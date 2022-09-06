Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
French Fry feed returns to GF
After a two-year pause caused by the COVID pandemic Grand Forks area residents got back to trying to set a new world’s record for the largest single serving of French fries last night. Hungry patrons gobbled down 3,360 pounds of fries at University Park in support of this week’s Potato Bowl activities. While that’s a ton of fries it falls short of the all-time mark of 8,154 pounds going back to 2017.
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar reaches tentative agreement with union
MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. on Thursday, Sept. 8, reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union. BCTGM leaders will recommend passage of the agreement when it is presented to their members on Sept. 13, American Crystal Sugar...
Daily Telegram
'There's a murderer living amongst you' -- Family of slain North Dakota man continue quest for justice
GRAND FORKS – It's been nearly 15 years since 38-year-old Joel Lovelien was beaten to death outside a Grand Forks bar. His family is still seeking justice. Erika Lovelien, Joel’s sister, and Judy Salo, Joel and Erika’s mother, say Joel was loved by his family and co-workers.
KNOX News Radio
Altru marks new hospital milestone
A special topping off ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. A final steel beam was lifted into place with the signatures of Altru employees…construction team members…and other project partners. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says it’s exciting to watch the progress...
kroxam.com
DEMERS OVERPASS AND CONNECTED DOWNTWON STREETS WILL NOT BE OPEN FOR POTATO BOWL ON SATURDAY
The Kem Shriners 2022 Potato Bowl parade will be returning to Demers Avenue tomorrow, Saturday, September 10, from 10:00 a.m. until approximately 12:00 noon. The parade route starts at North 8th Street, traveling down Demers Avenue, across the Sorlie Bridge, and into East Grand Forks, where the parade will end. The Demers overpass and downtown cross streets connected to Demers will not be open and alternative routes should be chosen during the parade time.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pennington County Sheriff: Explosion reported near Thief River Falls
(Thief River Falls, MN) -- No injuries were reported after an explosion at a mobile home just outside Thief River Falls Thursday. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says they received several 911 calls reporting the explosion, and when they arrived they found an active fire. Thief River Falls EMS, Police...
kroxam.com
NEW TEACHERS AT HIGHLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
The Crookston Public Schools District has many new faces joining its staff for the 2021-2022 school year. KROX will introduce you to the new teachers and assistants throughout the week. Below is an introduction to all of the new teachers and assistants at Highland Elementary School. JACLYN HUBBARD. Jaclyn Hubbard...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man arrested after firing shotgun in Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- One person is under arrest after Grand Forks Police responded to reports of gunshots late Thursday evening. Officers tell WDAY Radio that they received calls around 10:30 p.m. of a gunshot going off in the area of 2120 Library Lane. When they arrived, authorities say it was found that Scott Mittledorf had confronted to females from his second floor balcony as they were attempting to catch a dog in his front yard.
dakotastudent.com
Grand Forks Food Truck Festival
The Grand Forks Food Truck Festival celebrates creative cuisine and community while overcoming pandemic-induced difficulties. I had the opportunity to speak with the event producer, Mike Schmitz, who greeted me by asking “Do you want to do something really f***ing cool?” And how can you say no to a question like that? Turns out, I got to be the lucky judge of the Sweet Tooth Competition. Each year the Food Truck Festival hosts creative contests to keep customers interested and add an element of competition for vendors.
kfgo.com
Grand Forks man arrested for firing shotgun in the air during argument with neighbors
GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – A Grand Forks man was arrested Thursday night after a shooting incident outside an apartment building on Library Lane on the south side of Grand Forks. Police were dispatched to a report of a gunshot shortly after 10:30. Officers determined Scott Mittledorf had confronted two females from his second-floor balcony as they were trying to catch a dog on the lawn in front of another apartment building. Mittledorf exchanged words with the females and then fired a shotgun round in the air.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 9/8/2022 – At 2:00 p.m., the CFD responded to the 300 block of S Minnesota St. for an alarm activation. Upon arrival, it was found that the staff was running a test and no danger was present. The staff cleared the alarm, and the CFD spoke with the staff and cleared the scene.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks PD: Woman charged after attempted kidnapping
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. reported that a woman was charged after attempting to kidnap a child in the downtown area. The incident happened on September 4, and GFPD said the woman appeared to be having a mental health crisis. A woman and her...
KNOX News Radio
Fatality reported in ND construction zone
A two vehicle crash in a construction zone on I-29 north of Manvel has claimed the life of a female driver. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was traveling north in a Toyota Corolla around 6:30 p.m. when she collided head-on with a southbound pickup. The Toyota came to rest in the median – where it started on fire. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
trfradio.com
Explosion Reported at a Mobile Home Outside Thief River Falls
Authorities are investigating a reported explosion at a mobile home yesterday just outside Thief River Falls. According to Investigator Scott Mekash, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received numerous 911 calls. The incident is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
KNOX News Radio
GFPS SAIL Center temporarily closed by bed bugs
Grand Forks School Superintendent Terry Brenner says the downtown “SAIL Center” has been temporarily shut down since Aug. 30th because of bed bugs. School officials say the center at 315 1st Avenue North has been fumigated and must remain unoccupied for 28 days. “SAIL” stands for Social and...
trfradio.com
75 Units of Alleged Fentanyl Sold in TRF
Two people face charges after an alleged 75 dosage units of Fentynal were sold late last month in Thief River Falls. Nichole Ranae Beito, 31, and Marc Gorman Beito, 36, of Moorhead face several charges following their arrest August 29th at 1755 US Highway 59 South in Thief River Falls.
valleynewslive.com
Cass County looking for election workers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Counties are preparing for the upcoming November election and Cass County is currently looking people who would like to work at the 2022 General Election. Qualified candidates will be working to set up polling locations, assist verifying voter’s identification, and help check-in voters to...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD: Attempted kidnapping & bartender threatened
Grand Forks police are investigating what they call an attempted kidnapping over the weekend. Authorities say a female and her juvenile child were in the downtown area around 5:30 Sunday evening when they were approached by a female suspect who appeared to be having a mental health crisis. According to police the suspect attempted to grab the child. After a short physical altercation that included the deployment of pepper spray the mother and child were able to get way. The officers located the suspect and transported the woman to Altru for a mental health check and exposure to pepper spray. The case has been forwarded to the Grand Forks State’s Attorney for review.
wdayradionow.com
Infectious Disease Expert: Local Covid transmission is high, but severity is low
(Fargo, ND) -- A local heath expert says Covid-19 transmission in the area is high, but the severity of most cases they are seeing is staying "manageable." Dr. Avish Nagpal is an Infectious Disease Expert Sanford Health. Dr. Napgal joined WDAY Midday to share an update on the current status of Covid-19 and its prevalence in Cass County, saying the majority of cases they are seeing happen to have Covid, but are being admitted to the hospital for other reasons.
trfradio.com
TRF Woman Charged with Domestic Assault By Strangulation
A Thief River Falls area woman is in custody following a domestic call last week. Susie Edana Clark, 38, was charged with Domestic Assault, and Domestic Assault by Strangulation following a call to police Thursday, September 1st. According to the police report, the victim is a 16 year old female.
