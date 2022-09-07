As the saying goes, when life gives you a trapped SUV on a popular Maine shoreline, make a three-day beach party of out it… Or something like that. Back in April, some unlucky (or maybe just inexperienced) soul drove their Ford Bronco down to the water at Bar Harbor in Maine’s Acadia National Park. That was all fine and well when it was low tide, but once the water began to rise, the driver realized the difficult predicament they created. At first, folks tried to tow the SUV out of the water, but after several attempts, it was clear this was a job for professionals.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 25 DAYS AGO