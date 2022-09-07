Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Take a look at Week 3's standout football games around Central Illinois
SULLIVAN — After two surprising victories in a row, the Sullivan-Okaw Valley football team faces its biggest test of the season on Friday Tuscola. The Redskins got up early on Nokomis in Week 2 and although they were tested in the second half, Sullivan head coach John Bertetto was impressed with how the team responded.
Illinois men’s basketball B1G schedule released
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Big Ten has released the men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season. Illinois is the reigning Big Ten champions, going 15-5 in league play last year to win its first regular season title since 2005. Illinois is also the winningest team in conference play over the last three years with a […]
dailyeasternnews.com
NPHC takes it to the yard Friday night
Meet the Greeks took place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the Library Quad by the Mellin Steps near the Doudna Fine Arts Center. It is held annually, and the event allows multiple Greek organizations to showcase their talents and perform a stroll for the audience. A stroll is a...
Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free
Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation's families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families' mortgages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High school student never let his cancer define him, said loved ones
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A community is grieving the loss of a student that made quite the impact. Keaton Gabel, a high school student at Effingham High School, died from cancer Saturday. The school community is rallying behind the Gabel family. They wore yellow Wednesday to honor him. Gold is the color representing childhood cancer, […]
dailyeasternnews.com
Powell-Norton Hall dedication brings their family back to Eastern
Zella Powell’s great granddaughters and great great granddaughter came to Eastern for the Powell-Norton Hall dedication on Friday. The Powell-Norton Hall, formally Douglas Hall, was officially renamed when the Board of Trustees approved the name change in April. Zella Powell was Eastern’s first Black student to graduate from Eastern...
Tuscola’s split with high school principal called ‘mutual,’ over a ‘misunderstanding’
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Former Tuscola Community High School principal Steve Fiscus’s split with the school district was “mutual” and over a “misunderstanding,” according to his legal counsel. The Board of Education voted unanimously last week to buy Fiscus out of his two-year contract with Tuscola Community Unit School District. Generally speaking, a board doesn’t […]
Palmer Arena Board President resigns in fallout of GM’s dismissal
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Board President of Danville’s Palmer Arena is resigning in the wake of the dismissal of the arena’s General Manager. General manager Joe Dunagan was unanimously fired by the Vermilion County Metropolitan Exposition Auditorium and Office Building Authority two weeks ago. Although Board President John Spezia voted in favor of Dunagan’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Schools, law enforcement plan to prevent the worst
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s been an emphasis lately on school shooting response training and preparation. Champaign and Ford County law enforcement agencies and school districts Thursday instead focused on ways to prevent the trigger from ever being pulled. Members of the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) spent three hours training county […]
WAND TV
Missing emu returned to 4D Farms in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- 4D Farms in Danville says their last emu is safely home tonight. Owners say several of the animals escaped about eight weeks ago after trespassers broke a fence on the emu enclosure. Most have been returned safely, except one emu who was spotted across Danville, but couldn't...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Final Escaped Emu Found and Returned Safely
About four weeks ago, apparent vandalism allowed about a half-dozen emus to escape from their home property just north of Danville near East Winter Street. They weight about 150 pounds, and can run up to 50 miles per hour; so this has been a challenge. Finally, Friday morning, the last one was found right near Viscofan in Danville, around East Voorhees and Michigan; after first being reported near Voorhees and Griffin.
Champaign businesses make first steps in downtown facelift
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One small business is moving into the old Skins ‘n Tins Drum Shop in Downtown Champaign. It’s one of the first steps in downtown’s $3 million revitalization project at Main and Walnut. Fire Doll Studio, a candle shop, first opened in Downtown Champaign on Neil Street a year ago. Kayla Brown, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
Marshall officials warn as fake cash reported in the community
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials are warning people in Marshall, Illinois, about counterfeit bills. A bank contacted the Marshall Chamber of Commerce about fake $100 bills being used at a local business. The chamber is now warning people how to identify them. You'll want to look for hidden watermark lines,...
City of Champaign offering yard waste disposal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that it will be running its Yard Waste Collection program later this fall to offer a green alternative for yard waste disposal. The program will run from Oct. 10 through Dec. 9. Collection is available to all residential properties in the city limits at […]
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Local suicide survivors tell their stories
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Amanda Hurt of Decatur lost her cousin to suicide. She said he was a sports-loving father of three children. She said he posted the lyrics of a Linkin Park song before he took his own life. She said she would never forget that terrible day, “I remember the day like a […]
New Champaign store selling items with historic twist
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This summer brought changes to the Visit Champaign county Office. They’re in downtown Champaign on Taylor Street between Walnut and Neil Streets. The organization added a retail space to the front end of its building. There’s a little bit of everything from clothing and handmade soap to jewelry and tote bags. […]
School threatened parent, arrested
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The school office at Pine Crest reported a shooting threat to Georgetown Police Thursday afternoon. Superintendent Jean Neal said on a now deleted social media post, “Pine Crest office received a shooting threat over the phone yesterday afternoon. The threat was reported to the Georgetown Police. Law enforcement investigated the shooting […]
Champaign intersection remains closed after water main break
6:00 A.M. Update – Neil Street and Hessel Boulevard/Stadium Drive remain closed this morning as crews continue to repair the water main. Traffic continues to be diverted around the area and barricades are up. The water main break has resulted in some customers in the area experiencing low pressure or no water. Illinois American Water […]
Train hits truck in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A truck was hit by a train in Rantoul early Friday morning, according to Rantoul Police Department officials. Rantoul Police Department, Rantoul Fire Department, and AMT Ambulance service arrived at a railroad crossing at Liberty Avenue and Chandler Road around 9 a.m. to a train versus truck accident. Upon arrival, officers […]
Comments / 0