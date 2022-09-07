ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

Top-50 Recruits You Don't Expect Sam Pittman to Pursue + Other Arkansas Recruiting Tidbits

FAYETTEVILLE — With a top-25 matchup looming in less than two hours, Sam Pittman had some recruiting to take care of first. The third-year Arkansas football coach had several prospects on campus for the game, in which the Razorbacks knocked off No. 23 Cincinnati 31-24, but his first stop was a trio of top-30 recruits visiting for another sport.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Final injury report: South Carolina vs. Arkansas

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gave the final injury report on his team on Thursday on 107.5 on Carolina Calls in preparation for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The news was largely expected, but good for the Gamecocks. The second-year head coach noted a very similar...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

HawgSports Live: Arkansas vs. South Carolina Primer

Join HawgSports publisher Trey Biddy as he takes one last look at the upcoming Arkansas-South Carolina game before kickoff on Saturday. Today on the show, we'll get insider insight on the Gamecocks from TheBigSpur publisher JC Shurburtt. HawgSports is just $1 for your first month or 30% off for the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

South Carolina head coach Shaner Beamer on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference

"Good win last Saturday to get started. It's good to be 1-0. We obviously have a lot of work to do, a lot to improve on, but so many good things to build on from last week. Certainly jumping into SEC play immediately, which we're excited about. (Word cuts out) environment in Fayetteville on Saturday morning. We've got a really good team that we're playing. Sam's done an awesome job with his squad. I had a great two years working with him at Georgia Kirby's first two years.
COLUMBIA, SC
hogville.net

Sam Pittman on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference...

"Yes, well, just completed a very big, physical game against Cincinnati, and we're a little beat up right now. Looking forward to starting SEC play. South Carolina played an extremely good game, especially in special teams. Scored basically three touchdowns on special teams. And they have a veteran team. Lot of seniors. Well-coached. And they are hot, right now, and have been for the last half of last year. And that certainly started this year. So, we're excited to get started. We know we have a really good team coming in here, and we've had a good week of preparation."
COLUMBIA, SC
hogville.net

Freshman Neville shining early for Diamond Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It’s only been two scrimmages, but Arkansas freshman outfielder Mason Neville has shown why he was such a coveted high school baseball phenom. The lefty-swinging Neville (6-3, 200), who tripled in a pair of runs in Thursday’s scrimmage, launched a two-run homer on Friday as his Red team hammered the Gray 9-3 in a five-inning contest at Baum-Walker Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WLTX.com

Dawn Staley responds to BYU report about racial slurs at Duke match

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley says she stands by her decision to cancel two games with BYU, despite a report that says there's no evidence the incident that led her to scrub the events ever took place. Staley issued a statement late Friday,...
COLUMBIA, SC
hogville.net

Hogs' Knox named Mackey Award Tight End of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Razorback senior Trey Knox has been named the John Mackey Award Tight End of the Week following his standout performance in Arkansas’ 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati last weekend. The Murfreesboro, Tenn., native delivered a career day in the Hogs’ season-opening win, recording...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox40jackson.com

South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to “cancel” a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
PROVO, UT
hogville.net

Wegner shows off big bat in Arkansas baseball scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn suggested Wednesday that Creighton transfer outfielder Jared Wegner would likely be a middle of the order bat for the Razorbacks this season. Wegner showed a glimpse of why on Thursday when he bombed a three-run blast and new teammate...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Husker Fan Visiting Fayetteville!

Dickson street after game. Before? - no idea for 11am game. Spent a few months in your neck of the woods 5 or so years ago and attended the spring game in Lincoln. Outstanding stadium. I wish there was room around RRS to dress it up similar to what Nebraska did.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
abccolumbia.com

Brawl during Spring Valley, Ridgeview football game clears stands

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Friday night football turns into fear during the Spring Valley High School football game Friday. According to crews we have at the game, as they were going in, hundreds of fans were running out and police were instructing those gathering to leave the area surrounding the field. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and students ABC Columbia News spoke with at the game a fight broke out behind the press box during the 3rd quarter of the game against Ridgeview High School. Deputies say there were reports that someone yelled “gun” during the melee, but authorities say no firearms were discovered, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC High School football game called early due to fight

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

