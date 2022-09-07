Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence Carmela
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Business is booming on Hartford’s historic Pratt Street
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Momentum is growing in downtown Hartford. For the first time in decades, every storefront in the city’s historic Pratt Street is under contract or close to it. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday for Bloom Bake Shop. It’s the newest addition to Pratt Street....
Downtown Hartford mixed-use apartment complex bringing in transplants to city
HARTFORD, Conn. — City officials are celebrating the opening of the new mix-use development in downtown Hartford. FOX61 got a tour of The Pennant at North Crossing. “We’re here to celebrate the opening and the very rapid process of leasing up of this beautiful new, mix-use building in Downtown Hartford,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.
Eyewitness News
Mural project brings artwork to Hartford’s Albany Ave.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Very soon you will start noticing some new original artwork throughout Hartford in places you pass by every day. It’s called the Hartford Love Mural Project, which is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. “It’s good to get validated and stuff like that...
Hartford cannabis business owner expects ‘budding’ industry to thrive
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Anticipation is building in the cannabis industry—with adult-use sales expected by the end of the year. One Hartford cannabis business owner is confident this budding industry will thrive in Connecticut. “We’ve only begun to tap into the power of the plant, and what it can do,” Tiana Hercules, founder and CEO […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended
The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project. Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues. Updated: 5...
Eyewitness News
Connecticut Renaissance Faire held in Lebanon
3 Cares is raising money for local heroes. New Pratt St. business holds ribbon cutting ceremony.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Fight to save historic cabin in Manchester
Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field. Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred. FORECAST: The weekend starts dry & bright, then ends with a chance for showers... Updated: 53 minutes ago. Dry &...
Eyewitness News
Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues
The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project. Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended. Updated: 5 hours ago. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
DominGO! Hartford on September 25th
For the first time ever, Park Street will be completely car-free, giving Hartford residents and visitors the opportunity to travel the street in a way they never have before. DominGO! Hartford is all about being active and using the open street in any way you want to—walk, run, bike, scoot, dance, or skate your way down to experience everything Hartford has to offer!
Eyewitness News
The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue.
This order was issued after the Waterbury police chief sent two letters to state officials in which he urged them to suspend the license. Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some students could be waiting more than an hour to get on the bus...
Register Citizen
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
New Britain Herald
Small electrical fire reported outside condo complex in Newington
NEWINGTON – Firefighters responded to a small electrical fire late Thursday. Firefighters said they responded to the Churchill Bridge condo complex around 7:56 p.m. on the report of an electrical issue. A small fire was found in an electrical box outside of the complex and extinguished. No injuries were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
There’s a buzz among the West Indian Community for a new non-stop flight from BDL to Jamaica
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — People are circling the date on their calendars for the take-off of a new non-stop flight from Bradley International Airport to Jamaica. Beginning this December Spirit Airlines will make the route available. The flight will not just be about sun and fun as it’s opening the door for big commerce. […]
Oops: Hartford exit sign misspelled on Interstate 84
HARTFORD, Conn. — Motorists on a Connecticut interstate were doing double-takes on Wednesday. A sign on westbound Interstate 84 in Hartford directs drivers to take Exit 45 to “Flatbnsh Avenue,” WTNH-TV reported. The proper spelling for the exit is “Flatbush,” according to the television station.
West Haven highway project to improve half-mile stretch of I-95
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A highway project is getting underway in West Haven that should save drivers on I-95 some time. $105 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act will be used to improve a half-mile of stretch on I-95 in New Haven. There will be a new bridge over the Metro North tracks, and […]
NewsTimes
DORO Marketplace coming to Windsor Locks, close to Bradley Airport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. West Hartford-based DORO Restaurant Group is planning a second location of its DORO Marketplace, a European-style bakery and cafe, in Windsor Locks. The new cafe will be at 2 National Drive, at the site of a former Papa Gino's....
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Eyewitness News
Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field
FORECAST: The weekend starts dry & bright, then ends with a chance for showers... Dry & seasonably warm Saturday; then, while Sunday won’t be a washout, rain chances increase by evening... New Milford woman and national gun rights group file lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Middletown police arrest juveniles, 20-year-old for stolen car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car following a robbery incident in Wethersfield. The MPD were notified of a stolen 2014 Toyota Rav 4 from the area of Acorn Drive on September 5. The car was last seen in the downtown area and was […]
EXCLUSIVE: Middletown homeowner stops thief from stealing car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown homeowner is sounding the alarm after he said someone got into his car and tried to steal the vehicle. The moments were caught on the car’s dash camera and shared with FOX61. In the dashcam video, you can hear what sounds like the...
Comments / 0