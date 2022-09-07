From time to time, the conditions in an area of High Point change enough to warrant an evaluation of that area’s land use classifications on the City’s official Land Use Plan Map. These classifications serve as the basis for guiding decision-makers, as well as the public and the private sector, about the anticipated future land use pattern in the city. One such area that is undergoing significant change is an area near the intersection of Guilford College Road and West Wendover Avenue in the northeast corner of High Point, as shown on the map below.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO