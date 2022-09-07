ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

94.3 The X

Take Your Picture With the Budweiser Clydesdales in Fort Collins Sept 16

The weather should be great for getting some excellent photos with the Clydesdales on the last Friday of Summer. Make plans to be there for the two-hour session. When you see these giant, majestic animals up close, it can be a bit overwhelming. I know that I felt very, very tiny in their presence, when I did my Camera Day. When you see little kids next to the horses, it's really amazing.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry

A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
94.3 The X

Take a Walk for Down Syndrome at Windsor’s Boardwalk Park

The Northern Colorado Down Syndrome Association (NCDSA) is putting on its annual NoCo Down Syndrome Walk October 1 from 10am-1pm at Boardwalk Park in Winsdor, Colorado. "Tuned In to NoCo" was able to speak with the NoCo Down Syndrome Walk Co-Chair, Brittany Schiager, who says the walk is a great way for our community to come together and get involved.
WINDSOR, CO
K99

Cat People, Rejoice: The NoCo Cat Cafe is Officially Open in Loveland

Cat lovers can rejoice because the NoCo Cat Cafe is finally here — or, we should say, feline-ally here. Following a series of successful pop-ups last year, the cafe's founders, Kimberly Tejchma-Sanford and Christopher Sandford, announced plans for a brick-and-mortar locale in December 2021. Now, that dream is a...
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

Enjoy a Free, Fun-Filled Day on the Loveland Trails This Month

Loveland is full of beautiful outdoor trails, and the perfect time to explore them is happening this month. According to a press release from the City of Loveland, the City is hosting a Celebrate Loveland Trails Day from 8 a.m. to noon at the Sunset Vista Natural Area (1323 W 57th Street) on Saturday, September 10.
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

The Magic Of Christmas Returns To Gaylord Rockies Resort

The holidays will be here before we know it. If you're looking for a great way to spend this Christmas with family (and friends too), the Gaylord Rockies is gearing up for the return of one of the greatest (if not, the greatest) holiday experiences the state of Colorado has to offer.
AURORA, CO
94.3 The X

Will the World Hopscotch Record be Broken in Colorado Soon?

How often have you found yourself thumbing through a copy of Guinness World Records and thought to yourself, "I could do that"?. Well, for some Coloradans, that could become a reality soon as a group of people is organizing what they hope to be the completion of the world's longest hopscotch game very soon.
COLORADO STATE
