once again the depth of talent and skill the youth of the county has to offer.
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Crowne Plaza latest volley in tourism race
KEARNEY — The Crowne Plaza Hotel is the latest jewel to join the Younes Hospitality Complex in south Kearney. The Crowne Plaza’s distinctive, modern appearance and amenities are what guests in luxury class properties expect. Kearney’s new Crowne Plaza is becoming a destination for south-central Nebraska families and...
Sand Hills Express
High School Football Scores 9/9
The Broken Bow football team fell short in their upset bid of top ten ranked McCook on Friday. The Indians went toe to toe with the Bison but McCook would hold on for a 34-20 victory. McCook took advantage of two Broken Bow turnovers in the first half returning an interception for a touchdown and scoring again after recovering a fumble in Broken Bow territory late in the 2nd quarter to build a 14-0 lead at halftime. McCook extended their lead to 21-0 thanks to a 3 play 65 yard scoring drive in the opening minute of the 3rd quarter. However, Broken Bow would fight back. The Indians marched 90 yards and scored on a 3 yard touchdown run by Nathan Reynolds to make the score 21-7 with 3:27 remaining in the third quarter. Broken Bow then made the score 21-14 after Eli Coble scored from one yard out to make it a one score game. But on the ensuing kickoff, McCook’s Brett Fraker returned the kick all the way for a touchdown to put McCook up 28-14. The Indians would not give up though as they marched down the field and scored to climb to within 28-20. Broken Bow was unable to come up with a defensive stop as McCook would score late to seal the win. Broken Bow returns home next Friday to face O’Neill at Mark Russell Field.
KSNB Local4
It’s been a very dry summer, but not the driest we’ve seen in the past decade
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Yes, it has been a super dry summer. You can tell by the lack of water in the Platte River near Grand Island as you drive down highway 281. But, believe it or not, it has not been the driest we have seen in the past decade. As you take a look at the latest drought monitor for Nebraska, you may be inclined to jump to the conclusion that it is one of the driest summers we have seen in awhile. And you would be correct. However, it’s not the worst we have seen. So, how does this year compare to the driest summers from the past? Let’s take a look at the Tri-Cities and see how things measure up. From June 1st through September 7th, the total summer rainfall for this year in the Tri-Cities has been between 6.50″ to 8″. You can see how they rank for the past 30 years. Grand Island and Hastings saw their 9th and 7th driest summers respectively. Kearney’s records only go back 18 years, so it’s been the 10th driest since 2004. Most of us remember 2012 as it was an extremely dry year. Grand Island saw only 2.38″ rain, while Kearney received just 3.07″ of rain for the 3 month period. Both cities experienced their number one driest summers that same year. 2012, however, was not the driest summer for Hastings as it was the 6th driest with 6.38″ of rain. The driest summer for Hastings actually occurred in 2002 with only 3.82″ of rainfall. So, there you have it. Dry but not the driest. There is a little good news as we could see some rain this weekend. While it won’t alleviate the drought, any amount of rainfall is much welcomed.
NebraskaTV
No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
thereader.com
OPINION: Our High School Shut down the Presses, But They Couldn’t Stop the Story
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Marcus Pennell graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School in 2022. He is currently a freshman English major at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Sand Hills Express
American Red Cross Lends Useful Tips for Disaster Prep
BROKEN BOW – September is National Disaster Preparedness Month, and between the threats of floods, fires, and the oncoming hurricane season in some parts of the country, knowing what to do and where to turn now could save Custer County residents’ lives, not to mention a headache or two.
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Hosts Cross Country Meet at Broken Bow Golf Course
Broken Bow hosted its annual cross country invitational Saturday at the Broken Bow golf course. Gothenburg was the boys team champion with North Platte St. Pat’s finishing second and Broken Bow was third. Jarrett Miles of St. Pat’s was the boys individual champion in a winning time of 16:49.57. Broken Bow’s Noah Osmond was the runner-up in a time of 17:07.3. Gothenburg took places 3 through 6 led by Parker Graves who was third (17:14.44). Brock Oeltjen of Broken Bow placed 11th (17:59.43) and Trey Hurlburt also placed in the top 20 for Broken Bow finishing 18th (18:22.51). Logan Recoy of South Loup was a top ten finisher placing 10th in a time of 17:54.06. Ty Greenland of Arcadia/Loup City placed 15th in a time of 18:11.12. Sandhills Valley placed two runners in the top 20 as Jared Trimble placed 13th (18:01.37) and Collin Rooney placed 16th (18:17.77).
KSNB Local4
Scam Alert of the Week: Fake Checks
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This week’s Local4 Scam Alert of the Week dives into more of a rare scam, but one that’s grown over the last few years. Fake checks are becoming more commonplace, particularly for existing businesses as well as those looking to set up a business on their own. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau says it usually happens between a supposed parent company and an aspiring business owner who trusts the offer and the money being provided to them to get started.
