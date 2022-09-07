EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents made 27 arrests from three migrant smuggling events. On September 2, RGV agents and National Guard observed a female noncitizen cross illegally into the U.S. at the mouth of the Rio Grande. The Mexican national was picked up by a Ford F-150 and transported north to the jetties. U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) then observed the same vehicle drop off the subject south of Isla Blanca Park. The female was then transported to a local park on a jet ski. CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and USCG apprehended the male and female subject upon arrival at the park. The driver and passenger of the Ford F-150 were also apprehended by Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents. AMO seized two jet skis, a trailer, and a white SUV used to transport the jet skis.

