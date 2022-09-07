ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Columbus Italian Festival

The Columbus Italian Festival

A three-day celebration of the finest in food, entertainment and Italian culture on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Italian Church in Italian Village. Stop by and enjoy some delicious food, lots of entertainment, the Columbus Italian Parade, marching bands, rides, raffles, Bocce Ball Competition and more. The parade is on Sunday at 1 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
10 Free Indoor Activities for Kids in Columbus

10 Free Indoor Activities for Kids in Columbus

Whether it’s a rainy day or too cold to go out and play, these indoor activities in Columbus will keep your kids entertained! And the best thing is, they’re all free!. Here in Columbus we have a never ending list of parks and playgrounds to choose from when the weather is nice and we’re looking for a free activity! But when the weather changes and parks aren’t so pleasant, what is there to do in Columbus that won’t break the bank?
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
City
Grandview Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
tinyliving.com

Mohican by Modern Tiny Living

This beautifully designed craftsman tiny house is the work of Modern Tiny Living, a builder located in Columbus, Ohio. The 20′ Mohican has a 160-square-foot main floor and 70-square-foot loft. It features pine siding with cedar trim on the exterior and poplar shiplap walls with walnut trim throughout the...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

First Look: ’70s Meets Hoffa at New Dublin Bar Missing Jimmy’s

Patrons can now disappear for a while at new Dublin bar Missing Jimmy’s. The Jimmy Hoffa-themed experience at 55 S. High St. is a shot, beer, watch a game kind of place according to Owner Robert DelliQuadri. As for the beer, expect mostly domestic classics on Missing Jimmy’s 15...
DUBLIN, OH
sciotopost.com

First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City

Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
GROVE CITY, OH
Jonathan Larson
10TV

1 injured in shooting at Columbus community event

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is injured after a reported shooting on the city's southeast side Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Hours before, Terry Evans and others were trying to make a difference in the community. The We Are the South community event was happening...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Bike Night Closes Season With Blow Out At Leon’s Tonight

MARYSVILLE – The final Bike Night of the season will be in full force at Leon’s Garage this evening from 6 until 9 p.m. where the best in motorcycles, music and munchies come together for a rocking night out on the town. Bike Night at Leon’s Garage, 326...
MARYSVILLE, OH
#Arts Events#Art Gallery#Local Life#Visual Arts#Things To Do#What To Do#Havingfun#Performance Info#Art Passport#Madlab#Franklinton Fridays#Rgb#Global Gallery
columbusmonthly.com

September is Pawpaw Picking Season: Try These Tips, Tricks and Tasty Treats

Two years ago, I came upon a grove of pawpaw trees in the woods. The spindly trunks were clustered together in the forest understory, branches bending from the weight of the largest edible fruit native to the United States. Some of the green, kidney-shaped pawpaws had already fallen to the forest floor—a sure sign of ripeness.
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Columbus bar and grill officially closes after more than 30 years

This weekend marked the end of an era. On Sept. 7, the longtime Columbus bar, grill and nightlife spot Rosie O’Grady’s officially closed its doors after operating for more than three decades. The bar and eatery was located at 2411 Morse Rd. on the city’s far North Side....
COLUMBUS, OH
Entertainment
Entertainment
Visual Art
Visual Art
Arts
Arts
columbusmonthly.com

Top Doctors 2022 Spotlight: OhioHealth Family Physician Kimberly Austin

I wanted to do everything! I didn’t want to limit myself to one system of the body, so I chose family medicine because it allowed me to do something different every day. I’ve had patients begin to weep in gratitude, just telling me how thankful they are to have felt seen and heard. Some have had concerns that others had dismissed. In those cases, I just listen, order tests and reassure our patients that we will do our best to try to figure out what was happening, while reminding them that we did not create the body, so sometimes the result is a lot of things that are not the problem but not a definitive answer as to what the problem is. That is the most rewarding part of my job. Connecting with patients and helping to give patients dignity, while hoping to educate and provide a level of understanding so that the patient is engaged and empowered to find their best health.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Aldi Planned for Fifth Avenue Spot as Part of New Development

An Aldi grocery store could be headed to the Fifth by Northwest neighborhood. The new store would be located at the southwest corner of West Fifth Avenue and Edgehill Road, the current site of several buildings owned by Goodwill Columbus that contain the organization’s headquarters, an art gallery and other operations.
COLUMBUS, OH

