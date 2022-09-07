Suburbs of Austin are considering how to expand their water and wastewater infrastructure as their populations grow. (Courtesy Wikimedia Commons) On the Sept. 9 episode of the Austin Breakdown, Community Impact reporters Brooke Sjoberg and Carson Ganong discuss how Austin suburbs including Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto are planning to expand their water infrastructure to make way for a growing population. Plus, fellow reporter Christopher Green stops by with a quick update on Texas' latest 10-year transportation plan and what it has in store for Austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO