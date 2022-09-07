“On August 30, 2022, at about 11:00 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office area deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills for a report of a possible shooting victim. When deputies arrived they located two Hispanic adult males, each suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition. The second victim was located deceased on scene. Homicide detectives were called out to assume the investigation. This investigation is active and ongoing.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO