WCJB
Second vote to ax single-family zoning in Gainesville expected in the coming weeks
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Lauren Poe is making it his mission to move forward with ending single-family zoning in the city before he exits office. On Thursday, The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, or DEO, sent a letter to the city of Gainesville recommending staff to withdraw amending the city’s charter to allow for multi-family zoning. Mayor Poe says the city will take that into consideration.
WCJB
Residents voiced their displeasure on tax increases at a Gainesville City budget meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new city budget was voted on by Gainesville City Commissioners and one of the items was the proposed property tax rate of 5.5 mills which is the same as the current assessment. But since property values have risen 11.8% the city’s revenue is growing, even...
WCJB
State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
WCJB
Fort White votes to change town charter
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - The council for the town of Fort White voted to change the town charter to allow the mayor to have more input in decisions. The council decided to allow the mayor to vote only when there are not enough members to reach a quorum. The...
Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. With the Jim Dotson Foundation Inc. at 3754 University Club Blvd starting at 7:30 a.m. (Last names A-M) With Light in the World at 8625 New Kings Rd starting at 8 a.m. With Safe...
WCJB
Council accepts resignation of two Williston city leaders
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two city leaders in Williston resigned during a city council meeting on Tuesday. During the meeting, the city council accepted the resignation of Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson. The council then voted unanimously to appoint Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird...
WCJB
Williston Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird voted unanimously as interim city manager
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston City Council voted unanimously to replace the previous city manager, Jackie Gorman, whose letter of resignation had just been accepted moments before, with Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird. Bovaird will be the interim replacement. One of the topics of discussion on Tuesday’s meeting was whether or not to allow the city manager, along with the deputy city manager, Deanna Nelson, who had also submitted a letter or resignation, to continue working through their intended resignation dates. The council ultimately decided to accept both of their resignations, before voting on an interim replacement. The pair will both get paid through the intended resignation dates. City Council President Debra Jones cites a disagreement in leadership styles that had most recently been brought up during the budgeting process. Because Bovaird cannot hold both the deputy police chief and interim city manager positions at the same time, he will leave his current position.
Fishermen, businesses file lawsuit against Golden Ray owner, salvage company almost 3 years after ship overturns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lawsuit was filed in federal court Wednesday by a group of commercial fishermen in Brunswick against the owner of the car carrier 'Golden Ray' and the company that salvaged the shipwreck. The lawsuit names T&T Salvage, Hyundai Glovis (the owners of Golden Ray), GL NV24...
WCJB
New school year, new rules: Alachua County school board members discuss controversial state laws
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “School board doesn’t have a choice whether or not this is a law. It’s in place.”. Alachua County school board members heard from the school district attorney, Francine Turney, about recommended updates on new education policies. This comes after the state passed House...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Van hits, kills pedestrian in Columbia County
A van struck and killed a pedestrian walking along US Highway 41 in Columbia County on Friday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 65-year-old male from Alachua was driving a van north on US 41 approaching SE County Road 349 at 6:50 a.m. when he collided with a male pedestrian walking north on US 41.
islandernews.com
Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had”
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
WCJB
Over 100 vendors are coming to Trenton to kick off fall
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton “Almost Fall Festival” is Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 4pm. It is located at the Trenton State Farmers Market. There will be local businesses, food trucks, non-profits and more. Parking and admission is free.
Duval County School Board asks judge to allow so-called 'Don't Say Gay' law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board is asking a judge not to grant an emergency injunction against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Law, also dubbed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law by those against it. This all stems from a lawsuit filed in August...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville
From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’
A Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop was assessed a $1,400 fine last month by state restaurant inspectors for violations that included “vermin activity,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.
First Coast News
Wawa: More than a gas station
Wawa is celebrating 10 years in Florida, and five years in Jacksonville! Hear what all they have to offer.
News4Jax.com
Superintendent responds after state sends letter outlining ‘major concerns’ in wake of searing grand jury report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Days after a scathing grand jury report found the Duval County Public Schools police force underreported crimes to the state, the director of the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Safe Schools sent a concerned letter to DCPS superintendent Dr. Diana Greene. The letter from...
floridapolitics.com
Kim Daniels re-elected to Florida House after write-in opponent withdraws
The Jacksonville preacher completes a second political comeback. Jacksonville Democrat Kim Daniels has completed her second political resurrection, returning to represent Florida House District 14 after a two year absence. No General Election is needed in the district after all. As first reported by Jacksonville Today, Daniels’ write-in opponent, Patrice...
News4Jax.com
Youth academy in Starke makes changes to protect cadets following allegations of inappropriate behavior
STARKE, Fla. – Despite recent allegations involving employees having inappropriate relationships with cadets, the Florida Youth Challenge Academy (FLYCA) at Camp Blanding in Starke is speaking out about its programming, success rates and the changes management made to better protect teen cadets. The investigation into inappropriate behavior involving an...
