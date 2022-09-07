Read full article on original website
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Lutheran church donations support West Rehoboth students
Fro more than 10 years, Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach has provided assistance in preparing students from West Side New Beginnings, Rehoboth Beach, for another school year. Unloading donated supplies are West Side New Beginnings Executive Director Brenda Milbourne, left, and LCOS Social Ministry Chair Gail Dejmal.
Cape Gazette
VFW patriotic scholarship contest entries due Oct. 31
Commander Bill Wood of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7447 Rehoboth Beach announced the kickoff of the VFW’s 2022-23 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen Scholarship patriotic audio and essay competitions. Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the premier Veterans of Foreign Wars scholarship program....
starpublications.online
Emergency procedure changes coming to Seaford School District
A familiar face to the Seaford School District is back, in a new role. Seaford resident Gary Zoll became the new Director of Student Services for Seaford schools. Zoll taught in Seaford for 15 years and was an assistant principal for three years before he became a principal in the Milford School District. Three years following that transition he came back to Seaford for a new opportunity.
Cape Gazette
Cross country season kicks off Sept. 10 at Lake Forest Invitational
The Lake Forest Invitational will kick off the Delaware high school cross country season this Saturday, Sept. 10, at Killens Pond in Felton. The runners take off 10 a.m., with races every 30 minutes, from varsity to JV to third team to the eighth grade & under open race. Cape will be led by favorite Ryan Baker, who went under 9:20 in the 3,200 meters last spring, which is flat-out cruising! Liam O’Donnell and Joey DeGregory will give the Vikings a nice 1-2-3 punch up front with the leaders. Katie Kuhlman will lead the Cape girls into the season as she heads into her senior year.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Ryan Godown Wins First Since 2018 at Georgetown Speedway
GEORGETOWN, DE – Ryan Godown returned to Victory Lane at Georgetown Speedway for the first time May 2018, topping the 25-lap J.W. Brown Logging Modified feature on Northeastern Supply night. The Ringoes, N.J., resident – enjoying a career season – moves into the Sunoco Championship chase point lead with...
WMDT.com
The Bone stays in Laurel for another year
LAUREL, Del. – The defending 1A champs made quick work of another opponent Friday night, defeating Brandywine in the Battle for the Bone 45-0. Kylse Wilson led the way for the Bulldog offense with 11 carries for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns. Laurel (2-0) next plays at Early College...
Cape Gazette
William R. Givin, mechanical engineer
William “Bill” R. Givin died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Lewes at the age of 89, healthy but for the insidious deterioration caused by Parkinson’s disease. Thanks to Delaware Hospice, Bill was able to pass peacefully at home listening to music with his family. Bill was born...
Cape Gazette
Family-friendly Big Draw Festival to return to Milford Oct. 8
The Big Draw Festival Delaware, presented by Mispillion Art League, will offer family-friendly art activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, on Park Avenue in downtown Milford. The league is organizing this year’s theme, Come Back to Color, as a way for the community to gather and...
Cape Gazette
Naomi P. Morrison, USDA retiree
Naomi P. Morrison passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at home. She was 74 years old. She was born Jan. 24, 1948, in Lewes, to the late Ernest Sturgis and Esther M. Phillips Sturgis. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister Mary Bailey.
Cape Gazette
Knights of Columbus set document shredding event Sept. 17
The Knights of Columbus Msgr. Desmond Council No. 13348 will hold a document-shredding fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at Saint Jude the Apostle Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes. The shredding truck is equipped with a video camera to allow viewing as documents are securely shredded.
WMDT.com
Back to School Boxing Explosion coming to Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Get excited if you’re into boxing because a tournament is coming right here to Salisbury tomorrow afternoon. That’s the Back to School Boxing Explosion 2022, a one-time event. 47 ABC spoke with an organizer, Coach Ralph who tells us the event will feature 15...
Cape Gazette
Active Adults Agents Close to Home: Liz Kotyuk at Tidewater Landing
Last week we featured Audrey Hammond in our Active Adults Agents Close to Home series. She told us what she loves about living in Milford, with its beautiful downtown and rural setting that’s an easy drive to the bay and ocean beaches. This week we talked with Liz Kotyuk,...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech provides new mobile security for school buses
In a continuing effort to provide safety and security to Sussex Technical High School students, the Sussex Tech board of education approved the purchase of a new camera system for the school’s buses. Angel Trax mobile system cameras were installed on each bus and were active on the first...
WBOC
Local Church Moves into Vacant Building
SALISBURY, Md. -- LiFT Church will be moving into what used to be the Gander Mountain store in Salisbury. For the past 3 and a half years, LiFT was hosting Sunday services out of the Regal Theater at The Centre at Salisbury. While their partnership with Regal was great, Pastor Drew Freyder says it was also a lot of hard work.
Cape Gazette
Bras for a Cause fundraiser set Sept. 21
The Women’s Council of Realtors, Sussex County, will present the 11th annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser to benefit the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition and Beebe Medical Foundation for the Center for Breast Health, at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Ivy in Dewey Beach. This year’s theme is...
Cape Gazette
Bucchioni has earned support from Sussex leaders
Jack Bucchioni is running for state Senate District 6 and is the leadership we need in Delaware. John “Jack” Bucchioni has been a committed activist in Sussex County for many years. He has earned the support of an all-star roster of leaders that will help him make real change for Sussex Countians.
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer – a major disappointment
It pains me to see how business in Sussex County has become so poisoned by partisan politics. I speak to the recent issue wherein Mark Schaeffer viciously attacked the character of a sitting councilman, John Rieley, in a way and manner unbecoming anyone with any sense of integrity and credibility. For the record, I do not know Mr. Rieley, have never met the man, and know little to nothing about his abilities and character. What I do know from observing the circumstances and listening to the record of the proceedings is that Mr. Schaeffer was way out of line in his words and actions for someone who is supposed to represent District 3 as a dignified Sussex County councilman.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 9/9/22
Sussex County Council will not meet Tuesday, Sept. 13. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Ellendale water pipes getting flushed. Crews from Artesian Water Co. will perform a flush of lines and fire hydrants...
delawarepublic.org
Food Bank of Delaware moving to quarterly drive-thru mobile pantries in 2023
Large monthly drive-thru food pantries hosted by the Food Bank of Delaware will end soon. During the COVID pandemic, the Food Bank of Delaware handed out just shy of three million pounds of food at monthly drive-thru food pantries, which currently are continuing. And Food Bank communications director Kim Turner...
