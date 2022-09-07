ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 3

Related
islandernews.com

Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

DeSantis Activates Florida National Guard to Assist the Department of Corrections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis. During the 2022 Legislative Session, Governor Ron DeSantis approved...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
995qyk.com

$750 Million-Tampa Airport Is About To Look A Lot Different

Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Population surge leads to developers shifting approach to mixed-use projects

Key takeaway: The retail real estate sector continues to evolve, with the latest trend being projects that mix multifamily with retail in new ways. Core challenge: In a shift from the early days of the pandemic, several retailers report landlords are using newfound leverage to hold out for higher rents and tougher terms.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions

'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Andrew Warren files reply to DeSantis' claims in court

TAMPA, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's attorneys filed a reply in federal court Friday, which now continues his legal challenge against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The reply addresses arguments made by DeSantis' lawyers along with requests made last week to dismiss Warren's lawsuit, a news...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
stpetecatalyst.com

Welch: Moffitt still intends to come to St. Pete

St. Petersburg city council members and Mayor Ken Welch are hopeful Moffitt will bring a cancer center to the city – despite the mayor’s move to kill the initial Moffitt/TPA Group deal. “We did not lose Moffitt. I was in conversations with their chair, the CEO. They still...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Orlando Weekly

UCF Professor ruled to have standing in lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'

A federal judge Thursday cleared the way for a University of Central Florida professor to continue challenging a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected arguments by the state that Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Florida, did not have legal standing to challenge the law — dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the “Stop WOKE Act.” Cassanello and other plaintiffs, including public-school teachers and a student, filed the lawsuit in April after DeSantis signed the law (HB 7), arguing that it violated First Amendment rights and was unconstitutionally vague.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Management#Florida Legislature#Health Center#Medical Services#Politics State#Politics Governor#General Health#Tampa General Hospital#Dnp#Msn#Rn#Nea Bc#The Nursing Board
floridapolitics.com

Fired State Attorney spox faced performance scrutiny before Andrew Warren’s suspension

A fired spokesperson for the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office claimed to be the victim of an “illegal firing.” The move made headlines days after the controversial suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren. But files in her personnel folder suggest Melanie Snow-Waxler’s performance had come under scrutiny months before Warren’s departure.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Times

Gov. DeSantis pressured to remove Broward Sheriff Tony from office

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – After the suspensions of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and four of nine Broward School Board members following a grand jury ruling that they were incompetent and committed neglect of duty in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting massacre, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony could be next on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chopping block.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

National Recovery Month Kicks Off with Launch of Lifesaving Tool in Florida

ATLAS® provides Floridians with a trusted source for details on quality, licensed addiction treatment. Floridians now have a free, confidential way to find lifesaving, high-quality addiction treatment to meet their unique needs. To kick off National Recovery Month, ATLAS (Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment and Standards platform) was officially launched today in the state by the national nonprofit, Shatterproof™.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
POLITICO

Charlie Crist's No. 2 is in the spotlight's glare

Hello and welcome to Thursday. What about?— Charlie Crist went to Jacksonville this week to lay into Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance. The first question he got was about his choice of running mate, Miami-Dade teachers union leader Karla Hernández-Mats. Too much attention— The Crist campaign has...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida's coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy