Missoula, MT

Jimi Worrell
2d ago

these aren't "campers" they are homeless vagrants! Do something Missoula!!! how 🤔 can the authorities turn a blind eye to this? Disgusting!

mathews_debra
1d ago

We need to make the homeless be responsible for their actions. If they want to live like pigs let them. They will not get a penny toward homeless stratigies/ideas/housing unless we can come up with a way to make them help themselves. There are plenty of ways they can be productive members of society instead of a sore on your a@@.

The Moose 95.1 FM

Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment

Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
Alt 95.7

Missoula’s Jacobs Island: Broken Glass, Trash

Over Labor Day weekend, a Missoula redditor "icedlemons" took these pictures of broken bottles left at Jacobs Island Dog Park beach, presumably from extended weekend partiers who decided not to clean up after themselves:. You can imagine the serious health risks that shards of glass pose for Jacobs Island visitors,...
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Community Comes Together to Help Youth Homes

Youth Homes had their annual fundraiser last night this year's theme was "A Night In the Valley". There was an amazing spread put on by Bravo! catering. There was plenty of entertainment. There was live music, an amazing auctioneer and the emcee of the evening was former Lady Griz Head Basketball coach Robin Selvig who gave a moving tribute to our late Mayor John Engen.
Alt 95.7

An Open Letter to Missoulians Waiting for a Housing Market Crash

Since mid 2021, the first thing I do each morning is skim the news headlines just hoping today is the day the housing market finally crashes. I write this article in disappointment and frustration— no, not yet. Another day in my overpriced studio apartment, which I should be grateful for, but after the 10th time my rent increased, I have lost the appreciation for it that I used to have.
Alt 95.7

5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV

It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
Zoo FM 96.9

Where is All the Smoke in Missoula Coming From?

As I am writing this, I am currently tending to a sick kid affected by the heavy wildfire smoke. The unhealthy air quality, mixed with seasonal allergies has made school and outdoor activities unbearable for my kiddo. Complaining of headaches and extreme congestion, it is safe to say wildfire season is not a favorite time of year for this kid.
Newstalk KGVO

July and August Were the Hottest Missoula Has Ever Been

Just in case you were complaining about the hot, dry summer of 2022, you can now back up that complaint with solid statistics from the National Weather Service in Missoula. We spoke to Senior Meteorologist Bob Nester who provided the numbers he had just gathered on Monday morning. “We put...
NBCMontana

Trail Ridge Fire grows to 2,842 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge burning 4.5 miles north of Hoag Cabin, near the Continental Divide Trail, on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, has grown to 2,842 acres. Infrared flight data shows that's an increase of 822 acres since Sunday. The fire was 0% contained on Sunday. The U.S....
Newstalk KGVO

Woman on Probation Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula

On September 6, 2022, Police Department Officers located Amber Barton in a room of Motel 6 in the City of Missoula. Law enforcement was looking for Barton, who had a no bond warrant for her arrest for probation violations. Officers made contact with her in the doorway of the room and she was placed under arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
Newstalk KGVO

