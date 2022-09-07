Read full article on original website
Notice of Sanford City Council Workshop
The public shall take note that the Sanford City Council will hold its monthly workshop on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in the West End Conference Room of the Sanford Municipal Center beginning at 1:00 p.m. View the workshop agenda here. For questions or concerns, call City Clerk Bonnie Davis at...
City Councilwoman McNair says she misvoted on funding for the proposed history center
Newly elected City Council member Brenda McNair says she intended to vote for a motion to put funding for the N.C. Civil War & Reconstruction History Center on the agenda for the council’s next meeting. Instead, her vote was recorded as a “no” vote and resulted in a 5-5...
Appeals Court rules against Fayetteville, vote on city council’s structure back in play
The N.C. Court of Appeals has rejected Fayetteville's request to block a referendum from the November ballot. The referendum could change the way voters elect the city council. The "Vote Yes Fayetteville" petition calls for converting four of the nine city council seats from district elections to citywide at-large positions.
Darryl Howard, still waiting for $6M for wrongful conviction, to address Durham council
Civil rights organization Emancipate NC says the city’s hands are not ‘tied,’ as officials told The N&O earlier this year.
Sampson County Sheriff says his office is dealing with critical vacancies
Clinton, N.C. — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton posted on his Facebook page that there is a critical staffing shortage within his office. He chalks it up to officers not receiving enough pay. "For example, an animal control deputy has been reassigned to serve civil process, such as child...
Fayetteville mayor, city council approve ShotSpotter for city
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – This week, Fayetteville’s mayor and city council approved using nearly $200,000 per year for ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter is a gun detection system that can be installed in high-crime areas. It alerts police when someone fires a gun and the system pinpoints the radius of the location it came from.
NC House candidate faces gun charges; lawyer says she has ‘right to bear arms’
According to the police incident report, an officer was called to Ian Drive on the night of Nov. 7, 2021, for someone discharging a firearm.
Impact Plastics expanding north of Hamlet
HAMLET — Work is underway for a local plant’s third expansion in recent years. Superior Plastics Extrusion Company, known locally as Impact Plastics, is doubling its “existing footprint” to add a 50,000-square-foot facility next to its main location on County Home Road north of Hamlet, according to Economic Developer Martie Butler.
Three North Carolina counties are removed from vehicle emissions test requirements
(The Center Square) — Motorists in three North Carolina counties will no longer be required to submit to yearly vehicle emissions tests following approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 79 other counties that are not required to conduct...
NC rehab center staffer sold drugs to those seeking treatment, deputies say
A Robeson County rehab center staff member allegedly sold drugs to those in the program seeking treatment, according to deputies.
Gun owners speak out against — and for — stricter outdoor shooting laws in Wake County
“Our home right now has a bullet in it,” said Denise Durant, whose home in unincorporated Wake County has been affected by recreational outdoor shooters.
Sampson County sheriff reassigns deputies, animal control due to employee shortage
Worker shortages have plagued law enforcement agencies for months. In Sampson County, the sheriff says his employee shortage is forcing him to rearrange his current staff.
Fayetteville group 'Heal the Ville' gathers Saturday to bring awareness to gun violence
A local group in Fayetteville gathers Saturday to bring awareness, educate, and provide resources to people who have lost someone to gun violence.
Police reform on the table at 'Justice for Jada' rally in Fayetteville
Police reform on the table at 'Justice for Jada' rally in Fayetteville. The wife of a Fayetteville man killed by police said he was having a mental health crisis when she called police. She wants mental health professionals to be more involved during police responses when needed. Reporter: Aaron Thomas.
Roseboro (NC) Fire Chief Fed Up With Calls for Dead Chickens Spilled on Roads
Roseboro Fire Chief Lee Coleman is dealing with an unusual problem – repeated hazmat calls for chicken parts dropped in the road. Coleman says trucks coming from a food processor are dropping the parts as they travel from the plant, WRAL reports. The result is apparatus responding and staying...
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
NC town lands new battery manufacturer, promising new jobs, $40 million investment
Sunlight Batteries USA, a maker of lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries, is expanding to the town of Mebane.
Lexington murder-for-hire suspect extradited back to North Carolina
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A murder-for-hire suspect has been extradited back to Davidson County, according to court records. According to court records, on Aug. 8, Lexington police attempted to pull over D’Won Nicholas Still, 32, of Thomasville, “to conduct an arrest for murder to hire charges.” Still failed to yield to lights and sirens […]
Fayetteville police to host gun buyback next weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to address gun violence and create a safer space for residents, the Fayetteville Police Department is hosting a gun buyback program next Saturday. The program will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Impact Local...
After marijuana found in FedEx box, NC man claims illegal search. Judges disagree.
North Carolina’s legalization of industrial hemp doesn’t affect search and seizure of package, NC Court of Appeals rules.
