Laurens, SC

FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
deltanews.tv

Greenville police arrest "Memphis copycat"

GREENVILLE - Greenville police say a social media post late Friday about a man running around with a gun was purely an internet hoax and not to be believed. Police posted on Facebook about the incident, which came just a few days after a similar threat in Memphis left as many as 4 people dead.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Second suspect arrested in Abbeville County 'traumatic death'

A second Upstate man now faces murder charges after deputies said a violent fight left a man dead last week. Capt. Matthew Graham, with the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office, said Joshua Leon Lusk, 33, of Abbeville, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Laurens, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Laurens County, SC
Laurens County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, SC
City
Laurens, SC
golaurens.com

LPD: Juvenile arrested after shooting in Laurens

The Laurens Police Department responded to a shooting incident near First and Second Streets in the city of Laurens on Tuesday night around 6pm. Officers were notified that an individual called 911 and stated that he had been shot in the abdomen and was driving himself to the Laurens campus of Prisma Health. Officers responded to the hospital where they briefly spoke with the victim who gave the first name of the person who shot him.
LAURENS, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate man receives 20 years for armed robbery

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced to 20 years Thursday for armed robbery at a convenience store. Jeffery Keyon Timothy Griffin was convicted by a jury of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense, pointing and presenting a firearm and resisting arrest. Investigators said on November 2018, Griffin […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Laurens deputies charged after physical altercation with inmate

Two Laurens County deputies were arrested Sept. 8 and charged with misconduct and third-degree assault and battery. The charges stem from an incident at the Laurens County Detention Center on April 21, according to a news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The arrest warrant stated that Steven...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting outside of the Venue located at 1601 Piedmont Highway around 5 a.m. Prior to their arrival, two victims were taken to the hospital. Deputies said both individuals had […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman’s body found in Greenville Co. home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body was found Friday in a home in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Nichol Street in reference to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with apparent trauma to her body. She was pronounced […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

2 Laurens County detention officers facing charges, SLED says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Two former Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED agents arrested Randall James Sammons, 43, of Duncan and Steven Chad Wix, 31, of Whitmire, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, each have been...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

SLED charges former jail officers in inmate assault

Two former Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday and face charges stemming from two incidents involving an inmate when they worked at the Johnson Detention Center this past April. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Randall Jones Sammons, 43, of Duncan and Steven Chad Wix,...
DUNCAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Sheriff says 2 deputies charged after 'reckless' incident

Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Harley Davidson Fall Fest, Art in the Heart and Touch a Truck. Creative ways to introduce kids to S.T.E.M. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Animal shelters declare state of emergency. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect takes plea deal in killing of pregnant teen, Upstate man

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect initially charged with murder pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in connection with the 2019 shooting deaths of a man and a pregnant woman in Anderson. Brandon Cullins was in court for the hearing on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, involuntary...
ANDERSON, SC

