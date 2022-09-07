ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen B. Oates

umass.edu

UMass Amherst Presents Art Sustainability Activism: ‘Archives of the Future’

The University of Massachusetts Amherst announces Art Sustainability Activism: “Archives of the Future,” an interdisciplinary series devoted to illuminating ecological crises through the lens of science and art. “Archives of the Future” marks the fourth annual collaboration between the Fine Arts Center, MFA for Poets and Writers and School of Earth and Sustainability and will include readings, panels, discussions and community engagement.
AMHERST, MA
umass.edu

Children Being Recruited for National Study on Relationship Between Language and Cognition in Language Disorders

UMass Amherst language development researcher Jill Hoover has begun recruiting children for a national study to advance the understanding of language and cognition in childhood language disorders. Hoover, associate professor of communication disorders in the UMass Amherst School of Public Health and Health Sciences, is recruiting children from several age...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Daughter of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II tells TikTok followers what it was like growing up in the Leverett estate

The home of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II has been put on the market. The estate, which has two car barns with space for a total of 80 classic cars, a concert space where Hall & Oates once performed, 16 bedrooms, a nine-hole golf course, pool, indoor water park and an two-story arcade is currently going for a whopping $23 million.
LEVERETT, MA
MassLive.com

Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash

Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Crash at Mount Greylock Entrance Highlights Long-Standing Concern

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A crash at the entrance of the Mount Greylock Regional School campus Wednesday sent one person to the hospital and had the school community thinking about the potential danger of the driveway's access to U.S. Route 7. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williamstown Police received a...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
umass.edu

Massachusetts SNAP-Ed Provides Education and Local Foods for Participants

- Kathy Cunningham, M.Ed., RD, LD, Multi-level Specialist. Massachusetts SNAP-Ed families enjoyed growing, preparing, and eating fresh, local vegetables, fruits, and herbs in 2021, with the help of SNAP-Ed implementing agencies and their partners. From the shores of Barnstable, Plymouth, and Boston to the foothills of Springfield and Holyoke, SNAP-Ed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists

A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database

A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
wrsi.com

Captain Jack’s Pillages Chicopee: WINE SNOBS

Monte and The Wine Snobs at State Street catch up with Captain Jack, aka Kevin Sahagian, about his new food truck destination in Chicopee. And The Wine Snobs pick the perfect wines to pair with his delicious seafood.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report

Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mass. DPH issues health advisory due to harmful bacteria in Pontoosuc Lake

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has issued a public health advisory after they confirmed the presence of a blue-green algae bloom in Pontoosuc Lake. Pittsfield Public Health Director Andy Cambi told Western Mass News that recent algae tests detected a Cyanobacteria bloom which can have...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

