Buffalo, NY

Popculture

Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy

LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
NFL
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Popculture

Bills at Rams: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2022 NFL Season Opener

The NFL is back. After a long offseason and three weeks of preseason games, the regular season starts tonight as the Buffalo Bills will take on the Los Angeles Rams in a possible Super Bowl LVII preview. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC. And for those who want to stream the game, it will be on Peacock and the NBC Sports App.
NFL
ESPN

Buffalo Bills blow out champion Rams 31-10 in season opener

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- — The Buffalo Bills have fallen short in enough playoff games in recent years to know the season is long and the opener doesn't mean much in January. They still felt justified in their championship aspirations after going into the Super Bowl winners' home stadium and completely wrecking their banner-raising party on the NFL's opening night.
BUFFALO, NY
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Von Miller
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Aaron Rodgers
