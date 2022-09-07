About four weeks ago, apparent vandalism allowed about a half-dozen emus to escape from their home property just north of Danville near East Winter Street. They weight about 150 pounds, and can run up to 50 miles per hour; so this has been a challenge. Finally, Friday morning, the last one was found right near Viscofan in Danville, around East Voorhees and Michigan; after first being reported near Voorhees and Griffin.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO