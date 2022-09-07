ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland Township, MI

thelivingstonpost.com

Two-vehicle Tyrone Township crash kills Fenton woman

A Fenton woman was killed, and her passenger was hospitalized with critical injuries after the Camaro they were in turned in front of a Silverado in Tyrone Township on Friday, Sept. 9. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. to...
FENTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Motorcyclist critically injured in Lenawee County crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his bike when he lost control while going over railroad tracks Wednesday in Lenawee County. Rescue crews were called at 4:44 p.m. Sept. 7, for a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of S. Main and Wells streets in the village of Britton, according to Michigan State Police.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Overturned semi closes I-96 entrance ramp at Pinckney Road for 4 hours

On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an overturned semi-tractor trailer on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 from Pinckney Road (D-19) in Marion Township. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 48-year-old Commerce Township man was...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Fiery Crash Results in Two Critical Injuries North of Morenci

Morenci, MI – A wild scene near Munson Highway and Ridgeville Road north of Morenci led to a fiery crash, a Sheriff’s Deputy being treated for a medical emergency, and someone being life flighted for serious injuries. On Thursday morning, at around 8:30, a Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy...
MORENCI, MI
whmi.com

Man Charged After Running Over Girlfriend With Truck

A man accused of running over his girlfriend with his truck during a domestic incident in Marion Township has been charged. Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 10am on Saturday, August 27th, to the 2800 Block of Clivedon Road for a personal injury accident. Preliminary investigation revealed that 36-year-old Robert Andrew Osborne was driving his Dodge Ram Truck and ran over his 30-year-old girlfriend.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County woman fatally struck by truck while walking

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clarkston woman is dead after she was struck by a truck while walking along a roadway in Oakland County on Wednesday.Police say Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was walking along Kier Road near Ellis Road at around 11:15 a.m. when she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver of the vehicle, only identified as a 24-year-old man from Adrian stayed on the scene and was cooperative with police. He was not injured in the crash.Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Missing Howell Woman Found Deceased

The body of a missing Howell woman has been found. Howell Police say at approximately 8:35am, officers were dispatched to a residence in the City where the body of 59-year-old Kelly Michele Dorsey was located and found deceased. The Howell Police Department, assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, are...
HOWELL, MI
MLive

Construction will limit traffic on these 2 Ann Arbor roads

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor drivers will see traffic limitations on two local roads, one on the city’s southern boundary and the other at its western edge. The lane closures, which begin Monday, Sept. 12 for utility projects, will affect South Maple Road between Pauline Boulevard and Scio Church Road, as well as East Ellsworth Road between Shadowood Drive and Jonathan Court.
ANN ARBOR, MI

