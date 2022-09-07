ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

CNBC

Borrowers could get up to $300 back in their monthly budget from student loan forgiveness. Here’s how to use that money

The burden of student loan debt has been blamed for holding Americans back from buying homes, starting families and saving for their retirement. Now that the Biden administration announced it will forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients who meet certain income requirements, borrowers have a chance to better their financial standing.
CREDITS & LOANS
Markets Insider

Student loan forgiveness frees up money for millions of Americans - but it won't spark a spree of stock-buying like pandemic stimulus did

The Biden Administration is gearing up to deliver $300 billion in student loan forgiveness. Unlike pandemic stimulus checks, retail investors are unlikely to use debt relief to rush into stocks. Individual investors now have to contend with hot inflation and a slump in asset prices. The US government's $300 billion...
EDUCATION
Business Insider

You can get a refund for any student loan payments you made during the pandemic, but a financial planner says you might be better off leaving that money on the table

Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan lets borrowers get a cash refund for payments made during the pandemic. But some borrowers are better off not asking for the refund, says financial planner Travis Sholin. That said, it might be a good idea to use the refund to pay off high-interest debt. Besides...
EDUCATION
CBS News

How to save money on student loans

It's no secret that student loans have become a major economic burden. Americans owe a combined $1.7 trillion in student debt. That's one reason President Biden announced a public student loan forgiveness program in August. While the administration readies the application process, you can take action now to try and...
EDUCATION
CBS Sacramento

These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
EDUCATION
Personal Finance
Business Insider

A low-income college grad who planned to penny-pinch and live with their parents to pay off student loans says Biden's plan will wipe out their debt: 'It's a relief'

Erin Hartley graduated with about $11,000 in student loans, and received $28,000 in Pell Grants. They planned to penny-pinch and live at home until they paid off all their loans. With Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan, Hartley will have all their debt wiped out. In August 2022, 22-year-old Jackson, Tennessee resident...
JACKSON, TN
FOXBusiness

College students sound alarm over Biden loan handout fueling ‘cycle of more debts’

College students raised a red flag to their peers on a "Mornings with Maria" panel Thursday, warning about the repercussions of President Biden’s student loan handouts. "If this means that people take on more loans, under the expectation that these loans are going to get forgiven, and we end up with a cycle of more debts, more degrees that, as Jeffrey mentioned, might not necessarily be worth that much," George Mason doctorate student and Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity’s Preston Cooper said. "And I really worry about what it means for the future."
COLLEGES
CNET

Student Loans: When You Can Apply to Get Up to $20K in Student Debt Canceled

As much as $20,000 of student loan debt could soon be forgiven in the coming months for those who owe money on student loans. In addition to the cancellation, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
EDUCATION

