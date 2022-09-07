The weather should be great for getting some excellent photos with the Clydesdales on the last Friday of Summer. Make plans to be there for the two-hour session. When you see these giant, majestic animals up close, it can be a bit overwhelming. I know that I felt very, very tiny in their presence, when I did my Camera Day. When you see little kids next to the horses, it's really amazing.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO