ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

Juvenile suspected of trying to steal from Costco crashes stolen car in Tukwila

Tukwila Blog
Tukwila Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BtWYE_0hm4JMZI00

Photo courtesy Tukwila Police Department.

Tukwila Police are reporting that just after Noon on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 officers were dispatched to Costco after receiving a report of several individuals that had loaded up thousands of dollars of generators in shopping carts and were walking between fire exits looking for an exit to flee through.

Police say the suspects exited without taking any merchandise, then got into a vehicle that was recently reported as stolen.

When an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle immediately fled and struck a retaining wall nearby on S. 180th Street, then came to a stop in the middle of the street.

The driver – who is a juvenile male who was recently reported as missing – fled on foot and was pursued by officers who took him into custody.

The remains of a dog were also located in the 1200 block of Andover Park E. that had reportedly been struck by the suspect vehicle. A bearded dragon was located inside of the suspect vehicle and was turned over to Animal Control investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Murder of 51-year-old Orting man described as ambush

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two teens, Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon, who are accused of killing a 51-year-old Orting man, were supposed to be starting their junior year of high school but instead, are behind bars after pleading not guilty to first-degree and second-degree murder charges. While the teens...
ORTING, WA
q13fox.com

2 killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. - Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Tukwila late Friday night. According to Washington State Patrol, at least three cars were involved in a crash on northbound I-5, near I-405 in Southcenter around 11:30 p.m. It's unclear what led up to the crash.
TUKWILA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tukwila, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Tukwila, WA
q13fox.com

Shoplifting suspect with HIV bites Seattle Nordstrom security guard

SEATTLE - On Thursday, a man accused of biting a Nordstrom security guard, all the while allegedly knowing that he is HIV positive, pleaded not guilty to robbery charges. 31-year-old Keelan Louis Jones is accused of grabbing about $300 worth of merchandise from the Downtown Seattle Nordstrom and walking out of the store.
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Mazda, flower-basket thief on video, two arrests

STOLEN MAZDA: Lynda sent the photo and report of her father’s stolen car:. Identifying feature: Black and yellow striped sticker on bumper. FLOWER-BASKET THIEF: A hanging flower basket was stolen from outside the Senior Center of West Seattle, whose executive director Amy Lee Derenthal sent the security video, wondering if anyone recognizes the thief:
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Car#Tukwila Police Department#Animal Control
KOMO News

Second Homicide Suspect Arrested in the Tacoma Murder

TACOMA, Wash. — Today, officers arrested a second suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that took place on July 30, ending in the killing of 39-year old, Ronnal Hines. The 24-year-old female was booked into jail for Murder 2. Officials established probable cause to arrest two suspects related...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat

AUBURN, Wash. - Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Costco
KOMO News

Police: Man asks for cigarette at bus stop, then stabs victim when he says no

SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the arm on Tuesday evening in south Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, a man was smoking a cigarette at a bus stop near 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street around 8:30 p.m. when another man approached him and asked for a cigarettes' The victim said no and the suspect then stabbed him in the arm.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Officers arrest more than 50 people accused of criminal activity at Bellevue Home Depot

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police say they've arrested more than 50 people accused of shoplifting and criminal activity at and around a Home Depot store in Bellevue. According to Bellevue Police, officers have arrested dozens of people since January at the same location for crimes ranging from shoplifting to robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
bellevuereporter.com

Anti-crime operations leads to over 50 arrests since January

In partnership with Home Depot, the Bellevue Police Department has been working to reduce shoplifting and criminal activity in and around the business. According to BPD, officers have arrested over 50 suspects at this location since January 2022 for crimes including shoplifting, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and others.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: Multiple people killed, injured after 3-car crash in Shelton

SHELTON, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says multiple people were killed in a three-car crash on State Route 101 early Wednesday morning. According to the WSP, troopers and other emergency crews responded to reports of a major crash involving a dump truck on SR 101 at Wallace Blvd. near milepost 345 around 8:30 a.m.
SHELTON, WA
KOMO News

Two people injured in Auburn double shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — On Wednesday afternoon, Auburn Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 Block of 22nd Way NE. Kent PD was already on the scene, conducting a surveillance check on the residence as APD arrived. Before the shooting, the suspect came outside of...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Fire rips through abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that destroyed an abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood early Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. and happened at the Alfy's Pizza Building on 196th Street Southwest. Crews contained the fire before 5:30 a.m. No injuries were...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Tukwila Blog

Tukwila Blog

Tukwila, WA
177
Followers
287
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Tukwila, WA

 https://tukwilablog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy