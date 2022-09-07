ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car

Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car — a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, the college said in a press release Saturday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. His ticket...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
York News-Times

2022 Yorkfest Royalty crowned

YORK – Steve Moseley and Susan Cox have been crowned as the 2022 Yorkfest King and Queen. The two were honored during the annual coronation luncheon on Friday, which is a Yorkfest tradition. Those who nominated Moseley said, “He is always willing to join in or help and the...
YORK, NE
klkntv.com

12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
City
York, NE
York News-Times

Stuckey wins third Aurora Invite at Poco Creek, leads York to team win

AURORA – On Friday at Poco Creek, York junior Kassidy Stuckey won her third consecutive Aurora XC invite title. Stuckey’s win in a time of 19:07.28 was 1 minute and 13 seconds ahead of second place finisher Tessa Greisen, a sophomore from Seward, and helped the Dukes win the team title.
YORK, NE
NebraskaTV

Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County

SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

$22,000 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Thursday, September 8 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Pump & Pantry #02, 821 S Webb Road, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Thursday’s 2by2 draw were Red 02, 25, and White 05, 21.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Business owners excited for Lincoln South Beltway completion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln South Beltway has been years in the making, but it’s finally nearing completion. And some business owners say it’s going to help our economy. The 11 mile-project will connect Highway 77 to Highway 2 at 120th Street on the east side...
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
York News-Times

Change of plea entered in 56-pound marijuana case

YORK – Brendon Price, 28, of Springfield, Mo., has changed his plea in a case involving his possession of 56 pounds of high grade marijuana in York County. He changed his plea this past week in York County District Court. His co-defendant is Rjay Andrade Hernandez, 18, also of...
YORK COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Large Grass Fire Reported Late Friday Morning in North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 9)–A large grass fire from late Friday morning is under control, after it started in an open field west of the old city dump, which is north of 48th and Superior. KFOR News talked to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist, who said a passerby...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified

Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

GIPS quashes rumors about Gates, Seedling Mile schools

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Friday said social media traffic about the futures of the Gates and Seedling Mile Elementary Schools was false and that the rumors were causing “collateral damage and confusion.”. In a press release late Friday afternoon, the district said that the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury fires city administrator after 57 days on the job

FAIRBURY - Fairbury will again be looking for a new city administrator. On Friday, Fairbury's Mayor Spencer Brown informed City Administrator Jacob Matthews of his termination. Matthews, who came to Fairbury from Denver, has only served as the city administrator since July 13th of this year. When reached for comment...
FAIRBURY, NE

