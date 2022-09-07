Read full article on original website
BBC
David Jenkins: British diving coach died in Turkey, coroner says
A Team GB diving coach who worked with Tom Daley died in Turkey aged 31, a coroner's court has heard. David Jenkins died on 9 October, coroner Andrew Walker told North London Coroner's Court on Thursday. Mr Jenkins worked with Daley, a Great Britain Olympic gold medallist, and was part...
BBC
Ammanford: Murder probe after Cameron Lindley dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a 22-year-old died Carmarthenshire. Cameron Lindley was fatally injured at a home in Treforis, Ammanford at 20:50 BST on Thursday. A 19-year-old male was arrested and remains in police custody, Dyfed Powys Police said. In a statement his family described Mr Lindley as...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Lord-lieutenant leads tributes in Suffolk
The lord-lieutenant of Suffolk has led tributes to the Queen following her death, calling her the "beating heart of our great nation". Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral on Thursday aged 96. Clare, Countess of Euston, said the county was "completely devastated". "Our grief is beyond...
BBC
Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March. An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his...
BBC
Javell Morgan death: Sixth man charged over stabbing
A sixth man has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival. Javell Morgan, from West Yorkshire, was found critically injured by police in Claremont Road after midnight on 15 August. The 20-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
BBC
Charles III to be proclaimed king at historic ceremony
Charles III will be formally proclaimed king at a historic ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday morning. Flags lowered in mourning for the late Queen will fly full-mast after the Accession Council, which will be televised for the first time. A wave of further proclamations will take place across...
BBC
Man admits stabbing Bermondsey family of four but denies murder
A man has admitted stabbing four members of the same family to death - but denied it was murder. Joshua Jacques, 28, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Samantha Drummonds, 27, her mother Tanysha Drummonds, 45, grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, and Ms Hill's partner Denton Burke, 68. They were found...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Ninth arrest in murder inquiry
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after the death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The nine-year-old girl was shot by a gunman who chased another man into her home on 22 August. The suspect, from West Derby in Liverpool, is the ninth arrest in...
BBC
Man charged over Manchester street attack on Sikh priest
A man has been charged after a Sikh priest was attacked in the middle of a Manchester city centre road and left with life-changing injuries. The 62-year-old victim remains in hospital after he was "left for dead" on Tib Street in June. Claudio Campos, 28, of Ladybarn Lane, Manchester, has...
BBC
Queen to lie in state for four full days before state funeral
The Queen will lie in state for four days before her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September. The public will be allowed to view the coffin during that time. Before this, the Queen will be at rest in St Giles Cathedral Edinburgh, for 24 hours from Monday 12 September, with people able to pay their respects.
