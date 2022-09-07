Read full article on original website
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
WCJB
Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
WCJB
Marion County approves master plan for Veterans Memorial Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission approved a roadmap to upgrade a park in the city of Ocala with help from veterans groups. Commissioners voted on Wednesday to approve their ‘master plan’ for the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park. The plan includes new displays, updates to existing park features, and eight new park monuments.
WCJB
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
ocala-news.com
FCC to conduct emergency notification test in Marion County on September 13
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in partnership with local governmental entities, will conduct a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system next week. Marion County Emergency Management has announced that the test is expected to take place in Marion County at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13,...
WCJB
Pedestrian hit and killed in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a pedestrian was hit while walking along a road in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed north on U.S. 41 near Southeast County Road 349 around 7 a.m. this morning. That’s when the van hit a 65-year-old Alachua man walking north on the highway, killing him.
FHP: Pedestrian dead after hit by van in Lake City crash
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning on U.S. 41 and SE County Road 349 in Lake City. According to the FHP, at around 6:50 a.m., a 65-year-old man from Alachua County was driving a van north on U.S. 41 approaching SE CR 349. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. 41 ahead of the van.
alachuachronicle.com
Roof and Home Repair Funding Available for County Residents
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Housing Division will make available $200,000 in SHIP funding for home repair as part of the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation program. The funds include grants for low and very low-income eligible applicants only. Applications will only be accepted as long as budgeted funds for the strategy are available.
Plans to restore the Hotel Marion pass their first hurdle
When local philanthropists and real estate developers David and Lisa Midgett announced their intention to restore the tallest building in downtown Ocala back into a boutique hotel called The Hotel Marion, there was one big challenge: they needed to own all of the units in the historic structure. David Midgett...
gainesvilleiguana.org
Alachua County, Gainesville Neighborhood Voices concerned: Gainesville proposes to eliminate single-family zoning
On Friday, August 26, Alachua County sent an official comment letter to the City of Gainesville and to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity expressing concerns about the City’s proposed comprehensive plan change that would eliminate all single-family zoning citywide. The proposed change will nearly double the allowable density in all existing single-family areas from eight dwelling units per acre to 15.
WCJB
Over 100 vendors are coming to Trenton to kick off fall
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton “Almost Fall Festival” is Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 4pm. It is located at the Trenton State Farmers Market. There will be local businesses, food trucks, non-profits and more. Parking and admission is free.
WCJB
People remember their loved ones and celebrated recovery at 5th annual Ocala Recovery Fest
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - At the 5th annual Ocala Recovery Fest, there were many organizations from across Marion County that provide services to people battling addiction. There was also a memory wall to honor loved ones that passed away, and guest speakers shared their journeys. “I realized that my own...
Hello, Ocala!
Jim and Wendi Moore have become a very active couple in Ocala in the year they have lived here. They enjoy all the amenities the On Top of the World community affords, as well as other parts of Ocala and Florida. Their life story reads like a storybook romance, with...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala hosting waste amnesty day for electronics, hazardous waste items on September 10
The City of Ocala, in partnership with Green For Life, is hosting a waste amnesty day for electronics and hazardous waste items on Saturday, September 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The site for the annual collection event will be located at NE 14th Street and NE 8th Avenue.
fox35orlando.com
Florida officer breaks leg while taking down 'irate person' at Dunkin Donuts, police say
LEESBURG, Fla. - A Central Florida officer broke his leg after chasing a suspect who ran into traffic after reportedly jumping up and down on a counter at a Dunkin Donuts in Leesburg. Leesburg police say just before 7 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Palm Plaza Dunkin Donuts...
Central Florida Hidden Luxury
It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County grand jury upgrades charges for Ocala woman accused of murder
Editor’s Note: Due to a reporter’s error, this story was corrected to state Cory Schweitzer was Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera’s ex-boyfriend. The Chronicle regrets the error. An Ocala woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills will face more serious charges than...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
WCJB
Marion County school gets large donation of books
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students have thousands of new books to check out. The school district received more than 63,000 books from scholastic via Toys for Tots. The books are at the Marion County School Board warehouse right now. The books were donated to Toys for...
WCJB
First responders from Marion and other counties celebrated the 5th annual Hometown Heroes Award Gala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th annual Hometown Heroes Award Gala was hosted at the Circle Square Center for Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services on Thursday. First responders from Marion and neighboring counties came together to celebrate. From the Ocala Fire Rescue, nine of these responders were nominated for awards including the...
