Fairfield County – “Lancaster’s go-to guy.” To be Inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) will induct four central Ohio residents into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The four are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted this year for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments.
Pickaway Library and Park District Launch StoryWalk in Williamsport Park
The Pickaway County Library and the Pickaway County Park District have collaborated to create a StoryWalk® at Metzger Preserve in Williamsport. Located at 300 Ballard Avenue, Williamsport, the StoryWalk® at Metzger Preserve is approximately half a mile on a flat, mowed trail. The 16 stations feature the pages of the book Hiking Day by Anne Rockwell and illustrated by Lizzy Rockwell.
Fayette County – Scarecrow Festival This Weekend Starts Fall Events
Fayette County – Washington Court House will host the Scarecrow Festival starting the fall season events. The event was canceled last year but the committee said that they had plans to make a bigger and better event in 2022. Opening Ceremonies start at Noon on Friday, September 16, 2022,...
Downtown Circleville Business Owner Finds Ghost Mural During Renovations
Circleville – During tonight’s Historical Review board local Curtis Christopher brought a discovery in front of the board that he wants to protect, and needed a certificate of appropriateness. Most people have noticed that the property located at 101 West Main street has been undergoing some renovations, well...
Gov. Dewine Announces Funding for Logan Police Department in Hocking County
HOCKING – Governor Dewine announced today the first round of funding to be awarded to local first responder agencies as part of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program. A total of 26 agencies will receive $1.67 million to help them support the wellness needs of...
Local New Yorker Shows 9/11 Newspaper Collection
CIRCLEVILLE – A local New Yorker broke out his collection of 9/11 papers telling a story on why they are so important to him. Richie Verito owner of Richie’s New York Corner Deli in Circleville says he kept the papers to remember that day. “My family has always...
Chillicothe – SOGPG Pumpkin Weigh-off Returns Home with Partnership with Halloween Festival
CHILLICOTHE – The Southern Ohio Giant Pumpkin Growers association will have a weigh-off for giant fruits and veggies at the yearly Halloween festival in downtown Chillicothe. “New Site, Same great Southern Ohio Giant Pumpkin Growers Club hosting and weighing the giant pumpkins, watermelons, and other categories,” said SOGPG.
Cooper Stadium Proposal Lands Approval
The Columbus Development Commission voted last night to approve the latest plan to redevelop the former Cooper Stadium site. Attorney Jeff Brown gave a brief presentation on the proposal before the board voted unanimously to approve a rezoning for the 47-acre site, which is located at at 1215 W. Mound St. The project will head next to City Council.
Fall festivals and events in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
Violet Twp. community upset after board accepts settlement that could bring more housing to area
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Some members of the Violet Township Community are not happy after the board of trustees accepted a settlement that would bring more housing to the area. Several people voiced their concerns and reasons why they didn’t want Rockford Homes, a developer, to move into their...
Charles Alan Cottrill, II, 38, of Chillicothe
Charles Alan Cottrill, II, 38, of Chillicothe passed 4:30 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. Charles was born in Chillicothe on March 11, 1984 to Charles Alan and Zola “Missy” Shackleford Cottrill. Surviving are father and mother, Richard “Al” and Zola “Missy” Parker of...
Ross County – ODOT Closing SR-772 for Landslide Repair in September
CHILLICOTHE – A project to repair an existing landslide along S.R. 772 in Ross County is one of several ODOT projects underway to address landslides and rockslides in Ohio’s Appalachian counties. Work on the project is set to begin starting September 26. Last year, Governor Mike DeWine announced...
It’s That Time – Circleville Pumpkin Show Opens Online Registration for Contests
The Circleville Pumpkin Show is proud to announce that online registration has opened for the following contests for the 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show and are located on our website www.pumpkinshow.com under Registrations. Little Miss Pumpkin Show Parade and Judging: Contestants must be in the second grade, must be residents of...
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here
PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
Circleville New York Deli Owner Releases Never Before Seen Photos of 9/11
CIRCLEVILLE – “Things changed for New York after 9/11,” said Richie Verito a Brooklyn New York native, who owns the New York Deli in Circleville Ohio. “It wasn’t a big deal for us to spend the day in Lower Manhattan where the towers were, we worked there, we played there, shopped, we grew up, we made memories there.”
2 Million Dollar Power Ball Ticket Winner Sold on Broad Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS – One person is waking up 2 million dollars richer today, and they may not even know it. According to a release, one person matched 5/5 numbers correctly with the powerplay on the September 10th drawing. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
51-Year-Old Lancaster Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash
Jackson – On Sunday, September 11, 2022 Troopers from Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle, fatal crash on State Route 93, .2 miles north of mile post 3, in Clinton Township, Vinton County, Ohio. The crash occurred at approximately 03:30 PM. Randy...
Breaking: Motorcycle Crash in Ross County Driver Injured
ROSS – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of a motorcycle crash around 3:40 pm on Monday. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 7876 Blain Highway in Chillicothe. One person is injured and according to the 911 call is under the bike and in and out of consciousness.
