ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Billionaire Herb Kohler, heir to faucet fortune, dies at 83

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tfdkt_0hm42TUt00
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

(CNN) — Herb Kohler, Jr., the former head of his family’s namesake global plumbing empire, died Saturday at the age of 83. He was the third generation Kohler to helm the Wisconsin company, serving as CEO for 43 years and later as its executive chairman.

The emphasis of the Kohler brand during his tenure was design. Kohler accelerated the company’s strategy of bringing the cyclical design fads, wide color choices and luxury add-ons of the auto industry to what had been a humdrum household fixtures market.

According to the company, Kohler was generating $6 billion in annual revenue the year Herb Kohler stepped down in 2015, up from $133 million when he began. Last year, it reported $8 billion in revenue.

During his tenure, Kohler acquired several firms and rivals: Baker furniture, McGuire Furniture and Sterling Faucet, along with motor and generator manufacturers. But he was best-known for the “Bold Look of Kohler” campaign, which brought avocado green and harvest gold appliances to the kitchen, and later introduced entirely voice-activated bathrooms.

In 1981, he alsocreated the American Club Resort, located in Kohler, Wisconsin, a five-diamond, five-star resort as a way to expand into the hotel business. It was built on the location of what had been housing for the company’s workers in the early 20th century.

Kohler himself was known for trying out the company’s whirlpools, taste-testing Kohler candy and creating and playing on all of the golf courses, even importing a strain of black sheep common to Ireland to make one course seem more authentic.

A passionate golfer, Kohler built four courses in Wisconsin and eventually brought the Ryder Cup to its Whistling Straits course in Sheboygan in 2021.

Kohler was founded in 1873 by Herb Kohler’s grandfather, John Michael Kohler, an Austrian immigrant, along with Charles Silberzahn, who later sold his minority share. It remains privately held and family owned.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Adorably Tiny Electric GM Cabrio Draws Massive Interest in China

In 2021 General Motors-Wuling (GM-Wuling) revealed the Hong Guang MINI EV Cabrio (not to be confused with MINI of the BMW Group) at Auto Shanghai. The model is a soft-top take on one of the brand's most popular EVs, and it turns out that this convertible could prove to be even more popular than the similarly cute hardtop version.
CARS
The Associated Press

Mile Marker Industries, Inc. Announces Brand Representation by Automotive Television Personality Courtney Hansen

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Mile Marker Industries, Inc., a Pompano Beach, FL-headquartered manufacturer of high-quality hubs, winches, recovery gear and automotive aftermarket accessories, defense/government/public sector industry products announced today its partnership with well-known automotive television personality Courtney Hansen. Hansen is a well-known car/truck/aftermarket industry personality and enthusiast who recently launched an all-new MotorTrend series RIDE OF YOUR LIFE WITH COURTNEY HANSEN which premiered on Wednesday, September 7, exclusively on MotorTrend+. In R -O- Y-L ( Ride Of Your Life ) Courtney is serving as Executive Producer and in this twelve-episode series, she’ll be busy on both sides of the camera. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005558/en/ Courtney Hansen (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kohler, WI
City
Sheboygan, WI
The Associated Press

REV Group Promotes Within for New VP/GM of Midwest Automotive Designs

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- REV Group, Inc., announces the promotion of Brian Stout to Vice President and General Manager of Midwest Automotive Designs, LLC. Stout has worked in various operational roles at Midwest Automotive Designs for the past ten years, serving as the Director of Operations for the last three years. He will report to Mike Lanciotti, President, REV Recreation Segment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006117/en/ REV Group, Inc., announces the promotion of Brian Stout to Vice President and General Manager of Midwest Automotive Designs, LLC. Stout has worked in various operational roles at Midwest Automotive Designs for the past ten years, serving as the Director of Operations for the last three years. He will report to Mike Lanciotti, President, REV Recreation Segment. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Inside Tesla's drive to keep Musk's battery promise

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The secret behind Elon Musk's goal of selling 20 million Tesla's a year by 2030 lies in its pioneering battery technology. The good news is that by using bigger cells and a new process to dry-coat electrodes, Tesla could halve the cost of a Model Y battery, saving more than 8% of the car's U.S. starting price, battery experts with ties to the company said.
INDUSTRY
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy