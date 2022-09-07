ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, FL

WCJB

Second vote to ax single-family zoning in Gainesville expected in the coming weeks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Lauren Poe is making it his mission to move forward with ending single-family zoning in the city before he exits office. On Thursday, The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, or DEO, sent a letter to the city of Gainesville recommending staff to withdraw amending the city’s charter to allow for multi-family zoning. Mayor Poe says the city will take that into consideration.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Fort White votes to change town charter

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - The council for the town of Fort White voted to change the town charter to allow the mayor to have more input in decisions. The council decided to allow the mayor to vote only when there are not enough members to reach a quorum. The...
FORT WHITE, FL
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
Bradford County, FL
Government
County
Union County, FL
County
Bradford County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Council accepts resignation of two Williston city leaders

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two city leaders in Williston resigned during a city council meeting on Tuesday. During the meeting, the city council accepted the resignation of Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson. The council then voted unanimously to appoint Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Williston Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird voted unanimously as interim city manager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston City Council voted unanimously to replace the previous city manager, Jackie Gorman, whose letter of resignation had just been accepted moments before, with Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird. Bovaird will be the interim replacement. One of the topics of discussion on Tuesday’s meeting was whether or not to allow the city manager, along with the deputy city manager, Deanna Nelson, who had also submitted a letter or resignation, to continue working through their intended resignation dates. The council ultimately decided to accept both of their resignations, before voting on an interim replacement. The pair will both get paid through the intended resignation dates. City Council President Debra Jones cites a disagreement in leadership styles that had most recently been brought up during the budgeting process. Because Bovaird cannot hold both the deputy police chief and interim city manager positions at the same time, he will leave his current position.
WILLISTON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Van hits, kills pedestrian in Columbia County

A van struck and killed a pedestrian walking along US Highway 41 in Columbia County on Friday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 65-year-old male from Alachua was driving a van north on US 41 approaching SE County Road 349 at 6:50 a.m. when he collided with a male pedestrian walking north on US 41.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Over 100 vendors are coming to Trenton to kick off fall

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton “Almost Fall Festival” is Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 4pm. It is located at the Trenton State Farmers Market. There will be local businesses, food trucks, non-profits and more. Parking and admission is free.
TRENTON, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville

From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Kim Daniels re-elected to Florida House after write-in opponent withdraws

The Jacksonville preacher completes a second political comeback. Jacksonville Democrat Kim Daniels has completed her second political resurrection, returning to represent Florida House District 14 after a two year absence. No General Election is needed in the district after all. As first reported by Jacksonville Today, Daniels’ write-in opponent, Patrice...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Youth academy in Starke makes changes to protect cadets following allegations of inappropriate behavior

STARKE, Fla. – Despite recent allegations involving employees having inappropriate relationships with cadets, the Florida Youth Challenge Academy (FLYCA) at Camp Blanding in Starke is speaking out about its programming, success rates and the changes management made to better protect teen cadets. The investigation into inappropriate behavior involving an...
STARKE, FL

