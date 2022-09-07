Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted after church vandalism in Kern County
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after at least two cases of vandalism at a church in Kern County. The Delano Police Department was called out to the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church at 329 Ellington Street in Delano on July 17, for reports of vandalism.
Frustration mounts as suspected arson fires multiply
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fallas Paredes fire struck just two days after a three-alarm blaze destroyed two historic buildings on Chester Avenue — the city’s original 1890 Masonic Temple and, more seriously, the 1909 Weill-Ferguson building. Arson is suspected but not confirmed in both of these recent fires. Is the community’s patience wearing thin? […]
Road closures in Bakersfield starting on Monday, September 12th
Starting on Monday, September 12th, 2022, there will be various road closures in and around the Bakersfield area.
Bakersfield Police Department swears in 28 new officers
28 new officers were sworn in at the First Assembly God church on California Avenue. The newly minted officers have graduated from a 23-week training program.
yourcentralvalley.com
Man carjacked in Earlimart by armed suspects
EARLIMART, Calif. ( ) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a victim’s car after he was carjacked Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say the man was sitting inside his gold Lincoln Towncar near Tulare Avenue and State Street in Earlimart when two men approached him just before 3:00 p.m.
crimevoice.com
Suspect arrested in alleged double shooting in Kern County
“On August 30, 2022, at about 11:00 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office area deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills for a report of a possible shooting victim. When deputies arrived they located two Hispanic adult males, each suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition. The second victim was located deceased on scene. Homicide detectives were called out to assume the investigation. This investigation is active and ongoing.
13-year-old arrested for bringing fentanyl to school
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday morning a student at Chipman Junior High School was arrested for bringing 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school causing a school supervisor to overdose, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 9:05 a.m., officers with BPD responded to reports of a student in possession of fentanyl on campus […]
3-alarm fire destroys Fallas Discount Store on White Lane
Update: Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief, Brian Bowman, says the fire is expected to last a few more hours this morning. Bakersfield Fire department and Kern County Fire Department are on scene as well as traffic control. The building has a history of multiple fires in the past, Bowman said. No injuries have been reported […]
2 bodies found at home along Hwy 119: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homicide detectives are at a home off Highway 119 investigating the deaths of two people, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said deputies were called to the area at around 4:21 p.m. This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information is […]
Bakersfield Now
Hate crime suspect captured on video, spray-painted derogatory words on church: Delano PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Delano Police Department have captured a suspect on surveillance video committing a hate crime against a Methodist African-American church in Delano, the second since July 17. On August 30, Delano PD officers responded to the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at...
BPD makes arrest in connection to fatal hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department made an arrest Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in late August on Union Avenue. Officers arrested Oswaldo Juarez Arciniega, 25, of Bakersfield at Kern Canyon Road just after 2 p.m., according to the department. Arciniega was taken to Kern County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run […]
Auto thefts cause worry, frustration for Bakersfield residents and businesses
Bakersfield is number 1 in the nation for car thefts, a dubious distinction. One small business owner talks about the frustration and fear of having a vehicle stolen.
Bakersfield man indicted for illegal firearm possession
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury indicted a Bakersfield man Thursday, charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Law enforcement officers were patrolling the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue on April 23 when they found Derrick Dewayne Gage, 41, […]
Delano stabbing determined to be self-defense: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a stabbing in Delano was determined to have acted in self-defense, according to police. Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis said Wednesday the case against Juan Pedro Gonzalez was submitted to the District Attorney’s office but his actions could not […]
crimevoice.com
Juvenile Reportedly Caught with Gun in Wasco
Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriffs Office Nixle Webpage. “On August 29, 2022, at approximately 9:23 a.m., deputies from the Wasco Substation responded to Independence High School in Wasco regarding school staff locating and seizing a firearm and marijuana from a student on campus. The handgun was secured without incident by school staff. Upon locating the firearm and marijuana, school staff immediately notified the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, deputies seized a loaded 9mm illegally manufactured firearm (“ghost gun”).
Accused impaired driver has trial postponed in crash that killed siblings
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman facing charges including murder for allegedly driving while impaired in a crash that killed two siblings had her trial postponed to November. Core, 47, had been scheduled for trial later this month but on Friday it was postponed to Nov. 7. Core appeared in court for the brief hearing. […]
Wednesday night fire in downtown Bakersfield under investigation
The fire broke out in a vacant commercial building, and city officials are seeking to implement a vacant building ordinance in order to prevent similar fires from occurring.
Man arrested in Delano standoff identified
Authorities have provided an update on the SWAT standoff that took place in Delano last Thursday. Police officers tried to contact Robert Vasquez at his home.
Woman identified in fatal I-5 DUI crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the woman who died in an alleged DUI crash in late August on the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service Road. Erica Hayden, 18, of Bakersfield was the second passenger in the vehicle that overturned and crashed on Aug. 27., according to […]
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield issues traffic alerts
The city of Bakersfield shared several alerts late Friday afternoon regarding several road improvement projects. Real Road is scheduled to be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. A single lane will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic. This closure is needed for the installation of falsework.
