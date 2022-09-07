ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravena, NY

Ravena, NY
wamc.org

Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York

This weekend, the Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York. The annual celebration brings together active, working vessels, hobby crafts, and tugboat fans at the mouth of the historic Erie Canal, where the Mohawk meets the Hudson. To learn more about the weekend of events, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with...
WATERFORD, NY
theupstater.com

Garden of the Month

FREEHOLD — The Clematis Garden Club has awarded the Garden of the Month to Colleen and Arnie Cavallaro of Shipley Road in Freehold. Their extensive gardens are a large collection of raised beds of herbs and vegetables, flower beds, fruit trees and arbors of grape vines growing on arbors covering the stone walkways, according to the Clematis Garden Club.
FREEHOLD, NY
WKTV

SQSPCA looking for emergency foster homes after 7 dogs surrendered

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The already overwhelmed Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown now has seven more dogs at the shelter from a suspected animal cruelty case. Last week, the shelter took in several puppies from a hoarding situation and put out a public plea to people able and willing to provide permanent or foster homes.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Edinburgh, Corinth Tracts Recreation Plan Complete

The Edinburgh and Corinth Conservation Easement Tracts are owned by Lyme Adirondack Timberlands II and Lyme Timber Company. A conservation easement agreement between the landowner and the State of New York allows for limited public recreation access in addition to sustainable forest management. The Recreation Management Plan (RMP) outlines what public recreation activities are permitted under the agreement. The updated RMP applies to the combined 13,730 acres of the Edinburgh and Corinth Conservation Easement Tracts.
CORINTH, NY

