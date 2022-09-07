Read full article on original website
Jimi Worrell
2d ago
these aren't "campers" they are homeless vagrants! Do something Missoula!!! how 🤔 can the authorities turn a blind eye to this? Disgusting!
Reply(2)
7
mathews_debra
1d ago
We need to make the homeless be responsible for their actions. If they want to live like pigs let them. They will not get a penny toward homeless stratigies/ideas/housing unless we can come up with a way to make them help themselves. There are plenty of ways they can be productive members of society instead of a sore on your a@@.
Reply
2
Related
Missoula bridge project facing another construction delay
The Beartracks Bridge project on Higgins Avenue in Missoula is experiencing another construction delay.
Wildfire in Rattlesnake Wilderness grows to 1,500 acres
The Boulder Lake Fire is burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness approximately 15 miles northeast of Missoula.
Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort
We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
Mill Lake Fire grows to 1,589 acres
The Mill Lake Fire in the Bitterroot National Forest which is 12 miles west of Corvallis has burned 1,589 acres.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
Man arrested for assaulting MDT workers at Missoula homeless camp
A man was arrested for assaulting two Montana Department of Transportation workers at a homeless camp under the Reserve Street Bridge.
Trinity Apartment complex nears completion in Missoula
We are still battling a housing crisis but a Missoula development project that's been in the works for years is almost ready for tenants to move in.
Get to Know a County: Mineral County
Get to Know a County: Mineral County On August 7th, 1914, the Montana Legislature created Mineral County, taking the western end of Missoula County and placing the seat at Superior. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
Missoula’s Jacobs Island: Broken Glass, Trash
Over Labor Day weekend, a Missoula redditor "icedlemons" took these pictures of broken bottles left at Jacobs Island Dog Park beach, presumably from extended weekend partiers who decided not to clean up after themselves:. You can imagine the serious health risks that shards of glass pose for Jacobs Island visitors,...
Missoula Community Comes Together to Help Youth Homes
Youth Homes had their annual fundraiser last night this year's theme was "A Night In the Valley". There was an amazing spread put on by Bravo! catering. There was plenty of entertainment. There was live music, an amazing auctioneer and the emcee of the evening was former Lady Griz Head Basketball coach Robin Selvig who gave a moving tribute to our late Mayor John Engen.
An Open Letter to Missoulians Waiting for a Housing Market Crash
Since mid 2021, the first thing I do each morning is skim the news headlines just hoping today is the day the housing market finally crashes. I write this article in disappointment and frustration— no, not yet. Another day in my overpriced studio apartment, which I should be grateful for, but after the 10th time my rent increased, I have lost the appreciation for it that I used to have.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV
It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
Where is All the Smoke in Missoula Coming From?
As I am writing this, I am currently tending to a sick kid affected by the heavy wildfire smoke. The unhealthy air quality, mixed with seasonal allergies has made school and outdoor activities unbearable for my kiddo. Complaining of headaches and extreme congestion, it is safe to say wildfire season is not a favorite time of year for this kid.
July and August Were the Hottest Missoula Has Ever Been
Just in case you were complaining about the hot, dry summer of 2022, you can now back up that complaint with solid statistics from the National Weather Service in Missoula. We spoke to Senior Meteorologist Bob Nester who provided the numbers he had just gathered on Monday morning. “We put...
Wildfire smoke impacting Wednesday's air quality in Missoula County
The Missoula City-County Health Department reports air quality conditions in Lolo and the southern end of the Missoula Valley were "Unhealthy."
NBCMontana
Trail Ridge Fire grows to 2,842 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge burning 4.5 miles north of Hoag Cabin, near the Continental Divide Trail, on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, has grown to 2,842 acres. Infrared flight data shows that's an increase of 822 acres since Sunday. The fire was 0% contained on Sunday. The U.S....
Woman on Probation Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula
On September 6, 2022, Police Department Officers located Amber Barton in a room of Motel 6 in the City of Missoula. Law enforcement was looking for Barton, who had a no bond warrant for her arrest for probation violations. Officers made contact with her in the doorway of the room and she was placed under arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
Western Montana's smoky conditions expected to continue for much of the week
Western Montana residents are suffering from itchy eyes, coughing, and headaches from widespread fire smoke for the first time this summer,
Newstalk KGVO
Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 16