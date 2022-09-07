ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Music Star Miranda Lambert Had The Most Texas Weekend Ever In Her Home State (PHOTOS)

Gathering up all your best friends and staying in a small Texas town for a weekend is basically a Texan's rite of passage, and it's no different for the celebrities born here. Country music star Miranda Lambert, who has long moved on from the Lone Star State for Tennessee, recently visited Greune, TX with some of her besties for what appeared to be a relaxing vacation. She even called it her "favorite place on earth" on social media.
