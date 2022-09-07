Read full article on original website
Clarkson University Professor to Deliver Workshop in Belgium
Clarkson University Assistant Professor of Psychology Elizabeth Pienkos will conduct an academic workshop at Ghent University in Belgium, October 11-12. The two-day workshop will focus on an interview she developed to assess experiential changes associated with schizophrenia. The workshop will be delivered to graduate and post-doctoral students as well as professors affiliated with Ghent.
Clarkson Community Welcomes Public To Join them on 9/11
The public is welcome to join Clarkson University students, faculty and staff as we gather at Clarkson’s World Trade Center Memorial Sculpture at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 11 for Clarkson’s annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony. The memorial is located across the road from the Rowley Laboratories building and is #48 on the Website campus map. Rain location for the ceremony is the Student Center Forum (#41 on map).
