Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center Acquires Two Mako SmartRobotics™ for Robotic-Arm Assisted Partial Knee Replacement and Total Knee and Hip Replacements

southfloridahospitalnews.com
General Surgeon Fellowship-Trained in Endocrine Surgery Joins Palm Beach Surgical, a General Surgery Practice in Delray Beach
September 9, 2022 – Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group (PBHNPG) is pleased to announce Zahra F. Khan, MD, a board-certified general surgeon fellowship-trained in endocrine surgery recently joined Palm Beach Surgical, a general surgery practice with an office in Delray Beach. Dr. Khan specializes in thyroid cancer, parathyroid disease, thyroid nodules, adrenal tumors, functional adrenal adenomas, calcium disorders and Graves’ disease. Dr. Khan is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery. In addition, Dr. Khan is on-staff at Delray Medical Center.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
UHealth Breaks Ground on New North Miami Location
September 9, 2022 – After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UHealth – University of Miami Health System took major steps toward its planned future, breaking ground on a world-class medical center at SoLé Mia, the 184-acre mixed-use development in North Miami, a joint venture between highly respected real estate developers LeFrak and Turnberry.
Wall St titans flocking to Palm Beach have left private school sector unable to meet demand - with applications soaring 100% - and the shortfall has delayed sales of luxury homes as parents struggle to get their children a spot
Wall Street titans fleeing to Florida are putting their migration plans and real estate deals on hold due to a lack of private school openings in Palm Beach. Since the start of the pandemic, thousands of New Yorkers have traded bleak winters for the Sunshine State, but some of the wealthiest among them are running into a significant supply issue - a lack of private schools that rival the elite education their children have been receiving in the Big Apple.
How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert
Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
floridatrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Palm Beach FL You Must Try
We have put together a list of the best restaurants in Palm Beach. If you are looking to dine in Palm Beach, we have you covered with an amazing list of restaurants. After exploring Palm Beach you will be sure to have worked up an appetite. Palm Beach is probably best known for its glitzy and glamorous reputation but has equally amazing restaurants. Try one of the 15 restaurants we have chosen on where to eat in Palm Beach.
Coming soon: Bacon Bitch to sizzle in West Palm Beach — plus, where is The Blind Monk moving to?
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Filomena’s Bean Coffee, Fort Lauderdale This two-year-old café in Davie’s Shenandoah Square is expanding into the former Dive Bar on State Road A1A on Galt Ocean Mile later this fall. Along with Americanos, espressos and other caffeinated drinks ...
Drought creeps into coastal Palm Beach County but one tropical system could turn it around
Coastal Palm Beach County slipped into an official drought this month amid a lackluster rainy season that saw Lake Okeechobee evaporate when it should be swelling. The National Drought Mitigation Center’s weekly report released Thursday showed the fringy realm from Miami to Melbourne in a moderate drought, which is the lowest level on a four-tier scale of severity. A larger area stretching inland from Orlando to the Keys is considered “abnormally dry.”
Free BBQ! Popular West Palm Beach restaurant offers free sandwiches to first responders
Okeechobee Prime Barbecue in West Palm Beach began serving free barbecue sandwiches on Friday to active and former first responders. The roadside stand will do so all weekend. This is owner Ralph Lewis’ way of honoring the work of first responders after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Lewis includes fire rescue and police responders, military personnel, doctors and nurses, whether they are active or retired.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
CHILDREN’S DIAGNOSTIC & TREATMENT CENTER NAMES LINDSAY W. MAYERON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
September 9, 2022 – Corporate culture champion and human resources executive Lindsay W. Mayeron has been named to the board of directors for Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC). “As our footprint continues to grow, serving more and more families and children with special needs across Broward County,...
cw34.com
WATCH: Firefighters contain electrical fire in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) were called to contain an electrical fire at a home in Boca Raton on Friday morning. An electrical fire broke out in a home in Boca Raton, according to PBCFR. Crews had to use CO2 and Dry Chemical fire extinguishers to prevent an electrical fire from spreading to the rest of the home and neighboring houses.
Now open: Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream freezes up Pompano Beach; Thirsty Turtle Seagrill brings surf-and-turf to West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, Pompano Beach You can beat this SoFlo heat with some frozen treats at the newest Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop ...
At the Table newsletter: Destination chicken, tandoori style. Hankering for Chinese takeout. Roaming Delray. And free BBQ!
Destination chicken, tandoori style. Hankering for Chinese takeout. Roaming Delray. And free BBQ!. A few years ago, I wrote about a mini-wave of new Peruvian restaurants that had popped up in Palm Beach County, and posed the question: Is Palm Beach County having a Peruvian moment?. Earlier this week, I...
bocaratontribune.com
Jewish Federation Family’s Generosity Supports Safety
The Goldberg Family’s Gift Ensures Others Will Benefit from Life-saving “Stop the Bleed®” Training. Boca Raton, FL — One Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s (JFSPBC) family’s generosity is going a long way toward promoting safety in the local Jewish community. Jeff and Nicole Goldberg of East Boca Raton provided a significant philanthropic gift to underwrite Stop the Bleed® kits for use in emergency response and community training.
floridaweekly.com
Tractor Supply opens Riviera Beach store
Tractor Supply Company will host a grand opening of the Riviera Beach location from Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11. “At Tractor Supply, we are passionate about serving the needs of those who enjoy the Out Here lifestyle. Homeowners, livestock and pet owners, gardeners, hobby farmers, ranchers, tradesmen and others rely on Tractor Supply for a wide assortment of products,” Scott Webb, manager of the Riviera Beach Tractor Supply store, said in a statement. “We’re excited to call Riviera Beach home and serve the community with the essentials you need to live life on your own terms. We’re proud to hire our customers as Team Members. As experts in the lifestyle, they bring more value to our customers with every interaction.”
Vicky Bakery’s 20th Location Opens Soon in Coral Springs
Crispy ham croquettes, delectable Cuban sandwiches, and life-changing guava pastelitos can soon be found in Coral Springs at the new Vicky Bakery location opening in October 2022. With 19 South Florida locations and counting, the new bakery will be number 20, and the northernmost Vicky franchise located at 2528 N...
wflx.com
Contractor took down payment and delayed work, Riviera Beach resident says
Margaret Cummings wants her back yard, to look as green and lush as her front. She thought a well would help. “I wanted a well so that I could save on the costs of a water bill here in the city of Riviera Beach,” she said. “Sometimes I save about $200, depending on how much water you use.”
floridapolitics.com
Slime time: Septic tanks suspected as origin of Stuart algae bloom
'Just knowing how septic tanks work, it’s designed to fail.'. For the generations who grew up seeing green slime dumped on people to great comedic effect, it’s a kind of melancholy nostalgia to now see slime coating the water and killing vital marine plant life. Call it, “You Can’t Do That On Waterways,” but it’s happening on the Sailfish Flats near Stuart, threatening seagrass meadows Floridians took so much time and money to save.
BOCA RATON HABITUAL OFFENDER ARRESTED
PBSO MOVES IN WHEN MICHAEL ANGOVE PARKS CAR… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office nabbed a man who the agency says is a habitual offender with a history of fleeing from officers during traffic stops. Michael Angove of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
luxury-houses.net
Asking $4.15 Million, This Entertainer’s Dream Home in Delray Beach is A Truly Amazing Retreat
The Home in Delray Beach, a dream retreat on designer appointed over-sized wide lakefront lot overlooking the rippling water and glowing fountain is now available for sale. This home located at 16598 Fleur De Lis Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Schwartzman (Phone: 561-929-3375) at Vue Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
