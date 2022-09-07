Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CNET
Apple's New Colors for iPhone 14: How 'Deep' Does the Purple Get?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. At its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, Apple unveiled the colors for its new iPhone 14. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models will be available in five different shades, including a new pastel blue.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
The Verge
How to preorder the iPhone 14
Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup, consisting of the base iPhone 14, the slightly bigger iPhone 14 Plus, and the faster, more capable iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Each of those links will take you to hands-on previews. Look forward to the full reviews, where we’ll be able to tell you if Apple’s A16 Bionic chip is worth upgrading to, as well as see how some of the cameras and other new features (like the satellite SOS) work in the real world.
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
The Verge
The Apple Watch Ultra is finally here
After over a year of rumors, Apple has finally announced the Apple Watch Ultra — a rugged, premium smartwatch that now sits atop Apple’s smartwatch lineup. The watch introduces a new design with a bigger display as well as a new design for exploration and outdoor activities. There’s...
CNET
Google Fi Gives iPhone Subscribers a Boost When Traveling
Google announced updates to its Google Fi, Google's mobile phone service, on Thursday that should make international travel easier for service subscribers. One of the major updates is that Google Fi is bringing Wi-Fi calling to iPhone users. Now, if you're an iPhone user and you're out of your coverage area -- like in another country -- you can make a phone call using available Wi-Fi signal. If both Wi-Fi and cellular are available, Google said it will use whichever has the stronger signal.
CNET
Set Up a VPN on Your iPhone: Here's How
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Whether you're using the upcoming iPhone 14 or getting extra mileage out of a faithful older iPhone, a well-tested and top-performing virtual private network is a cornerstone privacy tool for Apple iOS users in 2022. A mobile VPN on your iPhone can keep your browsing history and internet searches private from your wireless carrier, internet service provider or law enforcement entities. Plus, if you're worried about putting your privacy at risk when connecting to an unsecured network at an airport or coffee shop, VPNs can provide an extra layer of protection.
CNET
Apple's $14.8 Million iCloud Settlement: When Will My Money Arrive?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. All eyes are on Apple Wednesday as the trillion dollar company is set to unveil the iPhone 14, a new Apple Watch series and more. But if you're eligible to be part of a $14.8 million settlement, there's one more reason to keep tabs on the iPhone-maker. If you paid for an Apple iCloud Plus subscription in 2015 or 2016, you might be one of the people receiving payments, which are expected to arrive soon (more details below).
Apple Introduces iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Apple® today introduced iPhone® 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, featuring two sizes — 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches — in a sophisticated design with impressive camera upgrades and groundbreaking new safety capabilities. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus take stunning photos and video with a powerful camera system featuring new Main and front TrueDepth® cameras, the Ultra Wide camera for unique perspectives, and Photonic Engine — an enhanced image pipeline. Both models include the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU, which offers incredible performance and efficiency for demanding workloads, and is designed with privacy...
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How Will the 2022 iPhone Stack up on Price, Design and Features?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
CNET
The Essential Phone Privacy Booster Most People Don't Have? A Mobile VPN
It doesn't matter if you're using an older model, a shiny new Samsung or the new iPhone 14 -- your mobile phone needs a solid and well-tested virtual private network. A VPN will keep your browsing history and internet searches private from your wireless carrier, internet service provider or law enforcement entities. Plus, if you're worried about putting your privacy at risk when connecting to an unsecured network at an airport or coffee shop, VPNs can provide an extra layer of protection.
The Verge
Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event
Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
CNET
New Apple iPhone Release: When Will the iPhone 14 Go on Sale?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. We're likely only a few days away from learning all the details of the official release of the next iPhone. The iPhone 14, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
9to5Mac
The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike
The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
CNET
Ring Adds End-to-End Encryption on More Devices
Ring is broadening its security options by adding end-to-end encryption for videos on its battery-powered doorbells and cameras. In a blog post, the Amazon-owned company announced that the feature is available to customers worldwide, starting today. With the exception of its lower-priced hardwired doorbell, the function is now offered across...
CNET
iOS 16 Launches Soon: Is Your iPhone Compatible With Apple's New OS?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has officially launched the iPhone 14 today at its "Far Out" event -- and here's everything the tech giant announced at its annual fall media wingding. The new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will be released on Sept. 12.
CNET
Psst, Not Every iPhone Will Work With iOS 16. How to Find Out if Yours Will
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. When Apple launches the iPhone 14 on Wednesday at its "Far Out" event (CNET's live blog of the iPhone 14 reveal is already rolling), the new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will also shortly roll out.
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
