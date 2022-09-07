If you have been driving around the Las Vegas roads today, you probably noticed a lot of haze in the sky. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability says this is dust in the air due to high winds. The dust blew in Thursday night from a storm in the northwest Arizona area. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust warning for Friday, September 9, and cautions anyone with respiratory issues to stay indoors. Fox5Vegas reported “According to a news release, airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases. Under windy conditions, the release states, “people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO