New Braunfels, TX

seguintoday.com

City buys new home for Visitor’s Center in downtown Seguin

(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is about to get a new Visitor’s Center. The Seguin City Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of a building located at 200 South Austin Street, across the street from Central Park. Kyle Kramm, who serves as both director of the city’s...
SEGUIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin looks to speed up transition between shelter, housing for those experiencing homelessness

Austin's Housing-focused Encampment Assistance Link, or HEAL, initiative has been aimed at encampments that could pose a public safety risk. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) After Austin recently sent tens of millions of dollars toward continued and expanding homelessness services, a recent update on the city’s rehousing efforts also detailed how...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Texas names transportation priorities & local cities ramp up water capacity to match growth

Suburbs of Austin are considering how to expand their water and wastewater infrastructure as their populations grow. (Courtesy Wikimedia Commons) On the Sept. 9 episode of the Austin Breakdown, Community Impact reporters Brooke Sjoberg and Carson Ganong discuss how Austin suburbs including Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto are planning to expand their water infrastructure to make way for a growing population. Plus, fellow reporter Christopher Green stops by with a quick update on Texas' latest 10-year transportation plan and what it has in store for Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
TexasHighways

Annual Mermaid Festival Makes A Splash in San Marcos

The refreshingly dark, cool interior of LaniKai Lounge & Tiki Room in San Marcos features paintings of beach scenes, a constellation of jewel-toned lights overhead, and a playlist featuring surf guitar music and retro standards, all conjuring dreams of tropical getaways. As I sip an icy combo of sparkling wine, white rum, and pink lemonade called Mermaid Lemonade, I note how the cocktail’s playful rhyming name not only fits perfectly with this new bar’s overall vibe but also adds to the mermaid culture that the city has embraced since the 1950s.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Tantra Brewhouse, Maroni's Pizza Kitchen to return; Dutch Bros Coffee coming soon; and more San Marcos business news

Tantra Brewhouse is set to open in December at 217 W. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Boot Barn held a grand opening ceremony in late August at its new location, 1050 McKinley Place Drive, Ste. 120, San Marcos. With more than 300 stores across the country, Boot barn offers men's and women's cowboy boots, denim and other country-style items. The shop also sells work and hiking boots. 737-266-4099. www.bootbarn.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Austonia

Soon to be tallest tower in Texas  breaks ground downtown

Standing at 1,022 feet near the intersection of Waller Creek and Lady Bird Lake, a mixed-use high rise called Waterline is set to open in late 2026. The 74-story building will be more than 300 feet taller than the Independent, Austin's tallest, and 20 feet taller than the state's current champ, the JPMorgan Chase Tower in downtown Houston. Features:
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

