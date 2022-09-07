Mount St. Joseph University Board of Trustee Steve Mullinger has been named Huntington National Bank's Regional President. "I was very humbled to be considered and honored to be chosen as Huntington Bank’s new leader as Regional President for the Southern Ohio and Kentucky region," says Mullinger. "I am very excited about the opportunity to grow Huntington in our area, and hoping it will enhance my ability to serve Mount St. Joseph University. Both institutions have a very bright future, and I’m thankful I get to be an active participant in the years ahead."

