Yard sale to benefit Albany Rural Cemetery
A yard sale is being held to benefit a local cemetery.
Saratoga County School Rejects On-Campus SRO! Are Kids Afraid of Cops?
Parents in Saratoga County told the City Council at a recent meeting that they didn't want an SRO at their elementary schools, doubling down by saying that children don't necessarily feel safer in the presence of a uniformed officer. A brand new school year is here, and while many families...
Hudson Mohawk Magazine honors Meghan Marohn
On September 7, Megan Marohn would have turned 43. In tribute, Hudson Mohawk Magazine produced an 11-minute radio special honoring their former producer and friend.
Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield unsafe to swim
There has been an algae test completed at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield today that confirms the presence of a blue-green algae bloom. This may present harmful health effects for users of the lake.
Sudden Death! After One Year, Deathwish Coffee Pulls the Plug in Saratoga
A little more than one year since opening up their retail store in Saratoga County, owners of the popular coffee spot are pulling the plug on their retail store. Deathwish Coffee, known for its highly caffeinated brews and snarky 'tudes, is a huge hit with residents throughout the Capital Region and beyond who crave a little kick of caffeine in the morning.
Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York
This weekend, the Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York. The annual celebration brings together active, working vessels, hobby crafts, and tugboat fans at the mouth of the historic Erie Canal, where the Mohawk meets the Hudson. To learn more about the weekend of events, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with...
Garden of the Month
FREEHOLD — The Clematis Garden Club has awarded the Garden of the Month to Colleen and Arnie Cavallaro of Shipley Road in Freehold. Their extensive gardens are a large collection of raised beds of herbs and vegetables, flower beds, fruit trees and arbors of grape vines growing on arbors covering the stone walkways, according to the Clematis Garden Club.
New Brewery in Saratoga County With Beautiful Views & Brews
There is a new brewery in northern Saratoga County that is quite unique. The beautiful setting helps patrons enjoy the farm setting and several different brews that were made on-site from ingredients that were grown right on their farm. Dancing Grain is a "field-to-glass farm brewery." Dancing Grain Farm Brewery...
Popular Saratoga Springs Pizza Spot Decides To Close Up Shop
A Henry Street staple has decided to call it a day. One thing you always hate to see is a great local business closing for any reason. They are the lifeblood and backbones of our communities, creating jobs and being our local economic engines. Those closures tend to also hurt...
Owners of closed Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe announce new restaurant
The owners of the now-closed Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe have announced their new restaurant. Bella Lucia Pizzeria is set to open in the late fall.
King Brothers takes statewide dairy awards
Last week, a local farm with a big presence in the New York State dairy industry got recognized for its impact. King Brothers Dairy went to the Great New York State Fair last week, and fittingly, it came home with a crown.
SQSPCA looking for emergency foster homes after 7 dogs surrendered
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The already overwhelmed Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown now has seven more dogs at the shelter from a suspected animal cruelty case. Last week, the shelter took in several puppies from a hoarding situation and put out a public plea to people able and willing to provide permanent or foster homes.
ChowderFest returning to Troy, no tickets required
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required.
Police need help finding missing Albany woman
Albany police are attempting to locate an Albany woman who was last seen Saturday morning on New Karner Road.
ALDI opening Rotterdam store, relocated from Schenectady
ALDI is set to open its new store at the “Five Corners” in Rotterdam on September 15 at 9 a.m. This location will replace the store at 1592 State Street in Schenectady, which will close its doors on September 14.
Edinburgh, Corinth Tracts Recreation Plan Complete
The Edinburgh and Corinth Conservation Easement Tracts are owned by Lyme Adirondack Timberlands II and Lyme Timber Company. A conservation easement agreement between the landowner and the State of New York allows for limited public recreation access in addition to sustainable forest management. The Recreation Management Plan (RMP) outlines what public recreation activities are permitted under the agreement. The updated RMP applies to the combined 13,730 acres of the Edinburgh and Corinth Conservation Easement Tracts.
Montgomery County Woman All Smiles After $1M Scratch-Off Payday!
A woman in Montgomery County closed out her summer on the highest of highs last week when it was announced by the NY Lottery she had claimed a giant lump-sum payment after hitting a scratch-off jackpot!. Congratulations to Valerie Kevlin of Amsterdam New York, winner of a $1M dollar grand...
Corvette festival parks in Glens Falls this weekend
While the village of Lake George purrs with the sound of classic car engines of all types, the city of Glens Falls is hosting its own celebratory weekend of automobile affection. If you're passing through town, keep an eye out for Corvettes - not that you'll have to look very hard.
Schenectady Police share resources after overdoses
Between Saturday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Schenectady Police say they responded to four suspected fatal overdoses. In response, the department shared resources on its Facebook page Thursday.
