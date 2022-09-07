Read full article on original website
umass.edu
UMass Amherst to Host ‘A Conversation about Truth, History, and The 1619 Project’ with Nikole Hannah-Jones on Sept. 23
AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Amherst will host “A Conversation about Truth, History, and ‘The 1619 Project’ with Nikole Hannah-Jones” on Friday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Randolph W. Bromery Center for the Arts. Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of “The...
umass.edu
UMass Amherst Presents Art Sustainability Activism: ‘Archives of the Future’
The University of Massachusetts Amherst announces Art Sustainability Activism: “Archives of the Future,” an interdisciplinary series devoted to illuminating ecological crises through the lens of science and art. “Archives of the Future” marks the fourth annual collaboration between the Fine Arts Center, MFA for Poets and Writers and School of Earth and Sustainability and will include readings, panels, discussions and community engagement.
umass.edu
Children Being Recruited for National Study on Relationship Between Language and Cognition in Language Disorders
UMass Amherst language development researcher Jill Hoover has begun recruiting children for a national study to advance the understanding of language and cognition in childhood language disorders. Hoover, associate professor of communication disorders in the UMass Amherst School of Public Health and Health Sciences, is recruiting children from several age...
Daughter of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II tells TikTok followers what it was like growing up in the Leverett estate
The home of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II has been put on the market. The estate, which has two car barns with space for a total of 80 classic cars, a concert space where Hall & Oates once performed, 16 bedrooms, a nine-hole golf course, pool, indoor water park and an two-story arcade is currently going for a whopping $23 million.
Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash
Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Run Remembers Murdered Tennessee Jogger Eliza Fletcher
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Backlit by the first glow of sunlight over the hills east of the city and sporting a T-shirt with the slogan “Women run the world,” Shiobbean Lemme calls the predawn hours “the best time of the day.”. “To get this view, you have...
iBerkshires.com
Crash at Mount Greylock Entrance Highlights Long-Standing Concern
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A crash at the entrance of the Mount Greylock Regional School campus Wednesday sent one person to the hospital and had the school community thinking about the potential danger of the driveway's access to U.S. Route 7. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williamstown Police received a...
umass.edu
Massachusetts SNAP-Ed Provides Education and Local Foods for Participants
- Kathy Cunningham, M.Ed., RD, LD, Multi-level Specialist. Massachusetts SNAP-Ed families enjoyed growing, preparing, and eating fresh, local vegetables, fruits, and herbs in 2021, with the help of SNAP-Ed implementing agencies and their partners. From the shores of Barnstable, Plymouth, and Boston to the foothills of Springfield and Holyoke, SNAP-Ed...
wgbh.org
Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists
A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
fallriverreporter.com
12-year-old Massachusetts girl dies while in the care of the Department of Children and Families
A Massachusetts girl has died while in the care of the Department of Children and Families. According to a spokesperson, State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the unattended death of a 12-year-old in Fitchburg on Saturday. While the DA’s Office did not...
Pittsfield announces facilities closing schedule for local parks
The City of Pittsfield will begin winterizing facilities at selected parks in the city.
Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield unsafe to swim
There has been an algae test completed at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield today that confirms the presence of a blue-green algae bloom. This may present harmful health effects for users of the lake.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database
A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
wrsi.com
Captain Jack’s Pillages Chicopee: WINE SNOBS
Monte and The Wine Snobs at State Street catch up with Captain Jack, aka Kevin Sahagian, about his new food truck destination in Chicopee. And The Wine Snobs pick the perfect wines to pair with his delicious seafood.
Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report
Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
umass.edu
Human Resources Reports ‘Summer of Hiring’ Adds Nearly 600 Staff for Fall Semester
As UMass Amherst welcomes students for the fall semester, the Office of Human Resources reports preparations for the new academic year included an extraordinary number of new hires to address staffing needs. Since May 1, 2022, Human Resources has posted almost 1,100 staff openings and processed 585 new staff hires....
Police almost shut down the band Extreme for allegedly ‘inciting’ Indian Ranch crowd
The band's guitarist, Nuno Bettencourt, voiced his displeasure in an expletive-filled rant after the venue temporarily shut off the sound system. Webster police came very close to shutting down a concert last week headlined by the rock band Extreme, which opened for Aerosmith Thursday night at Fenway Park. Officers took...
umass.edu
UMass Amherst Researchers Complete First National Review of the Impacts of Legal Sports Betting
AMHERST, Mass. – Legal sports betting in Massachusetts is projected to have “far less impact economically” than the state’s two other legal types of gambling – casinos and the lottery, according to a study by researchers with the University of Massachusetts-based Social and Economic Impacts of Gambling in Massachusetts (SEIGMA) project.
25 Investigates: 12-year-old dies at DCF residential program
FITCHBURG, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that a 12-year-old girl, who was in the care of the Department of Children and Families, has died. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating the unattended death, which is standard procedure. According to sources, the girl was found unresponsive...
westernmassnews.com
Mass. DPH issues health advisory due to harmful bacteria in Pontoosuc Lake
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has issued a public health advisory after they confirmed the presence of a blue-green algae bloom in Pontoosuc Lake. Pittsfield Public Health Director Andy Cambi told Western Mass News that recent algae tests detected a Cyanobacteria bloom which can have...
