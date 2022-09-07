Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Habitat for Humanity ReStore to re-open in new Kernersville location this monthThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
salem.edu
Fleer Student Angela Gallagher to Continue Study at Brown University Master’s in Healthcare Leadership Program
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (SEPTEMBER 7 2022)—Martha H. Fleer Center for Adult Education student Angela Gallagher will become Salem College’s first health humanities graduate later this year. Following graduation from Salem in December, she will continue her studies in Brown University’s Master of Science in Healthcare Leadership program. She was accepted into three highly respected graduate programs before selecting Brown and will begin study in January 2023.
High Point University
HPU Board of Trustees Appoints New Leadership
HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Chris Henson as chair, Mark Webb as vice chair/treasurer and Shirley Frye as secretary. This announcement at the start of the 2022-23 academic year follows the university welcoming its largest total enrollment in...
General Assistant Named GCS Employee of the Month
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A General Assistant at Southwest Elementary School in Guilford County is making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students. Kinyetta Williams' computer complete with her pink keyboard and mouse can be found in the front office of Southwest Elementary, but she isn't likely to be sitting at her computer for very long.
alamancenews.com
Nearly half of ABSS schools get Ds and Fs on state grades
The state Department of Public Instruction has issued its annual school performance grades, along with End-of-Grade and End-of-Course test scores, for the 2021-22 school year, marking the first time that the complete results have been released in nearly four years. Thirty-four ABSS schools received A to F school performance grades...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New 9/11 memorial, made with a piece of steel from tower, honors lives in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A small piece of history has made its way from New York City to Cogdon Yards in High Point for people around the Piedmont Triad and even the state to admire. After months of designing and planning, a 9/11 memorial will be unveiled at Truist Park on Sunday. Thanks to […]
Rent gap between Greensboro, Winston-Salem narrows as costs soar in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The price of rent is rising across Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, but the rental landscape in the Triad’s three biggest cities is far from even. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” shows that studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments all sit at different average prices in […]
ourdavie.com
Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville
Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
triad-city-beat.com
Forsyth County’s push to de-stigmatize substance use with drug checks and free Naloxone
Featured photo: The Naloxone machine in the Forsyth County Detention Center in downtown Winston-Salem. (photo by Jerry Cooper) From afar, it looks like a regular vending machine — black, bulky with a front glass plane. This rectangular box that takes up space in the Forsyth County Detention Center is at first glance unassuming. Upon closer inspection however, passersby will notice that the identical white boxes that line the inside are not sugary and salty snacks.
RELATED PEOPLE
What you should know about the lithium battery manufacturer coming to NC
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) – A lithium battery manufacturer with an outlet in Greensboro has received state incentives to open a new facility in Alamance County. Sunlight Batteries USA, which employs about 60 in Greensboro, will bring about 133 new jobs to Mebane by 2025. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce […]
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist infectious disease doctor weighs in on the updated COVID-19 boosters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Heath leaders said the omicron subvariants make up nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 cases in our state. Newly updated booster shots targeting these variants are now available. Infectious Diseases expert Dr. Christopher Ohl with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist calls this new bivalent booster the 'fall...
triad-city-beat.com
EDITORIAL: A bad look for Derwin Montgomery, and yet…
The Derwin Montgomery indictment on Aug. 29 fills in some of the details that the news cannot: an itemized list of the alleged fraud — 14 counts, each for less than $5,000, totaling $23,940.25, and a 15th count alleging embezzlement of federal funds that brings the Feds’ total to $26,299.57. That’s how much they say Montgomery siphoned off from the Bethesda Homeless Center during a 3-month period between 2018-20, where he served as executive director making more than $73,000 a year… until he abruptly resigned in December 2020.
Rent in North Carolina has risen by more than $500 a month since last year, report says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina cities are facing some of the most dramatic increases to average rent prices in the country, according to an August report from Rent.com. The report revealed that North Carolina has seen a 57.55% increase in rent prices based on its 12-month weighted rent analysis. In 2021, rent averaged about […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ted Budd agrees to debate Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – After saying Friday afternoon that he was considering his options to debate, Ted Budd, the Republican candidate the U.S. Senate, has agreed to meet Democrat Cheri Beasley, his chief opponent in November, on the debate stage sponsored by Spectrum. The News & Observer of Raleigh reported this morning that Budd’s campaign […]
'A medical desert' | Closure of Greensboro health clinic leaves some with few options
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community health center in Greensboro that aimed to help underserved populations is now closed and Greensboro officials said its leaving parts of the city in a "medical desert." The Evans-Blount Community Health Center opened in 2010 in the Bimbo Professional Center on Martin Luther King...
highpointnc.gov
Guilford College & Wendover Ave Evaluation
From time to time, the conditions in an area of High Point change enough to warrant an evaluation of that area’s land use classifications on the City’s official Land Use Plan Map. These classifications serve as the basis for guiding decision-makers, as well as the public and the private sector, about the anticipated future land use pattern in the city. One such area that is undergoing significant change is an area near the intersection of Guilford College Road and West Wendover Avenue in the northeast corner of High Point, as shown on the map below.
Former Winston-Salem council member, state representative turns himself in on federal embezzlement charges
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud on Wednesday. Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, entered a not guilty plea in court and was given a $10,000 unsecured bond. He served as executive director […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfdd.org
Former Winston-Salem Councilmember Derwin Montgomery pleads not guilty to embezzlement
There was an error loading the media player. Former Democratic member of the North Carolina House of Representatives and former Winston-Salem City Councilmember Derwin Montgomery was arraigned on Wednesday in a U.S. District Court in Greensboro. There he answered criminal charges of embezzlement stemming from his tenure as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless and pled not guilty.
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC artist painted controversial portrait of Queen Elizabeth. He was the only American artist granted a sitting with the queen at the time.
This story originally appeared in the Journal in 2007. In 1972, a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II painted by a Winston-Salem artist created quite a stir when it was unveiled in London. The nearly 7-foot by 7-foot painting of the queen in an informal setting shows a woman in a...
'We give people the training to help save a life and help inspire hope.' | Mental health nonprofit offering free suicide prevention training
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Confronting someone who you think maybe having suicidal thoughts can be a difficult task. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and a Guilford County mental health nonprofit is providing others with the skills needed to help save lives. This month, The Kellin Foundation is offering...
Get ready for Greensboro Pride! Full week of events planned leading up to return of festival
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pride is around the corner for Greensboro! The Greensboro Pride festival returns for the first time since 2020 with a full week of events around the city for everyone to enjoy, concluding with the September 18 celebration in Downtown Greensboro. “GSO Pride Week” will kick off Sunday! Sunday, Sept. 11 Drag […]
Comments / 0