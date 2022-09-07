ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Air Quality Leads To Dust Alert

If you have been driving around the Las Vegas roads today, you probably noticed a lot of haze in the sky. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability says this is dust in the air due to high winds. The dust blew in Thursday night from a storm in the northwest Arizona area. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust warning for Friday, September 9, and cautions anyone with respiratory issues to stay indoors. Fox5Vegas reported “According to a news release, airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases. Under windy conditions, the release states, “people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.”
Crooks & crooners: Secrets safe with longtime Las Vegan who mingled with famous, infamous in ‘card room’

For more than a decade starting in the mid-1970s, Geraldine Burpee ran the exclusive Las Vegas Country Club card room -- the men’s only back room where so many dealmakers like Moe Dalitz, Mr. Las Vegas, met. And when she died Aug. 26 at 86 she took with her memories of crooks and crooners, tales of the influential men who shaped what Las Vegas is today.
Nevada's Clown Motel featured in new road trip-themed board game

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An infamous point of interest in rural Nevada is featured in a new road trip-themed board game. The Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada is one of the featured landmarks in "Zillionaires: Road Trip USA," a new auction family game from the company Big Potato Games.
When We Were Hungry Festival Lineup Expanded

(SRO) The inaugural When We Were Hungry Festival is set to take place in Las Vegas, NV on Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21 at Rockstar Bar - Concert On The Green. Featuring headlining performances from Black Flag, Madball, Secondhand Serenade and Every Avenue, the 18+ festival will cater to fans of punk rock, emo and metal with some of the scene's most popular acts from the past immersed with new up-and-coming talent. The lineup has been finalized with the addition of Doll Skin, Marked Life and Battle of The Bands winners Forever For Now.
$122K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

A visitor from Michigan will have a better way to roll on down the highway on her next Las Vegas visit. Lisa Stanton won $122,105 on a six-card straight flush Thursday morning while playing I Luv Suits at Harrah’s, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. Stanton, a resident of...
2 guests hit slot jackpots at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two visitors at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International had a profitable stop at the airport when they both hit slot jackpots. According to the airport, a guest named Michael D. hit a jackpot worth $10,440 while playing the Quick Hits slot machine. The airport...
Las Vegas CEO from England reacts to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Queen Elizabeth II’s passing has come as sad news for the CEO of the Plaza Hotel and Casino, who grew up in England. “It certainly feels like the end of an era,” said Jonathan Jossel. “What an incredible life she had and so much we have to celebrate of those 96 years.”
September Is A Great Month For Food Lovers In Las Vegas

For me, September is the best month of the year in Las Vegas when it comes to food festivals, and boy do I love food! All kinds of food! Italian, Greek, Asian, American, fusion, food trucks, oh my! It’s all good, and I love trying new things. One of...
Forever Home Friday: Meet Oliver

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Our pet today is Oliver. He's a 7-year-old black and white german shepherd mix. The Animal Foundation tells us Oliver is smart, loves to work for treats, is eager to please and play, is sweet, and loves giving kisses.
A New Bagel Experience

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Some of the best mornings begin with a bagel and Henderson now has a new bagel spot. ‘Bodega Bagel’ a New York style bagel shop opened its doors and JC Fernandez gives us all the details.
Meticulously Crafted Home in Henderson boasts Exceptional Design and Smart Amenities Sells for $7.8 Million

The Home in Henderson, an meticulously crafted masterpiece designed by Richard Luke Architects including a massive formal dining room, a great room communicates seamlessly with the private rear grounds, a solar-heated swimming pool, and more is now available for sale. This home located at 43 Drifting Shadow Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gary Anter (Phone: 702-743-4122) at Presenting Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
