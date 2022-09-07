Read full article on original website
yeetskeet
2d ago
I've heard all sides of the political system say they won't support him, so I'd hope not. He has no regards for law, so why would you want someone like that trying to enforce laws?
11
Richard O'Quinn
2d ago
A criminal, wana be cowboy, pizza delivery boy for Governor?? weirder things have happened. look at all the crazies in DC
11
Warren Pierce
2d ago
If illegal aliens can vote, why shouldn't foreign people be allowed to vote also? Might explain those truckloads of Biden Votes coming in after election day.
10
Related
Idaho LGBTQ Culture Attacks the Republican Party
We oppose the sexualization of children. Full stop. The words are from Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party. She’s responding to the high dudgeon of the state’s liberal media mob, which is defending a drag queen show starring children this weekend in Boise. Taxpayer-funded Boise Public...
Reclaim Idaho organizers pull Quality Education Act from November ballot
Reclaim Idaho organizers are pulling the Quality Education Act funding initiative from the Nov. 8 general election ballot following last week’s special session of the Idaho Legislature. Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday afternoon that sponsors of the education funding initiative decided to pull the initiative because the law […] The post Reclaim Idaho organizers pull Quality Education Act from November ballot appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
spotonidaho.com
Idaho Republican Party chair denounces Boise Pride Festival, calls for defunding...
Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon is urging businesses to pull their support from Boise Pride Festival ahead of this weekend's events, writes reporter James Dawson of Boise State Public Radio. Moon's statement issued Wednesday morning criticizes the festival's sponsors...
Idaho State Journal
Idaho begs for school choice
Idaho’s school choice debate is dysfunctional. Anti-government libertarians yell “Ed-Exit,” while the moribund education establishment recites “Article IX,” mandating a state public school system, contained in the Idaho Constitution. There are a million worthy variations in between those opposing positions, and it is past time we examine them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: No surprise, Inslee giving up emergency powers right before general election
It made Thursday headlines when Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced that his more than 920 days of emergency powers will be coming to an end on Oct. 31. But the announcement came as no surprise to me. Two weeks ago, I predicted to Dori Monson Show listeners that the governor – who was only one of three in the country to hold an emergency stronghold with no official end date – would relinquish his so-called emergency powers before the November general election.
Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else
Idaho has it's own lingo. You may not even be able to think of anything that seems strange in your every day conversations but there are a few things here that would make people from other states raise an eyebrow. Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else. Idaho has...
Idaho schools chief Sherri Ybarra makes one last push for teacher pay, raises for staffers
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on September 6, 2022 In her eighth and final budget request, state superintendent Sherri Ybarra is pushing for additional pay raises for teachers and staffers. Ybarra is proposing an additional $158.7 million for K-12 — a 6.9% increase for the budget year beginning July 1. Nearly half of the new money […] The post Idaho schools chief Sherri Ybarra makes one last push for teacher pay, raises for staffers appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according...
8 Things We Do In Twin Falls, ID That Seem Legal But Aren’t
You probably think you are a perfectly law-abiding citizen in Idaho, but you might be surprised to find that some of the things you innocently do are actually illegal. We already have a list of laws that you knowingly break, because we’re all rebels deep down inside. This new list covers the things you do that seem fine but might get you a fine in the Gem State.
As Wildfires Blaze, Internet Asks “Are You Ok, Idaho?”
It's that time of year when skies are smokey, forests are vulnerable and thousands of local heroes jump into action to keep us, our lands, our property, and our state safe. It's forest fire season. As temperatures continue to remain higher than we're used to this late in the summer,...
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix of data from the Idaho Transportation Department and the U.S. Census Bureau — painting a picture of migration into and out of Idaho. ...
Idaho Sheriff Tells Fox News State Cannot Handle Fentanly Threat
An Idaho sheriff told a national television audience that states like Idaho do not have the resources to fight the expanding Fentanyl crisis. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue again appeared on Fox and Friends First, explaining how Fentanyl use is increasing. He said that the Biden Administration's open border policy has allowed more Americans to be endangered due to more access to Fentanyl.
Are More Idaho Men Staying Home While Their Wives Work?
There's no denying that traditional gender roles have changed significantly over the past few decades. More and more women are joining the workforce, and it's not all that uncommon to see men staying home to take care of the family. But what about in Idaho? Are these trends mirrored in the Gem State?
Will We See More People Moving To The Treasure Valley?
Will the Treasure Valley continue to see an influx of people moving to the area? It looks that way, according to Wallethub Boise is ranked 16th on their list "2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire". Boise was given a total score of 53.90. Wallethub "compared the retiree-friendliness of more...
idahofreedom.org
Idaho tax dollars fund Boise’s drag show for kids
As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend’s 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson’s serves as the premier sponsor this year, dusting off its...
klcc.org
In Oregon-Idaho border town, planned abortion clinic receives little welcome from locals
A month after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to put states in control of laws governing abortion, Planned Parenthood is working to open a new clinic — in Ontario, an Oregon town on the Idaho border. A trigger law in Idaho that bans abortions with extremely limited exceptions could...
Hey Beer Lovers in Idaho, Did You Know This?
There are actually two things I’m going to ask you about... Did you know IDAHO is the second largest producer of hops?. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, “Idaho is ranked second in commercial hop production in the United States.” Oregon and Washington are other large producers, and together they produce more beer than anywhere else in the country.
Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
kmvt
New study suggests Idaho roadways are getting more dangerous
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A study of driving data from 2021 suggests Idaho roadways are getting more dangerous, as road fatalities in the Gem State increased by 30%. Data analysts at Quotewizard found that young drivers across the country saw the largest jump in roadway related deaths, with drivers under 35 accounting for nearly 40% of the data.
These Are the 20 Highest Paying Jobs in Boise in 2022
How much does someone need to earn in Idaho in order to be happy? According to one website, it’s pretty darn high and less than 24 career fields pay that kind of money in Boise. That website is GoBanking Rates and they recently updated those numbers for 2022. Their...
