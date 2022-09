To kick off season three, we had to bring it back to the basics. Aldine ISD Superintendent Dr. LaTonya Goffney joins our host, Aldine ISD Chief of Staff, Sheleah Reed, to talk about all of the things that have been going on in Aldine since our last episode, as well as some stories about Dr. Goffney’s daughter who just graduated from Nimitz High School. Thanks for tuning in!

