Did you know the Las Vegas Strip isn’t in Las Vegas?
Millions of tourists visit the Strip without ever going to Las Vegas.
Jalisco Underground to Open at Resorts World Las Vegas on September 15
The upscale lounge promises agave-based cocktails and modern Mexican bites
vegas24seven.com
Vetri Cucina Returns To Palms Casino Resort
CHEF MARC VETRI RETURNS FOR SECOND ITERATION OF LAS VEGAS RESTAURANT SET TO OPEN NOVEMBER 1, 2022. Stunning Views, Intimate Dining Experiences, and Acclaimed Italian Cuisine. The return of the beloved Vetri Cucina at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is official. Located on the 56th Floor and offering panoramic views of the city below, the Las Vegas restaurant will reopen its doors on November 1, 2022. Featuring only 75 seats, this intimate dining experience uniquely captures the energy of Las Vegas below and it will once again feature the acclaimed Italian cuisine that made it an award-winning Las Vegas dining destination.
8newsnow.com
These are the most expensive rentals in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The sky’s the limit regarding high-end luxury rentals in Las Vegas. When the monthly price of a one or two-bedroom apartment easily tops $1,500, there is a segment of the population for whom it makes sense to consider a multi-thousand dollar-a-month rental over a traditional mortgage.
Crooks & crooners: Secrets safe with longtime Las Vegan who mingled with famous, infamous in ‘card room’
For more than a decade starting in the mid-1970s, Geraldine Burpee ran the exclusive Las Vegas Country Club card room -- the men’s only back room where so many dealmakers like Moe Dalitz, Mr. Las Vegas, met. And when she died Aug. 26 at 86 she took with her memories of crooks and crooners, tales of the influential men who shaped what Las Vegas is today.
Another Vegas Casino Closes, Sigma Derby Woes, Caesars Day 1 Employee Leaves, Airport Arrest & More!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including yet another Vegas casino closure and the retirement of the last Caesars Palace day 1 employee. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Las Vegas New Yacht Rock Residency
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas’ first yacht rock residency is dropping anchor at The Rio. The Docksiders have their first show tonight and JC Fernandez takes us inside The Rio with a preview.
vegas24seven.com
the D Las Vegas Voted “Best Las Vegas Casino” in USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards
THE D LAS VEGAS VOTED “BEST LAS VEGAS CASINO” IN USA TODAY 10 BEST READERS’ CHOICE AWARDS FOR FOURTH YEAR. For the fourth time, the D Las Vegas has been voted USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for “Best Las Vegas Casino.” After four weeks of fan voting, readers selected the downtown Las Vegas hotspot as their favorite casino in the city.
vegas24seven.com
Oscar’s steakhouse to offer Queen Elizabeth II cocktail
Oscar’s steakhouse to offer Queen Elizabeth II cocktail. Oscar’s steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino will offer Queen Elizabeth’s favorite cocktail this weekend to pay tribute to the late monarch. Named “Queen Elizabeth II,” the cocktail is one part gin and two parts Dubonnet, a wine-based French aperitif, with a half lemon wheel and ice. The specialty cocktail will be available beginning tonight for a limited time for $10.
smartmeetings.com
Nevada: State of Change
This past April, the city of Las Vegas, Nevada hosted the National Football League (NFL) Draft, an event that attracted more than 325,000 attendees over three days. Vegas was chosen in part because it is the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium, a dazzling new facility that will be home to the 2024 Superbowl. Of course, it also helps that “Sin City” is one of the world’s leading hubs for meetings and conventions, offering more than 150,000 hotel rooms and a global reputation for buzzy fun.
963kklz.com
September Is A Great Month For Food Lovers In Las Vegas
For me, September is the best month of the year in Las Vegas when it comes to food festivals, and boy do I love food! All kinds of food! Italian, Greek, Asian, American, fusion, food trucks, oh my! It’s all good, and I love trying new things. One of...
Mongoose Eatery and Bar to Open in Enterprise
Little is yet known about the restaurant opening near Blue Diamond and Decatur
travelswithelle.com
9 Best Pools In Las Vegas For Families
Some people judge Las Vegas as a place where adults party and make no place for children or families. Luckily, this is not true, and families are more than welcome!. If you’re planning a family trip to Las Vegas, especially in the spring/summer months when the sun is out and about, you’re probably looking to spend some time in the water. Since many hotels come with their own pools, you’re going to want to consider pool amenities when choosing a hotel to book.
vegas24seven.com
Treasure Island Las Vegas launches new breakfast menu at Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar
Treasure Island Las Vegas launches new breakfast menu at Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar. Just in time for football season (and for breakfast and bottomless mimosa lovers alike), Treasure Island Las Vegas’ Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar has launched an all-new breakfast menu, available Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Breakfast bites priced at $16 include the Chorizo Con Papas Breakfast Bowl, Breakfast Sandwich served on jalapeño cornbread, Chicken Chilaquiles and the Breakfast Meat Lovers Quesadilla. On the beverage front, Bottomless Mimosas are available for $24 per person and a Bloody Mary Bonanza pitcher runs $50. For more information on Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar visit www.treasureisland.com.
‘A man of great kindness,’ former Las Vegas City Council member dies at 59
Former Las Vegas City Council member, Steven Dale Ross, died at his home on Thursday at the age of 59.
Fox5 KVVU
2 guests hit slot jackpots at Las Vegas airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two visitors at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International had a profitable stop at the airport when they both hit slot jackpots. According to the airport, a guest named Michael D. hit a jackpot worth $10,440 while playing the Quick Hits slot machine. The airport...
Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Change Clears Major Hurdle
The Las Vegas Strip never stops. It's a 24/7 environment where the gaming floor never closes, restaurants and entertainment options stay open into the wee hours, and pretty much every pleasure known to man can be had at more or less any time. This 4.2-mile stretch of road has also...
vegas24seven.com
AREA15 Launches“O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers” Immersive Art Experience
Promotional Graphic for “O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers.”. (Photo Courtesy of AREA15) “O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers” Now Open Inside The Portal, AREA15’s 360-Degree Projection-Mapped Venue. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, announces the launch of “O’Keeffe: One Hundred...
bestoflasvegas.com
Clank-clank-clank: Old-school coin slot machines remain popular
The noise is unmistakable, though it’s heard at fewer and fewer casinos these days. Clank-clank-clank-clank-clank. That’s the sound of money — metal coins hitting a metal tray — signifying slot or video poker winnings at one of the dwindling number of coin-operated machines still in use in the Las Vegas area.
cdcgamingreports.com
Nevada regulators recommend Bally’s takeover of Tropicana Las Vegas on the Strip
The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday paved the way for Bally’s Corp. to take over the operations of the Tropicana Las Vegas and redevelop the Strip property as its western flagship. Bally’s is purchasing the Tropicana from Gaming and Leisure Properties, a gaming-focused real estate investment trust, for...
