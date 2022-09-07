Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
No. 1 spot: Heritage Foundation gives Ron DeSantis’ Florida top marks in K-12 ed
The conservative think tank likes Sunshine State classrooms. Gov. Ron DeSantis is celebrating a new report card from a conservative think tank that says public education in this state is the best in the country, but he couldn’t resist a gibe at Joe Biden along the way. “At a...
islandernews.com
Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had”
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
Gaming charity fundraiser pulls out of Florida, citing 'Don't Say Gay' law and Covid safety
A video game charity fundraiser announced Thursday that it would not hold its next event in Florida because of a state law that limits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, also citing a "disregard" for Covid safety in the state. In a statement posted to its website, Games...
alachuachronicle.com
DeSantis Activates Florida National Guard to Assist the Department of Corrections
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis. During the 2022 Legislative Session, Governor Ron DeSantis approved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
995qyk.com
$750 Million-Tampa Airport Is About To Look A Lot Different
Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.
businessobserverfl.com
Population surge leads to developers shifting approach to mixed-use projects
Key takeaway: The retail real estate sector continues to evolve, with the latest trend being projects that mix multifamily with retail in new ways. Core challenge: In a shift from the early days of the pandemic, several retailers report landlords are using newfound leverage to hold out for higher rents and tougher terms.
floridapolitics.com
No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions
'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
10NEWS
Andrew Warren files reply to DeSantis' claims in court
TAMPA, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's attorneys filed a reply in federal court Friday, which now continues his legal challenge against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The reply addresses arguments made by DeSantis' lawyers along with requests made last week to dismiss Warren's lawsuit, a news...
RELATED PEOPLE
stpetecatalyst.com
Welch: Moffitt still intends to come to St. Pete
St. Petersburg city council members and Mayor Ken Welch are hopeful Moffitt will bring a cancer center to the city – despite the mayor’s move to kill the initial Moffitt/TPA Group deal. “We did not lose Moffitt. I was in conversations with their chair, the CEO. They still...
UCF Professor ruled to have standing in lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
A federal judge Thursday cleared the way for a University of Central Florida professor to continue challenging a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected arguments by the state that Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Florida, did not have legal standing to challenge the law — dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the “Stop WOKE Act.” Cassanello and other plaintiffs, including public-school teachers and a student, filed the lawsuit in April after DeSantis signed the law (HB 7), arguing that it violated First Amendment rights and was unconstitutionally vague.
University of South Florida student, professor sue Florida over Stop WOKE Act
A University of South Florida (USF) student, professor, and the First Amendment Forum at the school have filed a lawsuit against the state of Florida over the "Stop WOKE Act."
Florida Sheriffs Back Gov. DeSantis In Legal Brawl Against Ousted Prosecutor
Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren has become a cause celebre for liberals since being dismissed from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Republican governor in August suspended Warren for announcing that he would not prosecute people for criminal violations under Florida’s
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Fired State Attorney spox faced performance scrutiny before Andrew Warren’s suspension
A fired spokesperson for the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office claimed to be the victim of an “illegal firing.” The move made headlines days after the controversial suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren. But files in her personnel folder suggest Melanie Snow-Waxler’s performance had come under scrutiny months before Warren’s departure.
South Florida Times
Gov. DeSantis pressured to remove Broward Sheriff Tony from office
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – After the suspensions of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and four of nine Broward School Board members following a grand jury ruling that they were incompetent and committed neglect of duty in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting massacre, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony could be next on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chopping block.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
National Recovery Month Kicks Off with Launch of Lifesaving Tool in Florida
ATLAS® provides Floridians with a trusted source for details on quality, licensed addiction treatment. Floridians now have a free, confidential way to find lifesaving, high-quality addiction treatment to meet their unique needs. To kick off National Recovery Month, ATLAS (Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment and Standards platform) was officially launched today in the state by the national nonprofit, Shatterproof™.
Neighbors accuse door-to-door solicitors of pitching free roof replacement
Tampa Bay homeowner makes a call for action after strangers went door-to-door in her neighborhood claiming they could help residents get their insurance to pay for a new roof.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
POLITICO
Charlie Crist's No. 2 is in the spotlight's glare
Hello and welcome to Thursday. What about?— Charlie Crist went to Jacksonville this week to lay into Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance. The first question he got was about his choice of running mate, Miami-Dade teachers union leader Karla Hernández-Mats. Too much attention— The Crist campaign has...
3 Florida power companies seek rate hikes up to 15%
Three power companies in Florida are asking the Public Service Commission to let them raise their monthly prices due to "volatile" natural gas costs.
Professor, Student Challenge Florida Gov. DeSantis’ ‘Stop Woke Act”
A professor, a student, and an organization at the University of South Florida have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms — a law Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the
usf.edu
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida's coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
Comments / 3