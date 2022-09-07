Read full article on original website
What Is That Intriguing ‘Voice of Prophecy’ Building in Downtown Loveland?
At the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln in downtown Loveland sits a building that's home to the headquarters of Voice of Prophecy. Many might wonder what it is. Though many in the Loveland area may not know what goes on in this building, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide do.
Take Your Picture With the Budweiser Clydesdales in Fort Collins Sept 16
The weather should be great for getting some excellent photos with the Clydesdales on the last Friday of Summer. Make plans to be there for the two-hour session. When you see these giant, majestic animals up close, it can be a bit overwhelming. I know that I felt very, very tiny in their presence, when I did my Camera Day. When you see little kids next to the horses, it's really amazing.
Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry
A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
Take a Walk for Down Syndrome at Windsor’s Boardwalk Park
The Northern Colorado Down Syndrome Association (NCDSA) is putting on its annual NoCo Down Syndrome Walk October 1 from 10am-1pm at Boardwalk Park in Winsdor, Colorado. "Tuned In to NoCo" was able to speak with the NoCo Down Syndrome Walk Co-Chair, Brittany Schiager, who says the walk is a great way for our community to come together and get involved.
Goodguys 24th Grundy Collector Car Insurance Colorado Nationals To Draw Thousands for Car Show
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the organizer of America’s favorite car shows, is returning to the Rockies for racing, awards, and family fun at the 24th Grundy Collector Car Insurance Colorado Nationals located at the Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland and presented by Griot’s Garage.
Cat People, Rejoice: The NoCo Cat Cafe is Officially Open in Loveland
Cat lovers can rejoice because the NoCo Cat Cafe is finally here — or, we should say, feline-ally here. Following a series of successful pop-ups last year, the cafe's founders, Kimberly Tejchma-Sanford and Christopher Sandford, announced plans for a brick-and-mortar locale in December 2021. Now, that dream is a...
Who Is the Fort Collins Educator Up for Colorado Teacher of the Year?
One of Fort Collins' own is in the running as not just Colorado's Teacher of the Year, but could be the Nation's Teacher of the Year. There are seven educators from across the Centennial State that are finalists to be Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year. Find out more about the one from Fort Collins.
Enjoy a Free, Fun-Filled Day on the Loveland Trails This Month
Loveland is full of beautiful outdoor trails, and the perfect time to explore them is happening this month. According to a press release from the City of Loveland, the City is hosting a Celebrate Loveland Trails Day from 8 a.m. to noon at the Sunset Vista Natural Area (1323 W 57th Street) on Saturday, September 10.
The Magic Of Christmas Returns To Gaylord Rockies Resort
The holidays will be here before we know it. If you're looking for a great way to spend this Christmas with family (and friends too), the Gaylord Rockies is gearing up for the return of one of the greatest (if not, the greatest) holiday experiences the state of Colorado has to offer.
Will the World Hopscotch Record be Broken in Colorado Soon?
How often have you found yourself thumbing through a copy of Guinness World Records and thought to yourself, "I could do that"?. Well, for some Coloradans, that could become a reality soon as a group of people is organizing what they hope to be the completion of the world's longest hopscotch game very soon.
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
Denver Restaurant Named One Of Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the '50 Best New Restaurants.'
Residents buy Fort Collins mobile home park, outbidding investor
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Parklane Mobile Home Park in Fort Collins has a new name. It's a new name chosen by its new owners. "The new name is New Life Mobile Homes, because with the previous owner there were a lot of injustices," said Evelia Rosas, who’s lived there for 15 years. "We wanted a change."
Little Piece of My Heart Brings the 70s to Colorado
For anyone who feels as though they were born in the wrong decade, “Little Piece of My Heart” is a safe haven. But its start was not just a passion project, it was a new meaning to owner Stephanie O’Rourke‘s life. Rock n’ roll was a...
Fish die-off reported in Brighton lake
The fish die-off is expected to continue impacting aquatic life and fishing conditions at the lake "in the immediate future," CPW said.
Rescue goes from ‘grim’ to glad in Gore Range as missing member of hunting party found
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the spelling of Glen Kraatz’s name. A five-hour-long search ensued Wednesday, Sept. 7, after a member of a hunting party failed to return to camp Tuesday night. A call went out to rescuers Wednesday morning, and the man was found...
Business Corner: Littleton Eatery finding its footing
Tucked behind a car dealership on South Broadway, first-time restaurateur Gene Hill is ushering a Littleton cafe through an “identity crisis.”. Originally billed as Brad B Jammin’ PB&J Cafe, the sandwich shop and retail space is expanding its menu, extending its hours and changing its name. “We are...
What is That Business Taking Over Popular Corner in Fort Collins?
It seems like Lewan & Associates was at the corner of Prospect and College for decades. As you drive by now, a big bank is beginning to take shape. How many times have you said, "What this town does not need is another bank." Well, those in charge seem to disagree. This new bank started construction in the summer of 2021, and should be opening by the end of 2022.
Frontier to fly 100 grandmas and grandpas for free
DENVER — Frontier Airlines will give away flight vouchers to 100 lucky grandmas and grandpas this autumn. The Denver-based airline announced on Friday the "Grandmas Fly Free" promotion, which will award $250 flight vouchers to randomly selected grandparents. "As we approach Grandparent’s Day this Sunday, Frontier wants to remind...
The Matthew’s House Offers Free Programs to Families & Youth
The Matthew's House offers a wide variety of programs for individuals, families and youth in Larimer County, and this week "Tuned In to NoCo" got the down-low of a special program they are offering called Parent Cafe. The Matthew's House Parent Cafe Coordinator, Kristen Caporelli, and Co-Worker, Margaret Watson, told...
