Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Freakling Bros. hosting auditions for 30th season of Las Vegas haunted houses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is set to host auditions as the group gears up for its upcoming 30th season. According to a news release, the company is looking for “Las Vegas’ scariest actors and actresses to join the Freakling family.”. Freakling Bros. offers...
13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Sept. 9 to Sept. 15
This week in Las Vegas is for fans of music. Lovers of rock can check out Aerosmith and Imagine Dragons. Those more interested in rap can listen to Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross.
Las Vegas first responders climb to the top of The STRAT to honor 9/11 heroes
The first responders, dressed in full gear, will climb 1,455 steps to the top of The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Air Quality Leads To Dust Alert
If you have been driving around the Las Vegas roads today, you probably noticed a lot of haze in the sky. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability says this is dust in the air due to high winds. The dust blew in Thursday night from a storm in the northwest Arizona area. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust warning for Friday, September 9, and cautions anyone with respiratory issues to stay indoors. Fox5Vegas reported “According to a news release, airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases. Under windy conditions, the release states, “people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas New Yacht Rock Residency
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas’ first yacht rock residency is dropping anchor at The Rio. The Docksiders have their first show tonight and JC Fernandez takes us inside The Rio with a preview.
Crooks & crooners: Secrets safe with longtime Las Vegan who mingled with famous, infamous in ‘card room’
For more than a decade starting in the mid-1970s, Geraldine Burpee ran the exclusive Las Vegas Country Club card room -- the men’s only back room where so many dealmakers like Moe Dalitz, Mr. Las Vegas, met. And when she died Aug. 26 at 86 she took with her memories of crooks and crooners, tales of the influential men who shaped what Las Vegas is today.
Raymundo & His Wife Laura Won Big at Slot Machines in Las Vegas
Talk about a big win for Raymundo and his wife Laura!
news3lv.com
Dana Wagner temporarily says 'farewell' to waking up early for News 3 Today
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You might notice some changes to News 3 next week. Dana Wagner will be temporarily moving to afternoon and evening newscasts beginning Monday, Sept. 12. This comes after 15 years of co-anchoring News 3 Today with his wife, Kim Wagner, who will stay on the morning desk.
RELATED PEOPLE
cwlasvegas.com
Nevada's Clown Motel featured in new road trip-themed board game
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An infamous point of interest in rural Nevada is featured in a new road trip-themed board game. The Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada is one of the featured landmarks in "Zillionaires: Road Trip USA," a new auction family game from the company Big Potato Games.
Las Vegas residents pay tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas did not hold back its love for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Many people spoke to 8 News Now and said there was no doubt the queen had a monumental impact. Brian Tait Las Vegas resident said he was heartbroken after hearing about the queen’s passing on Thursday. He described […]
antiMUSIC
When We Were Hungry Festival Lineup Expanded
(SRO) The inaugural When We Were Hungry Festival is set to take place in Las Vegas, NV on Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21 at Rockstar Bar - Concert On The Green. Featuring headlining performances from Black Flag, Madball, Secondhand Serenade and Every Avenue, the 18+ festival will cater to fans of punk rock, emo and metal with some of the scene's most popular acts from the past immersed with new up-and-coming talent. The lineup has been finalized with the addition of Doll Skin, Marked Life and Battle of The Bands winners Forever For Now.
bestoflasvegas.com
$122K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
A visitor from Michigan will have a better way to roll on down the highway on her next Las Vegas visit. Lisa Stanton won $122,105 on a six-card straight flush Thursday morning while playing I Luv Suits at Harrah’s, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. Stanton, a resident of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
2 guests hit slot jackpots at Las Vegas airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two visitors at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International had a profitable stop at the airport when they both hit slot jackpots. According to the airport, a guest named Michael D. hit a jackpot worth $10,440 while playing the Quick Hits slot machine. The airport...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas CEO from England reacts to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Queen Elizabeth II’s passing has come as sad news for the CEO of the Plaza Hotel and Casino, who grew up in England. “It certainly feels like the end of an era,” said Jonathan Jossel. “What an incredible life she had and so much we have to celebrate of those 96 years.”
963kklz.com
September Is A Great Month For Food Lovers In Las Vegas
For me, September is the best month of the year in Las Vegas when it comes to food festivals, and boy do I love food! All kinds of food! Italian, Greek, Asian, American, fusion, food trucks, oh my! It’s all good, and I love trying new things. One of...
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Oliver
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Our pet today is Oliver. He's a 7-year-old black and white german shepherd mix. The Animal Foundation tells us Oliver is smart, loves to work for treats, is eager to please and play, is sweet, and loves giving kisses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A New Bagel Experience
Las Vegas(KLAS)- Some of the best mornings begin with a bagel and Henderson now has a new bagel spot. ‘Bodega Bagel’ a New York style bagel shop opened its doors and JC Fernandez gives us all the details.
Firefly Tapas Kitchen + Bar’s Next Stop Looks to Be Hughes Center Drive
Word broke of a third Firefly earlier this year, but the location has yet to be revealed
‘A man of great kindness,’ former Las Vegas City Council member dies at 59
Former Las Vegas City Council member, Steven Dale Ross, died at his home on Thursday at the age of 59.
luxury-houses.net
Meticulously Crafted Home in Henderson boasts Exceptional Design and Smart Amenities Sells for $7.8 Million
The Home in Henderson, an meticulously crafted masterpiece designed by Richard Luke Architects including a massive formal dining room, a great room communicates seamlessly with the private rear grounds, a solar-heated swimming pool, and more is now available for sale. This home located at 43 Drifting Shadow Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gary Anter (Phone: 702-743-4122) at Presenting Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
Comments / 3