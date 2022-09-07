ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkson University Professor to Deliver Workshop in Belgium

Clarkson University Assistant Professor of Psychology Elizabeth Pienkos will conduct an academic workshop at Ghent University in Belgium, October 11-12. The two-day workshop will focus on an interview she developed to assess experiential changes associated with schizophrenia. The workshop will be delivered to graduate and post-doctoral students as well as professors affiliated with Ghent.
Clarkson Community Welcomes Public To Join them on 9/11

The public is welcome to join Clarkson University students, faculty and staff as we gather at Clarkson’s World Trade Center Memorial Sculpture at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 11 for Clarkson’s annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony. The memorial is located across the road from the Rowley Laboratories building and is #48 on the Website campus map. Rain location for the ceremony is the Student Center Forum (#41 on map).
