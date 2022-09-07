ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

KMPH.com

Suspect wanted after church vandalism in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after at least two cases of vandalism at a church in Kern County. The Delano Police Department was called out to the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church at 329 Ellington Street in Delano on July 17, for reports of vandalism.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Frustration mounts as suspected arson fires multiply

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fallas Paredes fire struck just two days after a three-alarm blaze destroyed two historic buildings on Chester Avenue — the city’s original 1890 Masonic Temple and, more seriously, the 1909 Weill-Ferguson building.  Arson is suspected but not confirmed in both of these recent fires. Is the community’s patience wearing thin? […]
Taft, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Taft, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
yourcentralvalley.com

Man carjacked in Earlimart by armed suspects

EARLIMART, Calif. ( ) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a victim’s car after he was carjacked Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say the man was sitting inside his gold Lincoln Towncar near Tulare Avenue and State Street in Earlimart when two men approached him just before 3:00 p.m.
EARLIMART, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect arrested in alleged double shooting in Kern County

“On August 30, 2022, at about 11:00 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office area deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills for a report of a possible shooting victim. When deputies arrived they located two Hispanic adult males, each suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition. The second victim was located deceased on scene. Homicide detectives were called out to assume the investigation. This investigation is active and ongoing.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

13-year-old arrested for bringing fentanyl to school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday morning a student at Chipman Junior High School was arrested for bringing 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school causing a school supervisor to overdose, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 9:05 a.m., officers with BPD responded to reports of a student in possession of fentanyl on campus […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3-alarm fire destroys Fallas Discount Store on White Lane

Update: Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief, Brian Bowman, says the fire is expected to last a few more hours this morning. Bakersfield Fire department and Kern County Fire Department are on scene as well as traffic control. The building has a history of multiple fires in the past, Bowman said. No injuries have been reported […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#Police#Vandalism
KGET

2 bodies found at home along Hwy 119: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homicide detectives are at a home off Highway 119 investigating the deaths of two people, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said deputies were called to the area at around 4:21 p.m. This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information is […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD makes arrest in connection to fatal hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department made an arrest Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in late August on Union Avenue. Officers arrested Oswaldo Juarez Arciniega, 25, of Bakersfield at Kern Canyon Road just after 2 p.m., according to the department. Arciniega was taken to Kern County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGET

Bakersfield man indicted for illegal firearm possession

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury indicted a Bakersfield man Thursday, charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Law enforcement officers were patrolling the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue on April 23 when they found Derrick Dewayne Gage, 41, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano stabbing determined to be self-defense: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a stabbing in Delano was determined to have acted in self-defense, according to police. Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis said Wednesday the case against Juan Pedro Gonzalez was submitted to the District Attorney’s office but his actions could not […]
DELANO, CA
crimevoice.com

Juvenile Reportedly Caught with Gun in Wasco

Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriffs Office Nixle Webpage. “On August 29, 2022, at approximately 9:23 a.m., deputies from the Wasco Substation responded to Independence High School in Wasco regarding school staff locating and seizing a firearm and marijuana from a student on campus. The handgun was secured without incident by school staff. Upon locating the firearm and marijuana, school staff immediately notified the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, deputies seized a loaded 9mm illegally manufactured firearm (“ghost gun”).
WASCO, CA
KGET

Woman identified in fatal I-5 DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the woman who died in an alleged DUI crash in late August on the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service Road. Erica Hayden, 18, of Bakersfield was the second passenger in the vehicle that overturned and crashed on Aug. 27., according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City of Bakersfield issues traffic alerts

The city of Bakersfield shared several alerts late Friday afternoon regarding several road improvement projects. Real Road is scheduled to be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. A single lane will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic. This closure is needed for the installation of falsework.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

