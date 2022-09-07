Read full article on original website
brown.edu
New grant aims to improve understanding of aging differences between females and males
Three Brown scholars are part of a multi-institutional research team studying how multiple biological processes contribute to differences in aging between the sexes. PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — A five-year, $12.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation will enable researchers from across the country, including three from Brown University, to identify mechanisms that drive differences in how males and females age.
brown.edu
At 259th Opening Convocation, Brown opens its gates to a new class
As students commenced their Brown academic careers, President Christina H. Paxson and Dean of the School of Engineering Tejal Desai urged them to seek out new perspectives and immerse themselves in research. PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — Excited cheers, applause and the sound of bagpipes drowned out city noise, and...
