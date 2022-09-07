ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanfordnc.net

Notice of Sanford City Council Workshop

The public shall take note that the Sanford City Council will hold its monthly workshop on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in the West End Conference Room of the Sanford Municipal Center beginning at 1:00 p.m. View the workshop agenda here. For questions or concerns, call City Clerk Bonnie Davis at...
SANFORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West End, NC
City
Sanford, NC
Sanford, NC
Government
cbs17

Fayetteville mayor, city council approve ShotSpotter for city

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – This week, Fayetteville’s mayor and city council approved using nearly $200,000 per year for ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter is a gun detection system that can be installed in high-crime areas. It alerts police when someone fires a gun and the system pinpoints the radius of the location it came from.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Impact Plastics expanding north of Hamlet

HAMLET — Work is underway for a local plant’s third expansion in recent years. Superior Plastics Extrusion Company, known locally as Impact Plastics, is doubling its “existing footprint” to add a 50,000-square-foot facility next to its main location on County Home Road north of Hamlet, according to Economic Developer Martie Butler.
HAMLET, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Sanford City Council#Council Chambers
WNCT

‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs17

Fayetteville police to host gun buyback next weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to address gun violence and create a safer space for residents, the Fayetteville Police Department is hosting a gun buyback program next Saturday. The program will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Impact Local...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy