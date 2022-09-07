Read full article on original website
Vogue
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
Brendan Fraser moved to tears as "The Whale" gets long standing ovation at Venice film festival
Brendan Fraser is having a moment at the Venice International Film Festival. The once ubiquitous movie star of "The Mummy" franchise and "George of the Jungle" had, in the last decade, backed away from the spotlight. But Fraser is charting what could be a major comeback starting with his transformative role in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale," which had its world premiere Sunday night at the festival.
Cate Blanchett Tries Her Hand At Classic Power Suiting and Pointed Pumps While Heading to the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Cate Blanchett was spotted exiting Hotel Excelsior in Venice, Italy getting into a boat, the actress making her way to the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Blanchett wore an all-white sleek suit, which she paired with classic matching footwear. The “Oceans 8” actress’ suit consisted of a fitted blazer with a cinched waistline adorned with four buttons which Blanchett paired with coordinated slacks. The Australian wore a plethora of stacked gold necklaces and equally blingy rings and bracelets that offered the outfit a welcomed shine. Taking the white down to her shoes Blanchett wore classic pumps with a stiletto style heel. Although the...
Florence Pugh Will Not Attend ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Conference at Venice Film Festival
Florence Pugh is further limiting her promotional press for her upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling,” as the actress will not be in attendance at the press conference for the movie at the Venice Film Festival, where it’s having its world premiere, TheWrap has learned. Pugh will...
Penélope Cruz stuns in Chanel as she opts for a lace printed gown during the Venice Film Festival premiere for her new movie L'immensità
Penélope Cruz put on an elegant display on Sunday evening as she attended the premiere for her new movie L'immensità in Venice, during the city's 79th annual Film Festival. The actress, 48, opted for a chic look in a lace Chanel gown with a bright pink print as she took to the star-studded red carpet.
Jazz Documentary ‘Music for Black Pigeons’ Debuts Trailer Ahead of Venice Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
Venice Film Festival title “Music for Black Pigeons,” directed by Danish filmmakers Jørgen Leth, best known for “The Five Obstructions,” and “The Lost Leonardo” helmer Andreas Koefoed, has debuted its trailer with Variety. The documentary, which premieres on Tuesday in Venice’s Out of Competition section, explores the lives and processes of some of the world’s most renowned and prolific jazz musicians, including Jakob Bro, Bill Frisell, Lee Konitz, Paul Motian and Midori Takada. Leth, who has directed more than 40 films including landmark works such as “A Sunday in Hell” (1977) and the surrealist short “The Perfect Human” (1968), returns to Venice...
Olivia Wilde Toasted at Variety Venice Party to Celebrate ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
On Sunday night, an hour before the hotly anticipated Sept. 5 world premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling” on the Lido, Variety celebrated director Olivia Wilde with a cocktail party hosted at the posh Danieli Hotel in Venice. Wilde, who is unveiling her second feature as a director out of competition at the festival, graces the cover of Variety’s Venice issue, on newsstands now. It marks the first dedicated Venice magazine issue that Variety has done, as the magazine’s co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh pointed out. “We couldn’t think of a better subject than Olivia,” Setoodeh said. Setoodeh praised Warner Bros., the studio...
Wide open race for Venice film fest prizes
The race was wide open ahead of awards night in Venice on Saturday, after a festival featuring a dark Marilyn Monroe biopic, an imprisoned Iranian director and a morbidly obese Brendan Fraser. Venice is seen as a launchpad for Academy Award campaigns, eight of the last 10 Best Director Oscars having gone to films that premiered at the festival.
Hollywood Bets Toronto Film Festival Can Recapture Its Pre-COVID Glory
Producers, studio executives and agents are hoping that when they touch down in Canada this week for the Toronto International Film Festival, things will look a lot like they did in 2019. That was the last time that the annual celebration of all things movies was at full capacity, with star-studded red carpets, packed premieres and the kind of late-night parties and boozy dinners that help grease the wheels for dealmaking. COVID changed all of that, leading to a nearly three-year hiatus for one of the major hubs of film sales and awards season launches. Last year, TIFF returned in-person,...
‘Thunder’ Director Carmen Jaquier Breaks Down His Toronto Platform Drama
In an early scene in “Thunder” (“Foudre”), the camera soars around the Swiss Alps. Caught at first in daytime, as it glides down a grassy hillside, past a stream, it hovers over a high valley, up to rocky peaks and blue sky and around again in a final 360 degree circle. There it alights on Elisabeth, 17, a nun, as the sun sets behind a mountain in silhouette. Meanwhile, religious choir music swells on the soundtrack. The shot is symptomatic of the muscular physical direction of Swiss writer-director Carmen Jaquier, whose feature debut world premieres at Toronto’s Platform, before segueing to...
British national anthem played at Venice Film Festival in honour of the Queen
The British national anthem played in honour of the Queen at the Venice International Film Festival, as Hollywood stars continued to grace the event’s red carpet.A-listers including Brad Pitt, Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody arrived on day nine of the festival, as the world reeled from the historic announcement.Screenings went ahead as usual in the Italian city, though other upcoming arts events including the Bafta Tea Party in Los Angeles, and the BBC Proms were cancelled following news of the monarch’s death.Footage circulated online showed God Save The Queen booming out across the festival grounds, as punters milled around...
Czech Oscar Entry for 2021 ‘Zatopek’ Sold to Myriad for International, Gravitas for North America
Myriad Pictures has acquired the international rights to “Zátopek,” Czech Republic’s 94th Academy Award Best International Feature Film submission. Gravitas Ventures has North American rights to the feature. The deal was negotiated between John McGrath of UTA, on behalf of the producers, and Scott Bedno, senior vice president of sales and acquisitions at Myriad Pictures. “Zátopek” is about the greatest Czech athlete of all time, four-time Olympic champion Emil Zátopek. It is the seventh film by prolific Czech director David Ondříček. His film “In the Shadow” was the Czech Oscar submission in 2012. “Zátopek” stars Václav Neužil (“Dabing Street”), Martha Issová (“Dukla 61”),...
Don’t Worry Darling Earns 5-Minute Applause At Venice Film Festival, But The Early Reviews Are More Mixed
While the summer movie season is officially over, there’s still plenty of cinematic content to look forward to this year. That includes the Olivia Wilde-directed Don’t Worry Darling, a 1950s-set psychological thriller, arriving later this month. Days after Cate Blanchett’s Tár impressed at the Venice Film Festival, Don’t Worry Darling has now screened at the event, and while it earned a five-minute standing ovation, the reviews frame this movie in a more mixed light.
Dystopian Toon ‘Desechable’ Hits Toronto Spain-Canada Co-Production Forum
Participating at the Toronto Film Festival’s Spain-Canada co-production forum Do It the Spanish Way, dystopian animated feature “Desechable” (“Disposable”) is a blistering indictment of social injustice in Colombia. Spanish producer Miguel Molina of Jaibo Films, whose credits include Locarno 2021 standout “Sacred Spirit,” is presenting what is billed as one of the more ambitious and prized animation features from the Spanish-speaking world which has just passed through Spains ECAM Incubator. The superhero saga seems to have anticipated, when written, the maelstrom of social protests which rocked Colombia last year. The co-production between Jaibo Films and Colombian art & animation studio Nocroma follows a...
