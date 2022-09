ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Thomas used a balanced attack and steady defense to soundly defeat Michigan Tech football 32-6 in non-conference play Saturday afternoon at O'Shaughnessy Stadium. The Tommies scored on the opening possession and capitalized on a blocked punt for a touchdown early in the game to squash Tech's bid for an upset over their Division I foe on the road.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO