Suspect wanted following shooting in Anderson County
An Upstate Sheriff’s Office is looking for the help from the public to identify a shooting suspect. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says, two people were shot at the Stop-A-Minit Gas Station on Highway 28 around 11:30 Thursday night.
FOX Carolina
2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
deltanews.tv
Greenville police arrest "Memphis copycat"
GREENVILLE - Greenville police say a social media post late Friday about a man running around with a gun was purely an internet hoax and not to be believed. Police posted on Facebook about the incident, which came just a few days after a similar threat in Memphis left as many as 4 people dead.
WYFF4.com
Second suspect arrested in Abbeville County 'traumatic death'
A second Upstate man now faces murder charges after deputies said a violent fight left a man dead last week. Capt. Matthew Graham, with the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office, said Joshua Leon Lusk, 33, of Abbeville, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
golaurens.com
LPD: Juvenile arrested after shooting in Laurens
The Laurens Police Department responded to a shooting incident near First and Second Streets in the city of Laurens on Tuesday night around 6pm. Officers were notified that an individual called 911 and stated that he had been shot in the abdomen and was driving himself to the Laurens campus of Prisma Health. Officers responded to the hospital where they briefly spoke with the victim who gave the first name of the person who shot him.
Upstate man receives 20 years for armed robbery
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced to 20 years Thursday for armed robbery at a convenience store. Jeffery Keyon Timothy Griffin was convicted by a jury of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense, pointing and presenting a firearm and resisting arrest. Investigators said on November 2018, Griffin […]
2nd arrest made in Abbeville County murder case
Another arrest has been made following a murder in the Upstate, late last month. The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 33 year old, Joshua Leon Lusk on charges of Murder and a Weapons Violation.
WYFF4.com
5 charged with attempted murder after shooting at Spartanburg County deputies, officials say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Five people are facing murder charges after shooting at Spartanburg County deputies during a chase Thursday morning, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo with Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Around 2 a.m. a deputy got behind an SUV at Hayne and Springs Streets that was stolen from...
The Post and Courier
Laurens deputies charged after physical altercation with inmate
Two Laurens County deputies were arrested Sept. 8 and charged with misconduct and third-degree assault and battery. The charges stem from an incident at the Laurens County Detention Center on April 21, according to a news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The arrest warrant stated that Steven...
2 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting outside of the Venue located at 1601 Piedmont Highway around 5 a.m. Prior to their arrival, two victims were taken to the hospital. Deputies said both individuals had […]
Parent arrested after deputies break up students’ fight on South Carolina school bus
According to officials, the incident happened Friday afternoon on a Chester Middle School bus.
Woman’s body found in Greenville Co. home
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body was found Friday in a home in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Nichol Street in reference to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with apparent trauma to her body. She was pronounced […]
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County detention officers facing charges, SLED says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Two former Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED agents arrested Randall James Sammons, 43, of Duncan and Steven Chad Wix, 31, of Whitmire, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, each have been...
Three inmates overdose within 45-minute span at South Carolina detention center
The incident happened between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 and 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
SLED charges former jail officers in inmate assault
Two former Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday and face charges stemming from two incidents involving an inmate when they worked at the Johnson Detention Center this past April. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Randall Jones Sammons, 43, of Duncan and Steven Chad Wix,...
FOX Carolina
Sheriff says 2 deputies charged after 'reckless' incident
Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Harley Davidson Fall Fest, Art in the Heart and Touch a Truck. Creative ways to introduce kids to S.T.E.M. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Animal shelters declare state of emergency. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details.
FOX Carolina
Former Spartanburg caregiver gets 30 days in jail for stealing pain meds from vulnerable patients
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former caregiver at an assisted living home in Spartanburg pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges related to the exploitation of victims at the facility. Erica Danielle Gilbert Nichols, 29, neglected and exploited five residents of the assisted living facility by depriving them of prescribed...
WYFF4.com
Sheriff provides update, new arrests in case of missing SC woman Faith Roach
WALHALLA, S.C. — The sheriff in Oconee County, South Carolina, provided an update on the case of a woman reported missing in 2019 and announced two arrests in the case. WYFF News 4 first told you about Faith Roach's disappearance in 2019. (Video above was produced in 2019 when...
FOX Carolina
Suspect takes plea deal in killing of pregnant teen, Upstate man
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect initially charged with murder pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in connection with the 2019 shooting deaths of a man and a pregnant woman in Anderson. Brandon Cullins was in court for the hearing on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, involuntary...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman 'brutally' attacked man with baseball bat wrapped in razor wire, solicitor says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A Cherokee County, South Carolina, woman is headed to prison for brutally attacking a man with a baseball bat, Solicitor Barry Barnett announced Thursday. Kristina Paige Barnett, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature at the...
