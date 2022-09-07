ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

salem.edu

Fleer Student Angela Gallagher to Continue Study at Brown University Master's in Healthcare Leadership Program

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (SEPTEMBER 7 2022)—Martha H. Fleer Center for Adult Education student Angela Gallagher will become Salem College's first health humanities graduate later this year. Following graduation from Salem in December, she will continue her studies in Brown University's Master of Science in Healthcare Leadership program. She was accepted into three highly respected graduate programs before selecting Brown and will begin study in January 2023.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High Point University

HPU Board of Trustees Appoints New Leadership

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Chris Henson as chair, Mark Webb as vice chair/treasurer and Shirley Frye as secretary. This announcement at the start of the 2022-23 academic year follows the university welcoming its largest total enrollment in...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

General Assistant Named GCS Employee of the Month

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A General Assistant at Southwest Elementary School in Guilford County is making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students. Kinyetta Williams' computer complete with her pink keyboard and mouse can be found in the front office of Southwest Elementary, but she isn't likely to be sitting at her computer for very long.
HIGH POINT, NC
alamancenews.com

Nearly half of ABSS schools get Ds and Fs on state grades

The state Department of Public Instruction has issued its annual school performance grades, along with End-of-Grade and End-of-Course test scores, for the 2021-22 school year, marking the first time that the complete results have been released in nearly four years. Thirty-four ABSS schools received A to F school performance grades...
BURLINGTON, NC
State
Iowa State
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Education
ourdavie.com

Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville

Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Forsyth County's push to de-stigmatize substance use with drug checks and free Naloxone

Featured photo: The Naloxone machine in the Forsyth County Detention Center in downtown Winston-Salem. (photo by Jerry Cooper) From afar, it looks like a regular vending machine — black, bulky with a front glass plane. This rectangular box that takes up space in the Forsyth County Detention Center is at first glance unassuming. Upon closer inspection however, passersby will notice that the identical white boxes that line the inside are not sugary and salty snacks.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Person
Dale Sanders
Person
Chris Simon
triad-city-beat.com

EDITORIAL: A bad look for Derwin Montgomery, and yet…

The Derwin Montgomery indictment on Aug. 29 fills in some of the details that the news cannot: an itemized list of the alleged fraud — 14 counts, each for less than $5,000, totaling $23,940.25, and a 15th count alleging embezzlement of federal funds that brings the Feds' total to $26,299.57. That's how much they say Montgomery siphoned off from the Bethesda Homeless Center during a 3-month period between 2018-20, where he served as executive director making more than $73,000 a year… until he abruptly resigned in December 2020.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
#Salem College#College Town#Health Science#Alma College#The Social Sciences
FOX8 News

Ted Budd agrees to debate Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – After saying Friday afternoon that he was considering his options to debate, Ted Budd, the Republican candidate the U.S. Senate, has agreed to meet Democrat Cheri Beasley, his chief opponent in November, on the debate stage sponsored by Spectrum. The News & Observer of Raleigh reported this morning that Budd's campaign […]
GREENSBORO, NC
highpointnc.gov

Guilford College & Wendover Ave Evaluation

From time to time, the conditions in an area of High Point change enough to warrant an evaluation of that area's land use classifications on the City's official Land Use Plan Map. These classifications serve as the basis for guiding decision-makers, as well as the public and the private sector, about the anticipated future land use pattern in the city. One such area that is undergoing significant change is an area near the intersection of Guilford College Road and West Wendover Avenue in the northeast corner of High Point, as shown on the map below.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Former Winston-Salem council member, state representative turns himself in on federal embezzlement charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud on Wednesday. Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, entered a not guilty plea in court and was given a $10,000 unsecured bond. He served as executive director […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wfdd.org

Former Winston-Salem Councilmember Derwin Montgomery pleads not guilty to embezzlement

There was an error loading the media player. Former Democratic member of the North Carolina House of Representatives and former Winston-Salem City Councilmember Derwin Montgomery was arraigned on Wednesday in a U.S. District Court in Greensboro. There he answered criminal charges of embezzlement stemming from his tenure as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless and pled not guilty.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'We give people the training to help save a life and help inspire hope.' | Mental health nonprofit offering free suicide prevention training

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Confronting someone who you think maybe having suicidal thoughts can be a difficult task. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and a Guilford County mental health nonprofit is providing others with the skills needed to help save lives. This month, The Kellin Foundation is offering...
GREENSBORO, NC

