Waltham, MA

bentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Fall Golf Schedule Starts Monday in New Hampshire

WALTHAM, Mass. – Six tournaments are on the 2022 Bentley University fall golf schedule with the season getting underway Monday and Tuesday at Southern New Hampshire University's Granite State Opener. Brian Bain's debut as Bentley's head coach will come in the first of two tournaments on the schedule that...
WALTHAM, MA
bentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Falls to Post in Home Opener

6-4 Nina Langenfeld / Natalia Ramos (POST) def. Makena Romagnano / Anna Lang (BEN) Oceane Mallevre / Julia D'Occhio (POST) def. Bisma Shaikh / Remi LeSage (BEN) Annunciata De-Souza (POST) def. Makena Romagnano (BEN) 6-3, 6-0 Micaela Rosignuolo (POST) def. Maria Mella (BEN) 6-4, 6-2 Oceane Mallevre (POST) def. Adriano...
WALTHAM, MA
bentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Volleyball Sweeps Day 1 in IVHOF Clash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – It was an impressive day one performance for the Bentley University Falcons during the International Volleyball Hall of Fame Clash at American International College Friday. Coach Joey Pacis' Falcons improved to 7-3 by sweeping both Molloy College and Saint Anselm College. The scores against Molloy were...
WALTHAM, MA

