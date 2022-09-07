ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Fairfield County – “Lancaster’s go-to guy.” To be Inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) will induct four central Ohio residents into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The four are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted this year for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments.
LANCASTER, OH
Pickaway Library and Park District Launch StoryWalk in Williamsport Park

The Pickaway County Library and the Pickaway County Park District have collaborated to create a StoryWalk® at Metzger Preserve in Williamsport. Located at 300 Ballard Avenue, Williamsport, the StoryWalk® at Metzger Preserve is approximately half a mile on a flat, mowed trail. The 16 stations feature the pages of the book Hiking Day by Anne Rockwell and illustrated by Lizzy Rockwell.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Downtown Circleville Business Owner Finds Ghost Mural During Renovations

Circleville – During tonight’s Historical Review board local Curtis Christopher brought a discovery in front of the board that he wants to protect, and needed a certificate of appropriateness. Most people have noticed that the property located at 101 West Main street has been undergoing some renovations, well...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Local New Yorker Shows 9/11 Newspaper Collection

CIRCLEVILLE – A local New Yorker broke out his collection of 9/11 papers telling a story on why they are so important to him. Richie Verito owner of Richie’s New York Corner Deli in Circleville says he kept the papers to remember that day. “My family has always...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Cooper Stadium Proposal Lands Approval

The Columbus Development Commission voted last night to approve the latest plan to redevelop the former Cooper Stadium site. Attorney Jeff Brown gave a brief presentation on the proposal before the board voted unanimously to approve a rezoning for the 47-acre site, which is located at at 1215 W. Mound St. The project will head next to City Council.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
Charles Alan Cottrill, II, 38, of Chillicothe

Charles Alan Cottrill, II, 38, of Chillicothe passed 4:30 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. Charles was born in Chillicothe on March 11, 1984 to Charles Alan and Zola “Missy” Shackleford Cottrill. Surviving are father and mother, Richard “Al” and Zola “Missy” Parker of...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Ross County – ODOT Closing SR-772 for Landslide Repair in September

CHILLICOTHE – A project to repair an existing landslide along S.R. 772 in Ross County is one of several ODOT projects underway to address landslides and rockslides in Ohio’s Appalachian counties. Work on the project is set to begin starting September 26. Last year, Governor Mike DeWine announced...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here

PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
OHIO STATE
Circleville New York Deli Owner Releases Never Before Seen Photos of 9/11

CIRCLEVILLE – “Things changed for New York after 9/11,” said Richie Verito a Brooklyn New York native, who owns the New York Deli in Circleville Ohio. “It wasn’t a big deal for us to spend the day in Lower Manhattan where the towers were, we worked there, we played there, shopped, we grew up, we made memories there.”
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
OHIO STATE
51-Year-Old Lancaster Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash

Jackson – On Sunday, September 11, 2022 Troopers from Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle, fatal crash on State Route 93, .2 miles north of mile post 3, in Clinton Township, Vinton County, Ohio. The crash occurred at approximately 03:30 PM. Randy...
LANCASTER, OH
Breaking: Motorcycle Crash in Ross County Driver Injured

ROSS – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of a motorcycle crash around 3:40 pm on Monday. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 7876 Blain Highway in Chillicothe. One person is injured and according to the 911 call is under the bike and in and out of consciousness.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

