Arkansas vs. South Carolina football preview, prediction
A pair of SEC teams meet up in a cross-divisional matchup as Arkansas hosts South Carolina in Week 2 action this Saturday. Both are coming off victories from last weekend's season openers: for Arkansas, over a ranked Cincinnati club, and South Carolina in a 21-point win over Georgia State. Here's ...
Arkansas vs. South Carolina football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming
Arkansas vs. South Carolina odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions
bestofarkansassports.com
Top-50 Recruits You Don’t Expect Sam Pittman to Pursue + Other Arkansas Recruiting Tidbits
FAYETTEVILLE — With a top-25 matchup looming in less than two hours, Sam Pittman had some recruiting to take care of first. The third-year Arkansas football coach had several prospects on campus for the game, in which the Razorbacks knocked off No. 23 Cincinnati 31-24, but his first stop was a trio of top-30 recruits visiting for another sport.
Final injury report: South Carolina vs. Arkansas
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gave the final injury report on his team on Thursday on 107.5 on Carolina Calls in preparation for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The news was largely expected, but good for the Gamecocks. The second-year head coach noted a very similar...
With Big 12 Looking, Hogs Fortunate to Have Stayed in SEC
Had a few disgruntled people who feared SEC competition gotten their way, Arkansas would be in much worse position in college athletics this week
HawgSports Live: Arkansas vs. South Carolina Primer
Join HawgSports publisher Trey Biddy as he takes one last look at the upcoming Arkansas-South Carolina game before kickoff on Saturday. Today on the show, we'll get insider insight on the Gamecocks from TheBigSpur publisher JC Shurburtt. HawgSports is just $1 for your first month or 30% off for the...
hogville.net
South Carolina head coach Shaner Beamer on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference
"Good win last Saturday to get started. It's good to be 1-0. We obviously have a lot of work to do, a lot to improve on, but so many good things to build on from last week. Certainly jumping into SEC play immediately, which we're excited about. (Word cuts out) environment in Fayetteville on Saturday morning. We've got a really good team that we're playing. Sam's done an awesome job with his squad. I had a great two years working with him at Georgia Kirby's first two years.
hogville.net
Sam Pittman on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference...
"Yes, well, just completed a very big, physical game against Cincinnati, and we're a little beat up right now. Looking forward to starting SEC play. South Carolina played an extremely good game, especially in special teams. Scored basically three touchdowns on special teams. And they have a veteran team. Lot of seniors. Well-coached. And they are hot, right now, and have been for the last half of last year. And that certainly started this year. So, we're excited to get started. We know we have a really good team coming in here, and we've had a good week of preparation."
Sam Pittman on Who Makes Decision on Dominique Johnson
Injured running back has looked good in fall practices, but who will have final call?
hogville.net
Hoop Hogs notebook: Arkansas practice updates, pro day set, freshman honored, plus latest in recruiting
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have been using the limited practice time since returning from their four-game European exhibition tour in August to address a wide range of improvement opportunities with the 2022-23 regular season just two months away. It’s back to just 4 hours total per week...
WLTX.com
USC legend George Rogers' biggest accomplishment? Being 'a Gamecock', he says
South Carolina Gamecocks legend George Rogers left it all on the football field, and then some, in his career. His many accolades are proof of that.
hogville.net
Freshman Neville shining early for Diamond Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It’s only been two scrimmages, but Arkansas freshman outfielder Mason Neville has shown why he was such a coveted high school baseball phenom. The lefty-swinging Neville (6-3, 200), who tripled in a pair of runs in Thursday’s scrimmage, launched a two-run homer on Friday as his Red team hammered the Gray 9-3 in a five-inning contest at Baum-Walker Stadium.
WLTX.com
Dawn Staley responds to BYU report about racial slurs at Duke match
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley says she stands by her decision to cancel two games with BYU, despite a report that says there's no evidence the incident that led her to scrub the events ever took place. Staley issued a statement late Friday,...
hogville.net
Hogs’ Knox named Mackey Award Tight End of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Razorback senior Trey Knox has been named the John Mackey Award Tight End of the Week following his standout performance in Arkansas’ 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati last weekend. The Murfreesboro, Tenn., native delivered a career day in the Hogs’ season-opening win, recording...
fox40jackson.com
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women’s basketball series with BYU canceled
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to “cancel” a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
hogville.net
Wegner shows off big bat in Arkansas baseball scrimmage
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn suggested Wednesday that Creighton transfer outfielder Jared Wegner would likely be a middle of the order bat for the Razorbacks this season. Wegner showed a glimpse of why on Thursday when he bombed a three-run blast and new teammate...
hogville.net
Husker Fan Visiting Fayetteville!
Dickson street after game. Before? - no idea for 11am game. Spent a few months in your neck of the woods 5 or so years ago and attended the spring game in Lincoln. Outstanding stadium. I wish there was room around RRS to dress it up similar to what Nebraska did.
abccolumbia.com
Brawl during Spring Valley, Ridgeview football game clears stands
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Friday night football turns into fear during the Spring Valley High School football game Friday. According to crews we have at the game, as they were going in, hundreds of fans were running out and police were instructing those gathering to leave the area surrounding the field. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and students ABC Columbia News spoke with at the game a fight broke out behind the press box during the 3rd quarter of the game against Ridgeview High School. Deputies say there were reports that someone yelled “gun” during the melee, but authorities say no firearms were discovered, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
wach.com
