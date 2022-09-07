Read full article on original website
Tribally-owned museum to host 31st Cherokee Fall Festival over the weekend
VONORE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, people in Vonore will have a chance to experience parts of Native American culture they may not otherwise be able to learn about firsthand. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is hosting its 31st Annual Cherokee Fall Festival. It will go from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. During the event, visitors will have the chance to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and plenty of dancing.
‘I pinch myself every day’ | Blue Angel pilot visits Carpenters Elem. School
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids dream of becoming a firefighter or veterinarian, but Lieutenant Scott Goossens always wanted to be a part of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Now he is in his first year on the team and is the left-wing pilot, Blue Angel #3. “It’s a surreal...
Car show lovers gather for weekend car show
Doctor’s give girl 2 days to live, 12 years later she’s giving back. Kaelyn Adams was diagnosed with cancer when she was 5. St. Jude saved her life, now she wants to help other children diagnosed with cancer. Updated: 4 hours ago. The teen police say is responsible...
Punk Rock Flea Market returns to Knoxville on Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A popular flea market is returning to Knoxville on Saturday with a lineup of bands from across the U.S. and more than 100 vendors. The Punk Rock Flea Market will be at The Mill and Mine in the downtown area, starting at 12 p.m. It will last until 10 p.m. and attendees will be able to enjoy meals from food trucks while perusing themed merchandise.
Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of events going on this weekend to Find Your Fun!. This is the last weekend to enjoy the splash pads across Knoxville. Splash pads across Knox County are expected to close on Sept. 12. The splash pads are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
It's a Glow Party! | Knox Co. Parks and Recreation to celebrate end of summer by lighting up the night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People near Nicholas Ball Park may notice a strange glow at night on Friday. They may also hear exciting music and even notice some foam flowing in the park. It will all be a part of a large celebration to wrap up the summer. The Knox...
Young Williams Pet of the Week: Bones
This pet of the week fits right in with the autumn weather and Halloween.
Tennessee Tech president ‘disturbed and dismayed’ by video of apparent on-campus drag show
A video making the rounds on social media has caused a stir in the Tennessee Tech community, eventually prompting a response from the school's president.
Tennessee Valley Fair limits access for minors; must have adult supervision
Minors attending the Tennessee Valley Fair will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 21 or older on Friday and Saturday nights during fairtime.
First Lady coming to Knoxville to kick off back-to-school bus tour
First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Knoxville to kick off the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.
SMILE CHECK: VFL Bride surprises groom with checkered overalls at first-look
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — VFL Chandler Gal surprised her husband-to-be and Florida State University alum at their first look on their wedding day with a game-day favorite outfit… her orange and white checkered overalls. Gal says her husband Ricky has always teased her about the overalls, so she...
Meet the Doctor at the Middlesboro Community Center
Come “meet the doctor” on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Middlesboro Community Center, on 705 N. Petersborough Ave. Dr. James Marcum will be speaking on health-related issues from 7-8:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Marcum is a cardiologist, specializing in disease reversal at the Chattanooga Heart Institute. A native...
See the Blue Angels? Submit pictures here!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Angels are in East Tennessee! They’ll be performing at the Smoky Mountain Air Show, but in preparation you might catch a glimpse of them flying across East Tennessee. See the Blue Angels? Submit some pictures or video here. The show is set for...
Historic Cumberland Plateau village honoring Queen Elizabeth II through a Victorian lens
As thousands across the world honor Queen Elizabeth II, one small historic East Tennessee village is honoring the British queen in their own special way dating back to their Victorian roots.
Loved ones remember man who drowned at Douglas Lake
The body of 28-year-old Wade E. Brady was found after he drowned at Douglas Lake in Sevier County Saturday night. The mother of his child, Britney Kaufman told us that he was someone who made light of any situation.
Celebrate the Queen’s life with traditional British food
For those longing for a taste of England following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there are a few great spots without traveling overseas.
Premature baby delivered by Knoxville Fire crews, now in NICU at ETCH
Driver services center in West Knoxville to close, new center to open Sept. 19
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A driver service center in West Knoxville will close on Wednesday. Just five days later though, a new one will open where people can go to get driver licenses, motor vehicle records or undergo driver testing. The old center is located at 430 Montbrook Lane. It...
What East Tennessee needs to know about the COVID booster
The new COVID vaccine booster has been approved by the FDA, and the changes that come with the new booster could help protect East Tennessee from the virus.
