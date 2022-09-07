ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

September Stream Clean-Up

The ‘X-Stream Squad’ will meet once every month on a Saturday beginning in February 2021. They will spend their time cleaning trash out of the banks and streams throughout the city, removing litter from potentially polluting the area. Many of the streams in La Vergne, including Hurricane Creek, flow into Percy Priest Lake.
