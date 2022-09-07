Read full article on original website
Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious
I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
Great White Shark the Size of a 'Four-Wheel Drive' Attacks Teen Fishing
Luke Pascoe was rescued by his best friend after the shark sank its teeth into his leg.
Colorado Elk Hunter Loses His Sunglasses, Stumbles Across Them Days Later On The Trail Cam
Trail cameras have become a way of life for many hunters looking to scout an area for activity. They can tell the hunter when bucks and bulls return to scrapes, see how many animals are in an area, or keep an update on a specific animal they might be chasing.
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
WATCH: Ford Bronco Stuck on Maine Sandbar Becomes Huge Party Sensation for a Weekend
As the saying goes, when life gives you a trapped SUV on a popular Maine shoreline, make a three-day beach party of out it… Or something like that. Back in April, some unlucky (or maybe just inexperienced) soul drove their Ford Bronco down to the water at Bar Harbor in Maine’s Acadia National Park. That was all fine and well when it was low tide, but once the water began to rise, the driver realized the difficult predicament they created. At first, folks tried to tow the SUV out of the water, but after several attempts, it was clear this was a job for professionals.
WATCH: Coyote Shows Off Crazy Hops, Clears Tall Backyard Fence With Ease
This video might be the nightmare of every backyard farmer in the country. A wily coyote hopping a six-foot fence with a simple leap. While we like to think our fences and barriers keep our little critters safe, it never hurts to have a watchful eye on the outdoors. Coyotes are clever and they know a lot more about how to get around neighborhoods and human obstacles than we give them credit for.
The Best Upland Hunting Boots of 2022
As an upland bird hunter, I don’t mind dropping cash on a pair of well-made hunting boots. I’ve hunted upland birds for more than 25 years, and I’ve worn through my fair share of treads. One lesson I’ve learned is that cheap or ill-suited boots can derail your hunt faster than anything. Don’t let a subpar pair of boots be the reason for cutting your hunts short this season.
5 Patterns Every Fly Fisher Should Know
Part of the fun of fly fishing is having lots of different flies and knowing how to use them. But the sheer number of flies that have been devised over the years is sure to intimidate anyone thinking of taking up a fly rod. There are thousands, and fly fishers are dreaming up new ones every day.
MASSIVE Wolf Goes After Fishing Guide’s Dog In The Woods
That’s a heart stopping moment. Nobody wants to see their best friend go down to any other animal, let alone a distant relative. Wolves are an amazing animal, an apex predator known for their size and incredible hunting abilities. They are incredible smart and known for hunting in pack, with pack dynamics that are almost similar to that of military unit.
Grizzly Bear Feasts on Moose as Couple Exchange Wedding Vows Nearby
"Now the question is how do you incorporate a moose being eaten by a bear in a wedding video," a viewer commented.
This New Line of Bespoke Luggage Was Designed to Complement Your Supercar
While most exotic automobiles are a canvas for personalization, the luggage brought along for the ride is typically anything but—which gave Nancy Gale an idea. The designer, who founded her Jamah handbag brand in 2000 and quickly developed an A-list client base—Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum have both been spotted toting her wares—has recently begun creating bespoke carryalls that perfectly complement exceptional vehicles, from contemporary supercars to sought-after classics. For Gale, it was the intersection of two childhood passions. “Living in Detroit as a young girl, I was always obsessed with cars and fascinated that we had this incredible vision...
The Importance of “Whoa” for Bird Dogs
A co-founder of Upland Gun Company and the owner of Pineridge Grouse Camp in Minnesota, Jerry Havel has seen first-hand the rise in interest in pointing dogs and upland bird hunting over the last few years. For those new to the sport, Havel underscores the importance of basic obedience work before venturing into hunt-specific skill training. But once a pointing dog knows “come,” “sit,” and “stay,” it is time to introduce the “whoa” command. It’s a critical skill pointing dogs must have down cold: When the dog handler says “whoa”—no matter the situation—the pup needs to hit the brakes. Every time.
Duelling Grouse And Turacos In Love Among Bird Photographer Of The Year Winners
The Winners of Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 have been announced and among them are some stunning specimens in all their plumed glory. Each year, the competition draws global attention as it tasks them with capturing aves in artful and unexpected ways to be in with a chance of winning a £5,000 (~$5,800) grand prize.
Mike Rowe Was Totally Freaked Out After His First Experience on a ‘Deadliest Catch’ Boat
Mike Rowe made himself famous by highlighting the countries’ most difficult, dirtiest, and uncomfortable jobs. But when he got a taste of life as a crab fisherman on Deadliest Catch, the occupation was even too much for him. Rowe lends his voice to the Discovery Channel series as the...
Dogs Refuse to Sit in the Dirt While Camping and We're So Here For It
We love the great outdoors, but even we have to admit that camping is a pretty acquired taste. Not everyone can do a full night sleeping on the ground, creepy crawlers in your sleeping bag, or spending the night without AC. Just like two dogs on TikTok, who were not feeling Mother Nature and cracked their owners up with their refusal to even sit on the ground.
Ptarmigan plummeting over mountain wins Bird Photographer of the Year
Winners have been revealed for the Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 competition and the flock of images are a hoot!
Great site for the fishing and boating lover in your family
One of the best ways to bond with the little ones in your family is to take a family vacation. You might want to take them to the great outdoors, so they’re freed from the screens in their life. A great idea is to take them on a family fishing trip so they can learn to appreciate nature.
