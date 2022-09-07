Read full article on original website
Gophers Roll Past Western Illinois 62-10
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tanner Morgan passed for 287 yards and a score over 2½ quarters and had one of Minnesota's seven rushing touchdowns in a 62-10 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday. Mohamed Ibrahim (23 carries for 130 yards) and Trey Potts (10 carries for 79 yards) kept...
Minnesota in Ninth After Two Rounds at Gopher Invitational
MINNEAPOLIS – Seniors Antoine Sale and Harrison Arnold led the way for the University of Minnesota men's golf team through the first two rounds of the Gopher Invitational, finishing with two-round scores of 138 (four-under par) and 141 (one-under par), respectively. As a team, the Gophers sit in ninth...
Maroon and Gold Finish Fourth at Gopher Invitational
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota men's golf team played the third and final round of the Gopher Invitational on Monday, ending the event in a tie for fourth place. The Gophers' third round score of seven-under par (277) vaulted them into the top five at the end of the tournament.
Minnesota Set to Host Gopher Invitational for First Event of 2022-23
MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota men's golf team will return to Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minn. to host the Gopher Invitational on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12. The Gopher Invitational will follow a 54-hole format, playing 36 holes on Sunday and 18 on Monday. Teams will...
