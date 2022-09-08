$160 million technology center with 1.56 million square feet under roof proposed for southern Gordon County.

Parcel 048-024 is currently zoned A-1 county agricultural. Gordon County GIS

Miller Ferry Technology Center, a massive complex with 1.56 million square feet under roof with a project cost of $160 million, is being proposed off U.S. 41 south of the new connector.

A development of regional impact application shows almost 112 acres would be involved off Miller Ferry and Shaw roads in southern Gordon County.

The site is somewhat southwest of the surging Union Grove development corridor on the other side of I-75. At least four major projects are planned in that area.

Initial plans show Thor Equities of New York, working with Curtis Development Group LLC, would add two buildings perhaps open by September 2024. Nearly 2,500 vehicle trips per day would be associated with the project, the state application shows.

The Calhoun Times reports the campus has neighbors concerned.

A recent joint request from Curtis and Thor NW Georgia LLC, filed last month, seeks to rezone the site from A-1 agricultural to I-1 light industrial.

Nearby residents say the two industrial buildings would be too close to existing residential areas and existing farms.

“As a resident of the Miller Ferry, Shaw Road and Leek Road area, I strongly oppose this rezoning as it would affect my land value and quality of life,” Shaw Road resident Shannon Diamond said. “I ask that any Gordon county resident that would oppose these buildings in their backyard or neighborhood to please show up at the meeting and let your voice be heard. If they allow this to happen to my neighborhood, yours could be next.”

Diamond and others who live nearby have been putting out signs in the area and sharing information through a Facebook page named “Miller, Leek, and Shaw Neighbors against Z22-16 Millers Ferry Rezoning.”

A public hearing before the Gordon County Planning and Zoning Commission is set for Monday, Sept. 12, in the Gordon County Judicial Building Assembly Room, 101 S. Piedmont St., at 6 p.m.

The project appears to be part of Thor Equities’ overall plans for the area north of Adairsville.

In December, Thor Equities Group announced a purchase of 82 acres off U.S. 41 with “plans to develop an 1,038,000 square feet state-of-the-art industrial property.”

The media release sites the project’s proximity to I-75, metro Atlanta and the inland port in Chatsworth.

“Thor’s construction plan includes top-of-the-market class A specifications including 40-foot clear height, an 8-inch slab, up to 306 trailer spaces and 577 auto spaces along with a modern design.

“We see Atlanta as a key market in our industrial expansion. Our plans to deliver a high-quality development will benefit our future tenants by enabling them to serve the densely populated Atlanta market or take advantage of north Georgia’s excellent manufacturing labor pool,” said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt in the statement.

We have calls and emails into Thor Equities for addition comment on its Northwest Georgia plans.