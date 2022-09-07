ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMA Award nominations: Lainey Wilson, 30, leads the list in her first year as a nominee with SIX nods as Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton follow

By Associated Press, Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

Louisiana-native Lainey Wilson is having a breakout year as she tops the Country Music Association Awards nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories including album of the year, female vocalist of the year and song of the year.

Wilson is only the fourth artist in the history of the CMAs to earn six nominations in her first year, following Glen Campbell, Brad Paisley and Kacey Musgraves. She's also up for new artist of the year, music video and musical event.

Other leading nominees include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and writer-producer Shane McAnally, who all have nominations in five categories. The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air on Wednesday, Nov. 9 on ABC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcWAk_0hm4khnw00
On top of the world: Louisiana-native Lainey Wilson is having a breakout year as she tops the Country Music Association Awards nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories including album of the year, female vocalist of the year and song of the year. Seen in June

Wilson's 2021 album 'Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'' last year earned her critical accolades, spurred on by the success of her country radio No. 1 hit 'Things a Man Oughta Know.' Her next album, 'Bell Bottom Country,' is due out in October.

Reigning CMA entertainer of the year Luke Combs is back in the top category, alongside Miranda Lambert, Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen. This is Wallen's first nomination in the category.

McBryde and Pearce share four nominations for their hit duet 'Never Wanted To Be That Girl,' which they co-wrote with McAnally. McBryde and Pearce also are in the running for female vocalist of the year, alongside Lambert, Underwood and Wilson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qlwi0_0hm4khnw00
She is on the list too: Other leading nominees include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and writer-producer Shane McAnally, who all have nominations in five categories. Seen in August

Stapleton is nominated for single and song of the year for 'You Should Probably Leave,' which he also co-produced with Dave Cobb. He's also nominated alongside Taylor Swift, for joining in her music video for 'I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault).' Actor Blake Lively earned a nomination for directing the music video.

Lambert has extended her historic run as the most nominated female artist in CMA history, with now 61 nominations. She's only behind George Strait and Alan Jackson for most nominations. She earned her 16th straight nomination for female vocalist, also a record. She's also nominated for album of the year for 'Palomino,' which she co-produced.

Alongside Lambert and Wilson in the album of the year category are Combs for his record 'Growin' Up,' Maren Morris for 'Humble Quest' and Old Dominion for 'Time, Tequila & Therapy.' Eric Church joins Combs, Stapleton, Wallen and Cody Johnson in the male vocalist of the year category.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8bnt_0hm4khnw00
The king of awards shows: Stapleton is seen here in August at the ACM honors

Bryan, 46, announced on the morning show Live With Kelly And Ryan that he will be hosting the 56th annual CMA awards on Wednesday, November 9 with retired football star Manning, also 46.

Shockingly, there will be no female co-host.

In the past there has been a female cohost. Carrie Underwood filled that role for many years. But this year, the CMA Awards went with two men.

'Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege,' Luke said. 'When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn't hesitate.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6k5z_0hm4khnw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxwxM_0hm4khnw00

He added, 'We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast.

'I know he's been to the CMA Awards before, but he's never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you're ready for the night of your life!'

Manning also shared his comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTABS_0hm4khnw00
There he is: Luke shared the news with Ryan Seacrest on Live on Monday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r15h2_0hm4khnw00
The way they are: Luke was on the show with Andor actor Diego Luna, far left

'I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,' Peyton said.

'I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.'

Luke was host last year as well.

CMA added on Instagram, 'Just drafted our #1 picks for the 2022 #CMAawards!

'We definitely scored this year with two-time CMA Awards Entertainer of the year @LukeBryan and NFL superstar, @PeytonManning as our hosts! Let the award season begin! Watch Wednesday, Nov. 9 on @ABCNetwork.'

