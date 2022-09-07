Read full article on original website
Two-vehicle Tyrone Township crash kills Fenton woman
A Fenton woman was killed, and her passenger was hospitalized with critical injuries after the Camaro they were in turned in front of a Silverado in Tyrone Township on Friday, Sept. 9. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. to...
MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Lenawee County crash
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his bike when he lost control while going over railroad tracks Wednesday in Lenawee County. Rescue crews were called at 4:44 p.m. Sept. 7, for a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of S. Main and Wells streets in the village of Britton, according to Michigan State Police.
Overturned semi closes I-96 entrance ramp at Pinckney Road for 4 hours
On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an overturned semi-tractor trailer on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 from Pinckney Road (D-19) in Marion Township. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 48-year-old Commerce Township man was...
Fiery Crash Results in Two Critical Injuries North of Morenci
Morenci, MI – A wild scene near Munson Highway and Ridgeville Road north of Morenci led to a fiery crash, a Sheriff’s Deputy being treated for a medical emergency, and someone being life flighted for serious injuries. On Thursday morning, at around 8:30, a Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy...
22-year-old barricaded gunman arrested at Troy home after overnight standoff with police
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after an almost 9-hour standoff with Troy police. Livernois Road was closed between Big Beaver and Maple during the incident. The Troy Police Department received a call Friday at 11:43 p.m. from a woman who said she'd...
Cops: Allen Park man arrested Downriver for driving drunk through police station parking lot
One man allegedly driving under the influence wound up in custody after he took his vehicle for a ride at a Downriver police station last weekend, authorities said.
Man in critical condition after losing control of motorcycle while crossing railroad tracks in Southeast Michigan
Michigan State Police officials say troopers were called to the scene of a single-motorcycle crash near Main and Wells Streets in the Village of Britton shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Hall Road/M-59 closed between Groesbeck and Gratiot due to gas leak
CLINTON TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A portion of Hall Road in Clinton Township was closed Friday due to a gas leak that had such a strong odor, our helicopter pilot was able to detect it in the air. Hall Road/M-59 was closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue on...
Man Charged After Running Over Girlfriend With Truck
A man accused of running over his girlfriend with his truck during a domestic incident in Marion Township has been charged. Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 10am on Saturday, August 27th, to the 2800 Block of Clivedon Road for a personal injury accident. Preliminary investigation revealed that 36-year-old Robert Andrew Osborne was driving his Dodge Ram Truck and ran over his 30-year-old girlfriend.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Hartland Township (Hartland Township, MI)
According to the Michigan Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Livingston County on Tuesday. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 at Crouse Road at around 4:37 p.m.
Oakland County woman fatally struck by truck while walking
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clarkston woman is dead after she was struck by a truck while walking along a roadway in Oakland County on Wednesday.Police say Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was walking along Kier Road near Ellis Road at around 11:15 a.m. when she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, only identified as a 24-year-old man from Adrian stayed on the scene and was cooperative with police. He was not injured in the crash.Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
27-Year-Old Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In St. Clair County (St. Clair County, MI)
Authorities reported a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life early Tuesday in St. Clair County. The victim, a 27-year-old, was traveling in a 20015 Chevrolet Silverado south on Riley Center Road in Riley Township. She lost control of [..]
Large, destructive house fire in Troy takes 40 firefighters to subdue
A raging fire at a 5,000 square foot home in Oakland County put dozens of firefighters to the test as it burned in the early morning hours on Thursday, officials said.
Missing Howell Woman Found Deceased
The body of a missing Howell woman has been found. Howell Police say at approximately 8:35am, officers were dispatched to a residence in the City where the body of 59-year-old Kelly Michele Dorsey was located and found deceased. The Howell Police Department, assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, are...
Uber driver from Dearborn Heights accused of raping passenger, leaving her lying on side of road
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – An Uber driver from Dearborn Heights is accused of raping a 24-year-old woman inside his car and then leaving her lying on the side of the road. Police were called around 9 a.m. July 10 to the area of Lantz Street and the Chrysler Service drive in Detroit, they said.
‘Dozens of victims’: Wayne County warns of police impersonation phone scam
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning about a phone scam that has already cost residents thousands of dollars. The Sheriff’s Office says the phone scam includes someone impersonating police by name, with a phone number that looks like it’s coming from their office. “It often...
MSP searching for shooter in I-94 road rage incident
Michigan State Police are searching for a road rage suspect who shot at a box truck driver on the westbound I-94 exit ramp to West Grand Boulevard.
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
Construction will limit traffic on these 2 Ann Arbor roads
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor drivers will see traffic limitations on two local roads, one on the city’s southern boundary and the other at its western edge. The lane closures, which begin Monday, Sept. 12 for utility projects, will affect South Maple Road between Pauline Boulevard and Scio Church Road, as well as East Ellsworth Road between Shadowood Drive and Jonathan Court.
