4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Smith-Njigba to be a game-time decision among 7 on status reportThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sneaker Freaks to hold its 10th anniversary sneaker convention SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison already making history in third startThe LanternColumbus, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com
The Columbus Italian Festival
A three-day celebration of the finest in food, entertainment and Italian culture on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Italian Church in Italian Village. Stop by and enjoy some delicious food, lots of entertainment, the Columbus Italian Parade, marching bands, rides, raffles, Bocce Ball Competition and more. The parade is on Sunday at 1 p.m.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
10 Free Indoor Activities for Kids in Columbus
Whether it’s a rainy day or too cold to go out and play, these indoor activities in Columbus will keep your kids entertained! And the best thing is, they’re all free!. Here in Columbus we have a never ending list of parks and playgrounds to choose from when the weather is nice and we’re looking for a free activity! But when the weather changes and parks aren’t so pleasant, what is there to do in Columbus that won’t break the bank?
Fall festivals and events in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
Ohio State Marching Band brings “Stadium Karaoke” to life for halftime show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band played some of the biggest stadium anthems for the Buckeyes fans at the Horseshoe during the team’s second game against Arkansas State. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Stadium Karaoke” got the crowd singing along to songs most will be familiar […]
tinyliving.com
Mohican by Modern Tiny Living
This beautifully designed craftsman tiny house is the work of Modern Tiny Living, a builder located in Columbus, Ohio. The 20′ Mohican has a 160-square-foot main floor and 70-square-foot loft. It features pine siding with cedar trim on the exterior and poplar shiplap walls with walnut trim throughout the...
columbusunderground.com
First Look: ’70s Meets Hoffa at New Dublin Bar Missing Jimmy’s
Patrons can now disappear for a while at new Dublin bar Missing Jimmy’s. The Jimmy Hoffa-themed experience at 55 S. High St. is a shot, beer, watch a game kind of place according to Owner Robert DelliQuadri. As for the beer, expect mostly domestic classics on Missing Jimmy’s 15...
sciotopost.com
First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City
Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus churches among downtown buildings being targeted by suspected vandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three Columbus churches near downtown are cleaning up pieces of broken stained glass after a suspected vandal is captured on camera targeting the houses of worship. "Someone threw a paver, through the window," said Reverend Stephen Applegate, interim Priest in Charge at Trinity...
1 injured in shooting at Columbus community event
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is injured after a reported shooting on the city's southeast side Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Hours before, Terry Evans and others were trying to make a difference in the community. The We Are the South community event was happening...
columbusnavigator.com
The Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata Is Going To Make Columbus A Climbing Destination
This city keeps giving us things to get excited about. When the new climbing area at Quarry Trails opens, it will be the first of its kind. Via Ferrata may not be a term everyone knows, but rock climbers know it, and they’re excited about it. Via Ferratas first...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Bike Night Closes Season With Blow Out At Leon’s Tonight
MARYSVILLE – The final Bike Night of the season will be in full force at Leon’s Garage this evening from 6 until 9 p.m. where the best in motorcycles, music and munchies come together for a rocking night out on the town. Bike Night at Leon’s Garage, 326...
Columbus Zoo announces half-priced admission days for Franklin County residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced a series of dates this fall to thank Franklin County residents for their support. All Franklin County residents can take advantage of half-priced admission on Sept. 11-12 and Oct. 2-3. The Franklin County Community Days will also celebrate local community...
columbusmonthly.com
September is Pawpaw Picking Season: Try These Tips, Tricks and Tasty Treats
Two years ago, I came upon a grove of pawpaw trees in the woods. The spindly trunks were clustered together in the forest understory, branches bending from the weight of the largest edible fruit native to the United States. Some of the green, kidney-shaped pawpaws had already fallen to the forest floor—a sure sign of ripeness.
614now.com
Columbus bar and grill officially closes after more than 30 years
This weekend marked the end of an era. On Sept. 7, the longtime Columbus bar, grill and nightlife spot Rosie O’Grady’s officially closed its doors after operating for more than three decades. The bar and eatery was located at 2411 Morse Rd. on the city’s far North Side....
Senior dog seeks 4Ever Home and loves to play with her toys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center describes this 10-year-old as a wiggly, sweet gal! Almond Joy has been in and out of the shelter since 2018. In July of this year, her 4 Ever Home caught fire, and two of her dog mates died. Afterward, her family had no […]
columbusmonthly.com
Top Doctors 2022 Spotlight: OhioHealth Family Physician Kimberly Austin
I wanted to do everything! I didn’t want to limit myself to one system of the body, so I chose family medicine because it allowed me to do something different every day. I’ve had patients begin to weep in gratitude, just telling me how thankful they are to have felt seen and heard. Some have had concerns that others had dismissed. In those cases, I just listen, order tests and reassure our patients that we will do our best to try to figure out what was happening, while reminding them that we did not create the body, so sometimes the result is a lot of things that are not the problem but not a definitive answer as to what the problem is. That is the most rewarding part of my job. Connecting with patients and helping to give patients dignity, while hoping to educate and provide a level of understanding so that the patient is engaged and empowered to find their best health.
columbusunderground.com
Aldi Planned for Fifth Avenue Spot as Part of New Development
An Aldi grocery store could be headed to the Fifth by Northwest neighborhood. The new store would be located at the southwest corner of West Fifth Avenue and Edgehill Road, the current site of several buildings owned by Goodwill Columbus that contain the organization’s headquarters, an art gallery and other operations.
cwcolumbus.com
People can get certain criminal records sealed or expunged this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's an effort this Saturday to help neighbors, but resources are available year-round. Franklin County Municipal Judge Jim O'Grady talked with ABC6/FOX28 about an effort. They are trying to get the word out about a program designed to help people seal and expunge criminal records for free.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Pataskala artist uses chainsaw to create wooden sculptures
Andy Hall said it was his father, Mike, who taught him the craft when he was just 15 years old. Now, he’s turned a hobby into a business.
