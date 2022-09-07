The public is welcome to join Clarkson University students, faculty and staff as we gather at Clarkson’s World Trade Center Memorial Sculpture at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 11 for Clarkson’s annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony. The memorial is located across the road from the Rowley Laboratories building and is #48 on the Website campus map. Rain location for the ceremony is the Student Center Forum (#41 on map).

CLARKSON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO