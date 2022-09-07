ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

Business is booming on Hartford’s historic Pratt Street

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Momentum is growing in downtown Hartford. For the first time in decades, every storefront in the city’s historic Pratt Street is under contract or close to it. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday for Bloom Bake Shop. It’s the newest addition to Pratt Street....
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Mural project brings artwork to Hartford’s Albany Ave.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Very soon you will start noticing some new original artwork throughout Hartford in places you pass by every day. It’s called the Hartford Love Mural Project, which is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. “It’s good to get validated and stuff like that...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford cannabis business owner expects ‘budding’ industry to thrive

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Anticipation is building in the cannabis industry—with adult-use sales expected by the end of the year. One Hartford cannabis business owner is confident this budding industry will thrive in Connecticut. “We’ve only begun to tap into the power of the plant, and what it can do,” Tiana Hercules, founder and CEO […]
HARTFORD, CT
City
Manchester, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Eyewitness News

Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended

The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Fight to save historic cabin in Manchester

Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field. Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues

The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project. Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended.
HARTFORD, CT
iheart.com

DominGO! Hartford on September 25th

For the first time ever, Park Street will be completely car-free, giving Hartford residents and visitors the opportunity to travel the street in a way they never have before. DominGO! Hartford is all about being active and using the open street in any way you want to—walk, run, bike, scoot, dance, or skate your way down to experience everything Hartford has to offer!
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Small electrical fire reported outside condo complex in Newington

NEWINGTON – Firefighters responded to a small electrical fire late Thursday. Firefighters said they responded to the Churchill Bridge condo complex around 7:56 p.m. on the report of an electrical issue. A small fire was found in an electrical box outside of the complex and extinguished. No injuries were...
NEWINGTON, CT
News Break
Politics
WPXI Pittsburgh

Oops: Hartford exit sign misspelled on Interstate 84

HARTFORD, Conn. — Motorists on a Connecticut interstate were doing double-takes on Wednesday. A sign on westbound Interstate 84 in Hartford directs drivers to take Exit 45 to “Flatbnsh Avenue,” WTNH-TV reported. The proper spelling for the exit is “Flatbush,” according to the television station.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

West Haven highway project to improve half-mile stretch of I-95

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A highway project is getting underway in West Haven that should save drivers on I-95 some time. $105 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act will be used to improve a half-mile of stretch on I-95 in New Haven. There will be a new bridge over the Metro North tracks, and […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Middletown police arrest juveniles, 20-year-old for stolen car

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car following a robbery incident in Wethersfield. The MPD were notified of a stolen 2014 Toyota Rav 4 from the area of Acorn Drive on September 5. The car was last seen in the downtown area and was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT

