Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
seguintoday.com
City buys new home for Visitor’s Center in downtown Seguin
(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is about to get a new Visitor’s Center. The Seguin City Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of a building located at 200 South Austin Street, across the street from Central Park. Kyle Kramm, who serves as both director of the city’s...
Austin looks to speed up transition between shelter, housing for those experiencing homelessness
Austin's Housing-focused Encampment Assistance Link, or HEAL, initiative has been aimed at encampments that could pose a public safety risk. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) After Austin recently sent tens of millions of dollars toward continued and expanding homelessness services, a recent update on the city’s rehousing efforts also detailed how...
New Braunfels orders $25M Gateway at Gruene Apartments to halt construction
The construction is now paused.
Buda City Council begins planning for master plans
Buda City Council approved a motion to award Halff Associates Inc a contract to begin work on planning for a downtown master plan, a comprehensive plan, a trails master plan, and an FM 1626 and FM 926 corridor study for the city of Buda. According to Buda city staff, these...
Texas names transportation priorities & local cities ramp up water capacity to match growth
Suburbs of Austin are considering how to expand their water and wastewater infrastructure as their populations grow. (Courtesy Wikimedia Commons) On the Sept. 9 episode of the Austin Breakdown, Community Impact reporters Brooke Sjoberg and Carson Ganong discuss how Austin suburbs including Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto are planning to expand their water infrastructure to make way for a growing population. Plus, fellow reporter Christopher Green stops by with a quick update on Texas' latest 10-year transportation plan and what it has in store for Austin.
foxsanantonio.com
Schertz manufacturing company hiring for positions with $18.75 an hour starting pay
SCHERTZ -- A manufacturing company located in Schertz is looking for new employees to join their team. Munters will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 13. The hiring event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Munter's location at 16900 Jordan Road. The company which makes items such...
Annual Mermaid Festival Makes A Splash in San Marcos
The refreshingly dark, cool interior of LaniKai Lounge & Tiki Room in San Marcos features paintings of beach scenes, a constellation of jewel-toned lights overhead, and a playlist featuring surf guitar music and retro standards, all conjuring dreams of tropical getaways. As I sip an icy combo of sparkling wine, white rum, and pink lemonade called Mermaid Lemonade, I note how the cocktail’s playful rhyming name not only fits perfectly with this new bar’s overall vibe but also adds to the mermaid culture that the city has embraced since the 1950s.
Licensing, enforcement of Austin's short-term rentals up for further council review
City Council discussed the management of short-term rentals in Austin on Sept. 6. (Screenshot via ATXN) City Council may soon be eyeing changes to how Austin manages aspects of the local housing market, including the thousands of unlicensed properties operating within an expanding short-term rental market. Members of council's subcommittee...
Tantra Brewhouse, Maroni's Pizza Kitchen to return; Dutch Bros Coffee coming soon; and more San Marcos business news
Tantra Brewhouse is set to open in December at 217 W. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Boot Barn held a grand opening ceremony in late August at its new location, 1050 McKinley Place Drive, Ste. 120, San Marcos. With more than 300 stores across the country, Boot barn offers men's and women's cowboy boots, denim and other country-style items. The shop also sells work and hiking boots. 737-266-4099. www.bootbarn.com.
St. David's Foundation awards new grants to local nonprofits in Central Texas
One of the St. David's Health Foundation grant recipients, Any Baby Can, works with parents and children to help their development. (Courtesy Any Baby Can) St. David’s Health Foundation announced it has awarded $28 million in grant funding to local and grassroots organizations that provide health equity services. The...
Cedar Park, Leander prioritize increasing water capacity, promoting conservation efforts
As drought and hot weather conditions persist, local city officials are working to ensure local water resources can keep up with demand—which is projected to more than double in Leander in the next decade. Because of this, major projects are underway at local facilities to expand water and wastewater...
Central Health approves FY 2022-23 budget, expands services
On Sept. 7, Central Health approved its fiscal year 2022-23 budget and tax rate. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On September 7, Central Health board of managers approved its fiscal year 2022-23 budget at $300.75 million. The budget has an over $20 million increase from last year, funded in part by an...
Austin ISD board to vote on 2022-23 tax rate at next meeting
The AISD board will vote on an ordinance establishing the 2022-23 tax rate Sept. 29, less than two months after unanimously approving a $2.44 billion bond package election. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) The Austin ISD board of trustees will decide at their next regular meeting whether to adopt a proposed...
San Antonio Current
This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A history-loaded home in the Hill Country Town of Fredericksburg is back on the market with a $600,000 price reduction. The five-bedroom, six-bath Victorian was listed around February for $3.2 million and around two weeks ago went back on the sales block with an asking price just shy of $2.6 million.
Scott Sellers resigns as Kyle city manager following internal investigation
Kyle City Manager Scott Sellers resigned effective Sept. 6 following an internal investigation. (Courtesy city of Kyle) City officials announced Kyle City Manager Scott Sellers has resigned effective Sept. 6, according to a press release. Sellers was previously placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. "After thoroughly investigating, the...
Austin to offer community engagement opportunities for St. Johns site in September
The property has been a redevelopment and neighborhood revitalization target for years. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Community members will have several opportunities to weigh in on plans for the redevelopment of a 19-acre site in St. Johns neighborhood this fall. The city's redevelopment of the site that comprises a former...
Soon to be tallest tower in Texas breaks ground downtown
Standing at 1,022 feet near the intersection of Waller Creek and Lady Bird Lake, a mixed-use high rise called Waterline is set to open in late 2026. The 74-story building will be more than 300 feet taller than the Independent, Austin's tallest, and 20 feet taller than the state's current champ, the JPMorgan Chase Tower in downtown Houston. Features:
New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
HDRC approves Hemisfair's 17-story San Antonio hotel tower
The hotel will have space for retail and a restaurant.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors order halt to pickle, ice sales due to non-working hand-washing sink
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections revealed a convenience store with a rodent problem, a Mexican restaurant where employees weren’t washing their hands, and a popular fried chicken chain in need of a cleaning. While the three businesses got passing scores in the 80s, they still had several...
