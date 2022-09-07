To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston City Council voted unanimously to replace the previous city manager, Jackie Gorman, whose letter of resignation had just been accepted moments before, with Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird. Bovaird will be the interim replacement. One of the topics of discussion on Tuesday’s meeting was whether or not to allow the city manager, along with the deputy city manager, Deanna Nelson, who had also submitted a letter or resignation, to continue working through their intended resignation dates. The council ultimately decided to accept both of their resignations, before voting on an interim replacement. The pair will both get paid through the intended resignation dates. City Council President Debra Jones cites a disagreement in leadership styles that had most recently been brought up during the budgeting process. Because Bovaird cannot hold both the deputy police chief and interim city manager positions at the same time, he will leave his current position.

WILLISTON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO