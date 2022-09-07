Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Bewildered Boomer- Well now, wasn't the Yorkfest luncheon quite something?
Who saw that one coming? Certainly not me. Yesterday at the Yorkfest coronation luncheon it was my great honor to be named this year’s king of the festivities. Susan Cox reigns as the 2022 queen of all things Yorkfest. It’s a bit odd to be selected at an event...
North Platte Telegraph
Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car
Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car — a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, the college said in a press release Saturday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. His ticket...
York News-Times
2022 Yorkfest Royalty crowned
YORK – Steve Moseley and Susan Cox have been crowned as the 2022 Yorkfest King and Queen. The two were honored during the annual coronation luncheon on Friday, which is a Yorkfest tradition. Those who nominated Moseley said, “He is always willing to join in or help and the...
klkntv.com
12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football edges out Norfolk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island hosted Norfolk for their Friday night matchup. GISH wins a close one 20-16. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
York News-Times
Stuckey wins third Aurora Invite at Poco Creek, leads York to team win
AURORA – On Friday at Poco Creek, York junior Kassidy Stuckey won her third consecutive Aurora XC invite title. Stuckey’s win in a time of 19:07.28 was 1 minute and 13 seconds ahead of second place finisher Tessa Greisen, a sophomore from Seward, and helped the Dukes win the team title.
York News-Times
'We made a commitment' — Veterans' Tribute will be dedicated at UNL this Sunday
The idea to create a new space at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln honoring members of the military, veterans and their families, was the offshoot of another act of remembrance. Four years ago, UNL unveiled a pair of plaques that now hang on either side of Gate 20 at Memorial Stadium,...
klkntv.com
65-year-old killed in rural Wayne County shooting, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is in the midst of investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man in rural Wayne County. On Wednesday around 7:15 p.m., Wayne County deputies were sent to a home north of Wisner, which is about 25 miles east of Norfolk.
NebraskaTV
Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
KSNB Local4
$22,000 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Thursday, September 8 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Pump & Pantry #02, 821 S Webb Road, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Thursday’s 2by2 draw were Red 02, 25, and White 05, 21.
NebraskaTV
No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
klkntv.com
Business owners excited for Lincoln South Beltway completion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln South Beltway has been years in the making, but it’s finally nearing completion. And some business owners say it’s going to help our economy. The 11 mile-project will connect Highway 77 to Highway 2 at 120th Street on the east side...
York News-Times
Change of plea entered in 56-pound marijuana case
YORK – Brendon Price, 28, of Springfield, Mo., has changed his plea in a case involving his possession of 56 pounds of high grade marijuana in York County. He changed his plea this past week in York County District Court. His co-defendant is Rjay Andrade Hernandez, 18, also of...
WOWT
LIVE at 3PM: Lincoln Police to release new details in homicide investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police plan to release new details in a homicide investigation during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Watch it live at 3 p.m. in the video player above or on the 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV and AndroidTV. William Wright, 55, is in custody...
kfornow.com
Large Grass Fire Reported Late Friday Morning in North Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 9)–A large grass fire from late Friday morning is under control, after it started in an open field west of the old city dump, which is north of 48th and Superior. KFOR News talked to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist, who said a passerby...
kfornow.com
Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified
Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
York News-Times
'Tired' Lincoln police officer crosses center line, crashes into pickup, police say
A Lincoln Police officer who was "tired and fatigued" amid his shift early Thursday morning crossed the center line while driving near Air Park and crashed his cruiser into a passing pickup, according to department officials. The officer, who police did not identify Thursday morning, was headed south on Northwest...
KSNB Local4
GIPS quashes rumors about Gates, Seedling Mile schools
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Friday said social media traffic about the futures of the Gates and Seedling Mile Elementary Schools was false and that the rumors were causing “collateral damage and confusion.”. In a press release late Friday afternoon, the district said that the...
York News-Times
'We need to get him out' — Lincoln man, police officer reflect on rescue of driver from southeast Lincoln pond
Two Lincoln men and a police officer helped save a driver from drowning after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a pond on Saturday in southeast Lincoln, police say. Jordan Kurtzer, 35, was driving on 75th Street near Badger Drive when he noticed a large splash in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury fires city administrator after 57 days on the job
FAIRBURY - Fairbury will again be looking for a new city administrator. On Friday, Fairbury's Mayor Spencer Brown informed City Administrator Jacob Matthews of his termination. Matthews, who came to Fairbury from Denver, has only served as the city administrator since July 13th of this year. When reached for comment...
